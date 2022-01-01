Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tacos in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve crispy tacos

Taquizo image

TACOS

Taquizo

1835 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (160 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Shrimp Tacos$16.75
beer battered shrimp, chipotle aioli, apple-cabbage slaw
More about Taquizo
El Tragon image

 

El Tragon - 1234 N Halsted Unit C

1234 N Halsted Unit C, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
QUESABIRRIA (crispy, cheesy taco)$4.00
More about El Tragon - 1234 N Halsted Unit C
Item pic

 

Chicago Taco Authority

4219 West Irving Park, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Fish Taco (New)$4.45
Fried Cod Fish + Red Cabbage + Cucumber Pico de Gallo + Pickled Habaneros and Onions + Cilantro Aioli + Corn Tortilla
More about Chicago Taco Authority
Crispy Shrimp Taco image

 

Cruz Blanca Brewery & Taqueria

900 W Randolph St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Shrimp Taco$6.50
Gulf pink shrimp, epazote mayo, habanero pickled onions, roasted shishito chiles, arugula, lime.
More about Cruz Blanca Brewery & Taqueria
Item pic

 

Mixteco

1209 North Noble Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fried Chicken Taco$5.25
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar cheese with chipotle sauce and crema-serrano sauce.
More about Mixteco
The Fireplace Inn image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

THE FIREPLACE INN

1448 N Wells St., Chicago

Avg 3.7 (1336 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fish Tacos$13.00
Breaded Alaskan Cod, Baja Citrus Slaw, Avocado, Salsa Roja, Flour Tortillas, Cottage Fries
More about THE FIREPLACE INN

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Pastelito

Banana Cake

Beef Stew

Green Tea Ice Cream

Beef Shawarma

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Hummus

Egg Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston