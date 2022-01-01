Croissants in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve croissants
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|LeStan Croissant Donut
|$4.95
Breakfast House
4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|CROISSANT SANDWICH
|$11.75
Grilled croissant sandwich filled with two scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese and Virginia Ham.
|CROISSANT SANDWICH
|$11.75
Grilled croissant sandwich filled with two scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese and Virginia Ham.
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$4.99
Light and Buttery pastry baked with Black Forest Ham and Sharp White Cheddar, topped with a house-made everything seasoning
|Croissant Nutella
|$4.99
|Croissant Pistachio
|$4.99
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$4.99
Light and Buttery pastry baked with Black Forest Ham and Sharp White Cheddar, topped with a house-made everything seasoning
|Croissant Plain
|$3.99
|Turkey Bacon & Egg Croissant-EGGY'S
|$12.99
Scrambled Eggs, turkey bacon, smoked gouda and sambal aioli on a flaky croissant.
Upstairs at Eggy's served with Eggy's hash browns, fresh fruit or mixed greens.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cafe Press Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|Turkey Croissant Deli Sandwich
|$6.99
AVAILABLE ALL DAY. Fontina, arugula, oven-dried tomatotes, herb aioli. Includes housemade potato chips.
|Fresh-Baked Croissant
|$3.95
Drunken Bean
400 East South Water St., Chicago
|Chocolate Almond Croissant
|$4.99
|Croissant Chocolate
|$3.25
|Croissant Plain
|$3.25
SANDWICHES
La Fournette
1547 N Wells St, Chicago
|Almond Croissant
|$3.15
Our classic croissant filled with homemade almond cream and sprinkled with toasted, sliced almonds.
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.15
A perfect combination of our classic croissant filled with bars of European dark chocolate.
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$8.75
Wet-cured ham and comte gruyere cheese served on La Fournette's classic croissant.
Medici On 57th
1327 East 57th Street, Chicago
|TUNA CROISSANT
|$8.50
|CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT
|$9.50
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
1560 N Damen Ave, Chicago
|LeStan Croissant Donut
|$4.95
French Quiche
2210 North Halsted St, Chicago
|Almond Croissant
|$4.00
Almond Croissant
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$7.00
|Croissant
|$3.00
Breakfast House
3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago
|CROISSANT SANDWICH
|$11.75
Grilled croissant sandwich filled with two scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese and Virginia Ham.
|CROISSANT SANDWICH
|$11.75
Grilled croissant sandwich filled with two scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese and Virginia Ham.
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$4.99
Light and Buttery pastry baked with Black Forest Ham and Sharp White Cheddar, topped with a house-made everything seasoning
|Croissant Chocolate
|$4.99
|Croissant Nutella
|$4.99
Intelligentsia Coffee
1609 West Division Street, Chicago
|Aya Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
|Aya Plain Croissant
|$4.00
|Aya Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$5.00
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$4.99
Light and Buttery pastry baked with Black Forest Ham and Sharp White Cheddar, topped with a house-made everything seasoning
|Croissant Nutella
|$4.99
|Turkey Bacon & Egg Croissant
|$10.99
Scrambled Eggs, turkey bacon, smoked gouda and sambal aioli on a flaky croissant.
Savannah Luncheonette
1954 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Croissant Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried egg, bacon, avocado, house sauce, cheesy potato casserole
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
3300 N Broadway, Chicago
|LeStan Croissant Donut
|$4.95
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
750 N Rush, Chicago
|LeStan Croissant Donut
|$4.95
Intelligentsia Coffee
53 East Randolph Street, Chicago
|Aya Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
|Aya Plain Croissant
|$4.00
|Aya Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$5.00
Kasama
1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago
|Chocolate Croissant
|$6.50
|Croissant
|$4.50
|Truffle Croissant
|$14.00
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
15 W Washington, Chicago
|LeStan Croissant Donut
|$4.95
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
306 S Halsted St, Chicago
|Croissant
|$3.00
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
181 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|LeStan Croissant Donut
|$4.95
Room 500
1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago
|Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$4.95
Fresh cracked egg, crisp bacon and cheddar cheese on a flakey croissant
468 Calories, Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Milk, Soy
|Croissant
|$2.75
282 Calories, Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soy, Wheat
1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.49
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess and the Baker
33 S Wabash, Chicago
|Croissant Nutella
|$4.99
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$4.99
Light and Buttery pastry baked with Black Forest Ham and Sharp White Cheddar, topped with a house-made everything seasoning
|Croissant Chocolate
|$4.99
Intelligentsia Coffee
2642 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago
|Aya Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
|Aya Almond Croissant
|$5.00
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
26 E Roosevelt, Chicago
|LeStan Croissant Donut
|$4.95
- 2