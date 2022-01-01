Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab rolls in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve crab rolls

PLANTA Queen - Chicago

413 North Clark Street, Chicago

BAKED CRAB ROLL$8.00
Hearts of Palm, Spicy Mayo, Ponzu (Contains Soy)
BAKED CRAB ROLL*$16.75
Hearts of Palm, Spicy Mayo, Ponzu (Contains Soy)
Rice & Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

Crab Roll$7.50
Rice paper wrapped around crab meat, red cabbage, avocado & cucumber. Served with Hoisin Sauce topped with crushed peanuts
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

John's Place

2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (598 reviews)
Shrimp & Crab Roll$21.95
