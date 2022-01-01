Crispy tacos in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve crispy tacos
TACOS
Taquizo
1835 W North Ave, Chicago
|Crispy Shrimp Tacos
|$16.75
beer battered shrimp, chipotle aioli, apple-cabbage slaw
El Tragon - 1234 N Halsted Unit C
1234 N Halsted Unit C, Chicago
|QUESABIRRIA (crispy, cheesy taco)
|$4.00
Chicago Taco Authority
4219 West Irving Park, Chicago
|Crispy Fish Taco (New)
|$4.45
Fried Cod Fish + Red Cabbage + Cucumber Pico de Gallo + Pickled Habaneros and Onions + Cilantro Aioli + Corn Tortilla
Cruz Blanca Brewery & Taqueria
900 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Crispy Shrimp Taco
|$6.50
Gulf pink shrimp, epazote mayo, habanero pickled onions, roasted shishito chiles, arugula, lime.
Mixteco
1209 North Noble Street, Chicago
|Crispy Fried Chicken Taco
|$5.25
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar cheese with chipotle sauce and crema-serrano sauce.