Crepes in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve crepes
Breakfast House
4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|CREPES
|$13.25
Fresh blueberries, strawberries and dulce de leche or nutella sauce, and whipped cream.
|CREPES
|$13.25
Fresh blueberries, strawberries and dulce de leche or nutella sauce, and whipped cream.
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|**Crepes
|$8.00
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
|**Nutella Banana Crepes
|$11.00
Fresh sliced bananas rolled into three crepes. Topped with a rich Nutella spread
|**Strawberry Cream Stuffed Crepes
|$11.00
Melt-in-your-mouth crepes stuffed with strawberry cream filling topped with a strawberry sauce
Wake 'n Bacon
420 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago
|Berry Bliss Crepes
|$14.00
Airy crepes filled with a vanilla lemon cream cheese, topped granola and sautéed berries (strawberries, raspberries, blueberries & blackberries)
MCM Protein Bar
2019 S Laflin St, Chicago
|MCM Crepe
|$9.99
Banana, Mango, Strawberry, Blackberry, Almonds, Condense Milk, Caramel Sauce, Chocolate Sauce, Brown Pocky Stick & Whipped Cream. Approximately Calories 396, Fat 20, Carbs 71, Protein 10
*Contains Almonds.
|Chicken Chipotle Crepe
|$11.99
Mix Greens, Black bean, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Aioli Chipotle Sauce & Lemon Wage. Approximately Calories 415, Fat 28, Carbs 45, Protein 24
|Strawberry & Nutella Crepe
|$10.99
Bixi Beer
2515 North Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Crepe
|$16.00
Thin crispy crepe with bean sprouts, scallion, and napa cabbage, crispy pork belly, nuoc cham, hoisin, and topped with fresh mint, cilantro, and jalapeno.
Allergies - gluten, soy, sesame, allium, egg
Beverly Bakery
10528 South Western, Chicago
|Blueberry Crepes
|$12.99
|Strawberry Crepes
|$12.95
|Nutella Banana Crepes
|$12.99
Rolling Chicago Cafe
3904 w. 47th st, chicago
|47th Crepe
Filled with Banana, strawberry and Nutella.
Crepe Twist
545 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago
|Matcha Crepe
|$10.95
Matcha Crepe with Nutella, strawberries & coconut flakes
Served with whipped cream
|Crepe Twist
|$11.50
fig jam, Bulgarian sheep cheese, cashew & scoop of vanilla ice cream
*served with powdered sugar & caramel syrup on top
Pancake Cafe Broadway
3805 N Broadway St, Chicago
|Very Berry Crepes
|$10.99
Blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and strawberries with whipped cream.
|Blueberry & Sour Cream Crepes
|$10.99
Blueberries, sour cream and a dash of triple sec. Sprinkled with powdered sugar.
|Single Fruit Crepe
|$3.49
SANDWICHES
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago
|Cassie's Crepes
|$10.00
Avocado, mushroom, scrambled cage free eggs and Jack & Cheddar cheeses folded into two crepes. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing, Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
The Original Pancake House
10437 S Western Ave, Chicago
|French Crepes
|$12.49
3 delicate crepes made from our French Batter, rolled with fresh strawberries and dusted with powdered sugar.
