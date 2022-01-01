Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tofu in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve crispy tofu

Consumer pic

 

Kaze Sushi & Thai - 5957 West Belmont Avenue

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Tofu$5.00
Deep fried Tofu served with ground peanut in sweet & sour sauce
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai - 5957 West Belmont Avenue
Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Tofu$5.95
Slices of tofu deep fried until crispy and served with sweet chili sauce topped with chopped peanuts.
More about Talay
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan plate 🌱

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Tofu Salad$12.95
Crispy tofu, carrot, red onion, green onion, cilantro and cashew nut in spicy lime sauce.
Crispy Tofu$7.95
Deep fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce and ground peanuts. Served 6 pcs.
More about Vegan plate 🌱
Item pic

 

kin sushi and thai cuisine

1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CRISPY TOFU$6.00
Deep fried tofu cube, Served with Sweet & sour sauce Topped with Crushed peanuts.
More about kin sushi and thai cuisine
Consumer pic

 

Che Thai

3945 North Broadway, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRISPY FRIED TOFU$5.50
Fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce with peanuts.
More about Che Thai

