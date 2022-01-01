Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve crepes

Item pic

 

Breakfast House

4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CREPES$13.25
Fresh blueberries, strawberries and dulce de leche or nutella sauce, and whipped cream.
CREPES$13.25
Fresh blueberries, strawberries and dulce de leche or nutella sauce, and whipped cream.
More about Breakfast House
Item pic

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Crepes$8.00
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
**Nutella Banana Crepes$11.00
Fresh sliced bananas rolled into three crepes. Topped with a rich Nutella spread
**Strawberry Cream Stuffed Crepes$11.00
Melt-in-your-mouth crepes stuffed with strawberry cream filling topped with a strawberry sauce
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CREPES$13.25
Fresh blueberries, strawberries and dulce de leche or nutella sauce, and whipped cream.
More about Breakfast House
Item pic

 

Wake 'n Bacon

420 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Berry Bliss Crepes$14.00
Airy crepes filled with a vanilla lemon cream cheese, topped granola and sautéed berries (strawberries, raspberries, blueberries & blackberries)
More about Wake 'n Bacon
Item pic

 

MCM Protein Bar

2019 S Laflin St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MCM Crepe$9.99
Banana, Mango, Strawberry, Blackberry, Almonds, Condense Milk, Caramel Sauce, Chocolate Sauce, Brown Pocky Stick & Whipped Cream. Approximately Calories 396, Fat 20, Carbs 71, Protein 10
*Contains Almonds.
Chicken Chipotle Crepe$11.99
Mix Greens, Black bean, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Aioli Chipotle Sauce & Lemon Wage. Approximately Calories 415, Fat 28, Carbs 45, Protein 24
Strawberry & Nutella Crepe$10.99
More about MCM Protein Bar
Item pic

 

Bixi Beer

2515 North Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crepe$16.00
Thin crispy crepe with bean sprouts, scallion, and napa cabbage, crispy pork belly, nuoc cham, hoisin, and topped with fresh mint, cilantro, and jalapeno.
Allergies - gluten, soy, sesame, allium, egg
More about Bixi Beer
Beverly Bakery image

 

Beverly Bakery

10528 South Western, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Crepes$12.99
Strawberry Crepes$12.95
Nutella Banana Crepes$12.99
More about Beverly Bakery
Banner pic

 

Rolling Chicago Cafe

3904 w. 47th st, chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
47th Crepe
Filled with Banana, strawberry and Nutella.
More about Rolling Chicago Cafe
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

3001 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CREPES$13.25
Fresh blueberries, strawberries and dulce de leche or nutella sauce, and whipped cream.
More about Breakfast House
Item pic

 

Crepe Twist

545 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Matcha Crepe$10.95
Matcha Crepe with Nutella, strawberries & coconut flakes
Served with whipped cream
Crepe Twist$11.50
fig jam, Bulgarian sheep cheese, cashew & scoop of vanilla ice cream
*served with powdered sugar & caramel syrup on top
More about Crepe Twist
Banner pic

 

Pancake Cafe Broadway

3805 N Broadway St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Very Berry Crepes$10.99
Blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and strawberries with whipped cream.
Blueberry & Sour Cream Crepes$10.99
Blueberries, sour cream and a dash of triple sec. Sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Single Fruit Crepe$3.49
3 hand cut, seasoned, and fried crispy chicken tenders.
More about Pancake Cafe Broadway
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

3233 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (925 reviews)
Takeout
**Nutella Banana Crepes$11.00
Fresh sliced bananas rolled into three crepes. Topped with a rich Nutella spread
**Crepes$8.00
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
**Strawberry Cream Stuffed Crepes$11.00
Melt-in-your-mouth crepes stuffed with strawberry cream filling topped with a strawberry sauce
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

1800 Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CREPES$13.25
Fresh blueberries, strawberries and dulce de leche or nutella sauce, and whipped cream.
More about Breakfast House
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cassie's Crepes$10.00
Avocado, mushroom, scrambled cage free eggs and Jack & Cheddar cheeses folded into two crepes. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing, Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
The Original Pancake House image

 

The Original Pancake House

10437 S Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Crepes$12.49
3 delicate crepes made from our French Batter, rolled with fresh strawberries and dusted with powdered sugar.
More about The Original Pancake House
Item pic

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

4925 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Nutella Banana Crepes$11.00
Fresh sliced bananas rolled into three crepes. Topped with a rich Nutella spread
**Crepes$8.00
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
**Strawberry Cream Stuffed Crepes$11.00
Melt-in-your-mouth crepes stuffed with strawberry cream filling topped with a strawberry sauce
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eggy's Diner

333 E Benton Place, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2567 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Diner-Style Crepes$11.50
plain with powdered sugar
Eggy's Crepes$14.95
Stuffed with strawberries, bananas & pecans, topped with whipped cream
Nutella Crepes$13.95
Stuffed with nutella, bananas & strawberries
More about Eggy's Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Chicken Salad

Beef Salad

Braised Short Ribs

Crispy Chicken

Papaya Salad

Pudding

Curry

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston