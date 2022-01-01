Crab rolls in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve crab rolls
PLANTA Queen - Chicago
413 North Clark Street, Chicago
|BAKED CRAB ROLL
|$8.00
Hearts of Palm, Spicy Mayo, Ponzu (Contains Soy)
|BAKED CRAB ROLL*
|$16.75
Hearts of Palm, Spicy Mayo, Ponzu (Contains Soy)
Rice & Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Crab Roll
|$7.50
Rice paper wrapped around crab meat, red cabbage, avocado & cucumber. Served with Hoisin Sauce topped with crushed peanuts