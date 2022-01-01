Cucumber salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve cucumber salad
Kaze Sushi & Thai
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Cucumber Salad
|$4.00
Fresh cucumber, onion, carrot with vinegar dressing
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Cucumber Salad
|$3.95
Sliced cucumber, red onions, scallion and carrots dressed in a sweet sour vinaigrette served as a salad but also makes a refreshing side dish as well.
Nori Sushi Chicago
1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Plain Sunomono (Cucumber salad)
|$6.00
Cucumber, avocado and daikon with our house dressing.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Hom Mali
417 W North ave, chicago
|Ar Jard Salad (Cucumber Salad)
|$6.00
|Ar Jard Salad (Cucumber Salad)
|$7.50
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Cucumber Salad
|$5.00
Sliced cucumber, tomato and onion on lettuce with clear sweet & sour dressng.
Noodles In The Pot
2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|Cucumber Salad
|$4.50
Fresh cucumber and onion with house dressing.
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Cucumber Salad
|$4.75
Cucumber, lettuce, carrot, white & red onion in sweet & sour dressing
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Cucumber Salad
|$4.50
Sliced cucumber, red onions dressed in a sweet sour vinaigrette which is served as a salad but also makes a refreshing side dish
Siam Rice
1906 S. State Street, Chicago
|Thai Cucumber Salad
|$4.00
Fresh cucumber and red onions topped with a sweet Thai dressing.
NOODLES
Vegan Plate
1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago
|Cucumber Salad
|$5.95
Diced cucumber, red onion and red bell pepper in sweet vinegar.
Volo Restaurant Wine Bar
2008 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Cucumber Salad
|$5.99
BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
3313 N Clark St, Chicago
|Cucumber Salad (V)(GF)
|$4.00
Sliced cucumber, radish, shallot topped with crushed peanut and cilantro. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago
|CUCUMBER SALAD
|$5.00
Cucumber, Red onion, Carrot, Sweet vinegar dressing.
Soul Veg City
201-209 East 75th St., Chicago
|Garden Salad ( Cucumber, itlailian, Prince)
|$12.50
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
7117 W Addison st, chicago
|Cucumber Salad
|$3.95
cucumber, red onion, jalapeno with carrots and vinegar dressing
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hot Woks Cool Sushi
2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Cucumber Salad
|$4.75
Sliced cucumber, red onions dressed in a sweet sour vinaigrette which is served as a salad but also makes a refreshing side dish
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park
4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago
|Cucumber Salad
|$3.95
Sliced of fresh cucumber, carrot served with sweet and sour vinaigrette
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Cucumber Salad
|$3.95
cucumber, red onion, jalapeno with carrots and vinegar dressing
Ruk Sushi & Thai
4431 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Cucumber Salad
|$3.95
Fresh cucumber, onions, carrot in sweet dressing.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
1238 n Milwaukee ave, Chicago
|Cucumber Salad
|$3.95
Slices of fresh cucumber, carrot served with sweet and sour vinagrette
|Cucumber Salad
|$3.95
Sliced of fresh cucumber, carrot served with sweet and sour vinaigrette
SUSHI
Gorilla Sushi Western
4652 n western, Chicago
|Cucumber Salad
|$3.95
Sliced of fresh cucumber, carrot served with sweet and sour vinaigrette
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar
1312 East 53rd Street, Chicago
|Cucumber Salad
|$4.99
Afro Joe's Coffee & Tea
8344 S. Halsted, Chicago
|Cucumber & Tomato Salad 8 oz.
|$6.00
Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago
|1lb Cucumber & Onion Salad
|$10.00
|Cucumber Salad (Vegetarian)
|$2.95
TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL
3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago
|Free Cucumber Salad
|Cucumber Salad
|$5.95
Fresh cucumber, red onion, jalapeno with pineapple vinaigrette.
- 2