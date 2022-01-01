Crispy tofu in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve crispy tofu
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai - 5957 West Belmont Avenue
Kaze Sushi & Thai - 5957 West Belmont Avenue
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Crispy Tofu
|$5.00
Deep fried Tofu served with ground peanut in sweet & sour sauce
More about Talay
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Crispy Tofu
|$5.95
Slices of tofu deep fried until crispy and served with sweet chili sauce topped with chopped peanuts.
More about Vegan plate 🌱
NOODLES
Vegan plate 🌱
1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago
|Crispy Tofu Salad
|$12.95
Crispy tofu, carrot, red onion, green onion, cilantro and cashew nut in spicy lime sauce.
|Crispy Tofu
|$7.95
Deep fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce and ground peanuts. Served 6 pcs.
More about kin sushi and thai cuisine
kin sushi and thai cuisine
1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago
|CRISPY TOFU
|$6.00
Deep fried tofu cube, Served with Sweet & sour sauce Topped with Crushed peanuts.