Cucumber salad in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Consumer pic

 

Kaze Sushi & Thai

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$4.00
Fresh cucumber, onion, carrot with vinegar dressing
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai
Moti Cafe image

 

Moti Cafe

70 W. Huron St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cucumber Corn Salad$2.00
More about Moti Cafe
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$3.95
Sliced cucumber, red onions, scallion and carrots dressed in a sweet sour vinaigrette served as a salad but also makes a refreshing side dish as well.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Item pic

 

Nori Sushi Chicago

1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Plain Sunomono (Cucumber salad)$6.00
Cucumber, avocado and daikon with our house dressing.
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
Noble Thai image

 

Noble Thai

1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Cucumber Salad$2.50
More about Noble Thai
Hom Mali image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Hom Mali

417 W North ave, chicago

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Ar Jard Salad (Cucumber Salad)$6.00
Ar Jard Salad (Cucumber Salad)$7.50
More about Hom Mali
Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cucumber Salad$5.00
Sliced cucumber, tomato and onion on lettuce with clear sweet & sour dressng.
More about Talay
Item pic

 

Noodles In The Pot

2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$4.50
Fresh cucumber and onion with house dressing.
More about Noodles In The Pot
Consumer pic

 

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$4.75
Cucumber, lettuce, carrot, white & red onion in sweet & sour dressing
More about Rice and Noodles
Item pic

 

Glaze

850 W Superior St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$4.00
More about Glaze
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cucumber Salad$4.50
Sliced cucumber, red onions dressed in a sweet sour vinaigrette which is served as a salad but also makes a refreshing side dish
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
Siam Rice image

 

Siam Rice

1906 S. State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Cucumber Salad$4.00
Fresh cucumber and red onions topped with a sweet Thai dressing.
More about Siam Rice
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$5.95
Diced cucumber, red onion and red bell pepper in sweet vinegar.
More about Vegan Plate
Volo Restaurant Wine Bar image

 

Volo Restaurant Wine Bar

2008 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber Salad$5.99
More about Volo Restaurant Wine Bar
Consumer pic

 

BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar

3313 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cucumber Salad (V)(GF)$4.00
Sliced cucumber, radish, shallot topped with crushed peanut and cilantro. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.
More about BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
Item pic

 

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CUCUMBER SALAD$5.00
Cucumber, Red onion, Carrot, Sweet vinegar dressing.
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
Soul Veg City image

 

Soul Veg City

201-209 East 75th St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garden Salad ( Cucumber, itlailian, Prince)$12.50
More about Soul Veg City
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$3.95
cucumber, red onion, jalapeno with carrots and vinegar dressing
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
JJ Thai Street Food image

 

JJ Thai Street Food

1715 W CHICAGO AVE, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
CUCUMBER SALAD$3.50
More about JJ Thai Street Food
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hot Woks Cool Sushi

2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cucumber Salad$4.75
Sliced cucumber, red onions dressed in a sweet sour vinaigrette which is served as a salad but also makes a refreshing side dish
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi
Item pic

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park

4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber Salad$3.95
Sliced of fresh cucumber, carrot served with sweet and sour vinaigrette
More about Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1759 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$3.95
cucumber, red onion, jalapeno with carrots and vinegar dressing
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Ruk Sushi & Thai

4431 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$3.95
Fresh cucumber, onions, carrot in sweet dressing.
More about Ruk Sushi & Thai
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park

1238 n Milwaukee ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (2722 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber Salad$3.95
Slices of fresh cucumber, carrot served with sweet and sour vinagrette
Cucumber Salad$3.95
Sliced of fresh cucumber, carrot served with sweet and sour vinaigrette
More about Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
Item pic

SUSHI

Gorilla Sushi Western

4652 n western, Chicago

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber Salad$3.95
Sliced of fresh cucumber, carrot served with sweet and sour vinaigrette
More about Gorilla Sushi Western
The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar

1312 East 53rd Street, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1877 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$4.99
More about The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar
Main pic

 

Afro Joe's Coffee & Tea

8344 S. Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cucumber & Tomato Salad 8 oz.$6.00
More about Afro Joe's Coffee & Tea
Item pic

 

Manny's Cafeteria & Deli

1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1lb Cucumber & Onion Salad$10.00
Cucumber Salad (Vegetarian)$2.95
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL image

 

TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Free Cucumber Salad
Cucumber Salad$5.95
Fresh cucumber, red onion, jalapeno with pineapple vinaigrette.
More about TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL
Consumer pic

 

Del Seoul

2568 North Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$5.95
Traditional Korean side of spicy, sweet, sour marinated cucumbers.
More about Del Seoul

