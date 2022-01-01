Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve cupcakes

Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

1116 W. Granville, Chicago

Avg 4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Red Velvet Cupcake$3.95
Big homemade red velvet cupcake with a sweet cream cheese icing.
Vegan Oreo Cupcake$3.95
Moist vegan chocolate cupcake topped with a vegan frosting and sprinkled with Oreo cookie crumbles.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

725 S Dearborn St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Oreo Cupcake$3.95
Moist vegan chocolate cupcake topped with a vegan frosting and sprinkled with Oreo cookie crumbles.
Red Velvet Cupcake$3.95
Big homemade red velvet cupcake with a sweet cream cheese icing.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Confetti Cupcake image

 

Sweet Mandy B's

254 East Ontario Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Confetti Cupcake$3.60
Confetti Cake with Vanilla Buttercream, Pastel Confetti Quins
BYO Half Dozen Cupcakes$21.00
Build Your Own Half Dozen Cupcakes
Yellow Cupcake with Vanilla$3.60
Yellow Cake with Pastel Vanilla Buttercream and Rainbow Sprinkles.
Buttercream color is baker's choice.
More about Sweet Mandy B's
Item pic

 

Sfera Sicilian Street Food

5759 North Broadway, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pistachio-Cherry Cassata Cupcake$4.00
Pistachio "Cassata" Cupcake filled with a Candied Door County Cherry and Sweet Whipped Local Ricotta. Topped with pistachios, cherry and rose petals.
Blood Orange and Chocolate Cassta Cupcake$4.00
Rich Chocolate Cupcake filled with Blood Orange Jam and Sweet Ricotta Filling.
More about Sfera Sicilian Street Food
Item pic

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
White Cupcake$3.99
Red Velvet Cupcake$3.99
Chocolate Cupcake$3.99
More about Goddess And the Baker
Item pic

 

Southport Grocery & Cafe

3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
VANILLA GLUTEN FREE CUPCAKE$4.00
gluten free vanilla cupcake with vanilla buttercream
SOLO CUPCAKE PANCAKES$5.50
a single panckae of our gluten-free cupcake batter poured on the griddle;
with vanilla butter & little man pure maple syrup GF
VANILLA CUPCAKE$3.75
our customer's favorite - vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream!
More about Southport Grocery & Cafe
Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

46 E. Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2148 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Velvet Cupcake$3.95
Big homemade red velvet cupcake with a sweet cream cheese icing.
Vegan Oreo Cupcake$3.95
Moist vegan chocolate cupcake topped with a vegan frosting and sprinkled with Oreo cookie crumbles.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Beverly Bakery image

 

Beverly Bakery

10528 South Western, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1 Reg Size cupcake$1.75
1 Fudge Cupcake$2.25
More about Beverly Bakery
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's

254 E Ontario St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cupcake Ind Packaged$0.75
Graduation Cap Cupcake Topper$0.35
Celebrate your grad by adding a sugar graduation cap to any of your cupcakes. Sugars will be included on the side of your order.
Banana Cupcake with Vanilla$3.85
Banana Cake, Vanilla Buttercream, Mini White Chocolate Chips
More about Sweet Mandy B's
Jennivees Bakery image

 

Jennivees Bakery

3301 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu Cupcake (Dozen)$51.00
Vanilla cake soaked in espresso rum syrup, mascarpone mousse, cocoa dusting
Tres Leches Cupcake (Dozen)$51.00
Vanilla cake, tres leches soak, vanilla mousse, fresh berries
Black & White Cupcake (Dozen)$51.00
Chocolate cake, vanilla buttercream, chocolate sprinkles
More about Jennivees Bakery
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Chocolate Berry Cupcake$4.50
chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, strawberry whipped cream, berries
VEGAN
More about Cafe Selmarie
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's

1208 W. Webster, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (120 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate w/ Peanut Butter Cupcake$3.85
Devil’s Food Cake, Peanut Butter Buttercream, Chocolate Drizzle
Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate$3.85
Devil’s Food Cake with chocolate buttercream and sprinkles.
Carrot Cupcake$3.85
Carrot Cake, Cream Cheese Icing, Pecans
More about Sweet Mandy B's

