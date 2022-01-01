Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve croissants

DropShot image

 

DropShot

312 W Chestnut, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Ham + Cheese Croissant$4.50
More about DropShot
LeStan Croissant Donut image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LeStan Croissant Donut$4.95
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CROISSANT SANDWICH$11.75
Grilled croissant sandwich filled with two scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese and Virginia Ham.
CROISSANT SANDWICH$11.75
Grilled croissant sandwich filled with two scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese and Virginia Ham.
More about Breakfast House
Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.99
Light and Buttery pastry baked with Black Forest Ham and Sharp White Cheddar, topped with a house-made everything seasoning
Croissant Nutella$4.99
Croissant Pistachio$4.99
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.99
Light and Buttery pastry baked with Black Forest Ham and Sharp White Cheddar, topped with a house-made everything seasoning
Croissant Plain$3.99
Turkey Bacon & Egg Croissant-EGGY'S$12.99
Scrambled Eggs, turkey bacon, smoked gouda and sambal aioli on a flaky croissant.
Upstairs at Eggy's served with Eggy's hash browns, fresh fruit or mixed greens.
More about Goddess Eggy's
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Press Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Croissant Deli Sandwich$6.99
AVAILABLE ALL DAY. Fontina, arugula, oven-dried tomatotes, herb aioli. Includes housemade potato chips.
Fresh-Baked Croissant$3.95
More about Cafe Press Chicago
Item pic

 

Drunken Bean

400 East South Water St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Almond Croissant$4.99
Croissant Chocolate$3.25
Croissant Plain$3.25
More about Drunken Bean
Almond Croissant image

SANDWICHES

La Fournette

1547 N Wells St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Almond Croissant$3.15
Our classic croissant filled with homemade almond cream and sprinkled with toasted, sliced almonds.
Chocolate Croissant$3.15
A perfect combination of our classic croissant filled with bars of European dark chocolate.
Ham & Cheese Croissant$8.75
Wet-cured ham and comte gruyere cheese served on La Fournette's classic croissant.
More about La Fournette
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
TUNA CROISSANT$8.50
CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT$9.50
More about Medici On 57th
LeStan Croissant Donut image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

1560 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LeStan Croissant Donut$4.95
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Almond Croissant image

 

French Quiche

2210 North Halsted St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Almond Croissant$4.00
Almond Croissant
Ham & Cheese Croissant$7.00
Croissant$3.00
More about French Quiche
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CROISSANT SANDWICH$11.75
Grilled croissant sandwich filled with two scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese and Virginia Ham.
CROISSANT SANDWICH$11.75
Grilled croissant sandwich filled with two scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese and Virginia Ham.
More about Breakfast House
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.99
Light and Buttery pastry baked with Black Forest Ham and Sharp White Cheddar, topped with a house-made everything seasoning
Croissant Chocolate$4.99
Croissant Nutella$4.99
More about Goddess And the Baker
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

1609 West Division Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Aya Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Aya Plain Croissant$4.00
Aya Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.00
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Item pic

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.99
Light and Buttery pastry baked with Black Forest Ham and Sharp White Cheddar, topped with a house-made everything seasoning
Croissant Nutella$4.99
Turkey Bacon & Egg Croissant$10.99
Scrambled Eggs, turkey bacon, smoked gouda and sambal aioli on a flaky croissant.
More about Goddess And the Baker
Savannah Luncheonette image

 

Savannah Luncheonette

1954 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant Sandwich$15.00
Fried egg, bacon, avocado, house sauce, cheesy potato casserole
More about Savannah Luncheonette
Oromo Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Oromo Cafe

1912 N Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Butter Croissant$3.50
More about Oromo Cafe
LeStan Croissant Donut image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

3300 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LeStan Croissant Donut$4.95
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
LeStan Croissant Donut image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

750 N Rush, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LeStan Croissant Donut$4.95
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

53 East Randolph Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Aya Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Aya Plain Croissant$4.00
Aya Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.00
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Kasama image

 

Kasama

1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$6.50
Croissant$4.50
Truffle Croissant$14.00
More about Kasama
LeStan Croissant Donut image

 

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

15 W Washington, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LeStan Croissant Donut$4.95
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora image

 

Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora

306 S Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4 (922 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant$3.00
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
More about Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
LeStan Croissant Donut image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

181 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (398 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LeStan Croissant Donut$4.95
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant image

 

Room 500

1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant$4.95
Fresh cracked egg, crisp bacon and cheddar cheese on a flakey croissant
468 Calories, Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Milk, Soy
Croissant$2.75
282 Calories, Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soy, Wheat
More about Room 500
Steingold’s of Chicago image

 

1 - Steingold’s of Chicago

3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.49
More about 1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Croissant Nutella$4.99
Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.99
Light and Buttery pastry baked with Black Forest Ham and Sharp White Cheddar, topped with a house-made everything seasoning
Croissant Chocolate$4.99
More about Goddess and the Baker
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

2642 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Aya Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Aya Almond Croissant$5.00
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
LeStan Croissant Donut image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

26 E Roosevelt, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LeStan Croissant Donut$4.95
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Brew Brew Coffee & Tea image

 

Brew Brew Coffee & Tea

3832 W Diversey Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Almond Croissant$4.25
More about Brew Brew Coffee & Tea

