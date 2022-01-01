Cupcakes in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve cupcakes
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
1116 W. Granville, Chicago
|Red Velvet Cupcake
|$3.95
Big homemade red velvet cupcake with a sweet cream cheese icing.
|Vegan Oreo Cupcake
|$3.95
Moist vegan chocolate cupcake topped with a vegan frosting and sprinkled with Oreo cookie crumbles.
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
725 S Dearborn St, Chicago
|Vegan Oreo Cupcake
|$3.95
Moist vegan chocolate cupcake topped with a vegan frosting and sprinkled with Oreo cookie crumbles.
|Red Velvet Cupcake
|$3.95
Big homemade red velvet cupcake with a sweet cream cheese icing.
Sweet Mandy B's
254 East Ontario Street, Chicago
|Confetti Cupcake
|$3.60
Confetti Cake with Vanilla Buttercream, Pastel Confetti Quins
|BYO Half Dozen Cupcakes
|$21.00
Build Your Own Half Dozen Cupcakes
|Yellow Cupcake with Vanilla
|$3.60
Yellow Cake with Pastel Vanilla Buttercream and Rainbow Sprinkles.
Buttercream color is baker's choice.
Sfera Sicilian Street Food
5759 North Broadway, Chicago
|Pistachio-Cherry Cassata Cupcake
|$4.00
Pistachio "Cassata" Cupcake filled with a Candied Door County Cherry and Sweet Whipped Local Ricotta. Topped with pistachios, cherry and rose petals.
|Blood Orange and Chocolate Cassta Cupcake
|$4.00
Rich Chocolate Cupcake filled with Blood Orange Jam and Sweet Ricotta Filling.
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|White Cupcake
|$3.99
|Red Velvet Cupcake
|$3.99
|Chocolate Cupcake
|$3.99
Southport Grocery & Cafe
3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|VANILLA GLUTEN FREE CUPCAKE
|$4.00
gluten free vanilla cupcake with vanilla buttercream
|SOLO CUPCAKE PANCAKES
|$5.50
a single panckae of our gluten-free cupcake batter poured on the griddle;
with vanilla butter & little man pure maple syrup GF
|VANILLA CUPCAKE
|$3.75
our customer's favorite - vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream!
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
46 E. Chicago, Chicago
|Red Velvet Cupcake
|$3.95
Big homemade red velvet cupcake with a sweet cream cheese icing.
|Vegan Oreo Cupcake
|$3.95
Moist vegan chocolate cupcake topped with a vegan frosting and sprinkled with Oreo cookie crumbles.
Beverly Bakery
10528 South Western, Chicago
|1 Reg Size cupcake
|$1.75
|1 Fudge Cupcake
|$2.25
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Sweet Mandy B's
254 E Ontario St, Chicago
|Cupcake Ind Packaged
|$0.75
|Graduation Cap Cupcake Topper
|$0.35
Celebrate your grad by adding a sugar graduation cap to any of your cupcakes. Sugars will be included on the side of your order.
|Banana Cupcake with Vanilla
|$3.85
Banana Cake, Vanilla Buttercream, Mini White Chocolate Chips
Jennivees Bakery
3301 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago
|Tiramisu Cupcake (Dozen)
|$51.00
Vanilla cake soaked in espresso rum syrup, mascarpone mousse, cocoa dusting
|Tres Leches Cupcake (Dozen)
|$51.00
Vanilla cake, tres leches soak, vanilla mousse, fresh berries
|Black & White Cupcake (Dozen)
|$51.00
Chocolate cake, vanilla buttercream, chocolate sprinkles
SMOKED SALMON
Cafe Selmarie
4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Vegan Chocolate Berry Cupcake
|$4.50
chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, strawberry whipped cream, berries
VEGAN
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Sweet Mandy B's
1208 W. Webster, Chicago
|Chocolate w/ Peanut Butter Cupcake
|$3.85
Devil’s Food Cake, Peanut Butter Buttercream, Chocolate Drizzle
|Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate
|$3.85
Devil’s Food Cake with chocolate buttercream and sprinkles.
|Carrot Cupcake
|$3.85
Carrot Cake, Cream Cheese Icing, Pecans