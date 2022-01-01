Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve curry chicken

Corcoran's Grill & Pub image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fire Grilled Chicken Curry Bowl$19.00
Grilled curried chicken, cilantro lime riced cauliflower, sauteed curried vegetables, avocado, naan bread
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Wilde Bar & Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Wilde Bar & Restaurant

3130 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2080 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Curry$18.75
Rotisserie chicken, almonds, golden raisins, potatoes, squash, long grain brown rice
More about Wilde Bar & Restaurant
Chicken Curry image

EMPANADAS

5411 Empanadas

3715 N SOUTHPORT AVE, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1329 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry$3.29
Shredded chicken cooked in a golden curry with purple onion, celery, red pepper and green apple.
More about 5411 Empanadas
Cumin image

 

Cumin

1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry$18.00
Boneless dark chicken delectably cooked in Indian spices and curry sauce
More about Cumin
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry$16.00
Red and green peppers, onions, mushrooms, Irish curry sauce, rice
Chicken Curry (FAMILY)$50.00
Served with rice and french fries. Serves approx 4.
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
Mild 2 Spicy image

 

Mild 2 Spicy

714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (10968 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Curry$16.50
Boneless chicken white meat cooked in curry sauce and spices. Served with basmati rice.
More about Mild 2 Spicy
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Same Day Cafe

2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Roasted Slagel Farm chicken with mayo, curry, almonds, and dates. Served with arugula on our toasted rosemary bread. Pickles and apple slaw on the side.
More about Same Day Cafe
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill

216 N Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fire Grilled Chicken Curry Bowl$20.00
Grilled curried chicken, cilantro lime riced
cauliflower, sauteed curried vegetables,
avocado, naan bread
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
Chicken Curry image

EMPANADAS

5411 Empanadas

2850 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (651 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry$3.29
Shredded chicken cooked in a golden curry with purple onion, celery, red pepper and green apples.
More about 5411 Empanadas
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Curry Over Rice$16.50
Japanese style curry with breaded soy chicken and steamed vegetables over exclusive brown rice.
More about Vegan Plate
Marigold To Go image

 

Marigold To Go

450 N. Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Chicken Curry$16.00
Chicken, tomato, onion purée, ginger, garlic, turmeric, coriander, fenugreek, garam masala
More about Marigold To Go
O'Shaughnessy's Public House image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

O'Shaughnessy's Public House

4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1247 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry$16.50
Classic Irish Curry chicken, wild mushrooms, sweet peas, onions, carrots, served with choice of fries or rice or both.
More about O'Shaughnessy's Public House
India House Restaurant - Chicago image

SALADS • CURRY

India House Restaurant - Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN CURRY$23.00
Chicken cooked in a delicately spiced curry sauce
SPICY HYDERABADI CHICKEN CURRY (CONTAINS PEANUTS)$24.00
Chicken cooked in a spicy peanut sauce.
More about India House Restaurant - Chicago
Saigon Sisters image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Sisters

131 N. Clinton Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1656 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry$10.00
Halal chicken, curry, mayo, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapenos, pickled red onions, pickled daikon and carrots
More about Saigon Sisters
Item pic

 

Cocoa Chili Restaurant & Catering

3101 W Lake Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Chicken$13.00
Aromatic chicken smothered in creamy curry sauce with coconut rice and peas, and greens
More about Cocoa Chili Restaurant & Catering
Saigon Sisters image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake

567 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1656 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry Banh mi$10.00
Halal chicken, curry, mayo, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapenos, pickled red onions, pickled daikon and carrots
More about Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
Item pic

 

Chicago Curry House

899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Curry$16.00
A cardamom flavored curry dish cooked in an Indian-style sauce containing onions, tomatoes, and Indian spices.
Served with Steamed Basmati Rice.
More about Chicago Curry House
Indian Clay Pot image

SEAFOOD

Indian Clay Pot

1804 W Irving Park, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2046 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry$16.95
More about Indian Clay Pot
Saigon Sisters image

 

Saigon Sisters

251 E. Huron St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Curry (halal)$10.00
Halal chicken, curry, mayo, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapenos, pickled red onions, pickled daikon and carrots
More about Saigon Sisters
Lady Gregory's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lady Gregory's

5260 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (2544 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Curry Pot Pie$18.50
Roast chicken, cauliflower, mushroom, red potato, broccoli, squash, tomato.
More about Lady Gregory's
Item pic

 

Bluebird

2863 N. Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Chicken Salad$4.95
Roasted chopped chicken tossed in house curry blend with toasted almonds, dried cranberries, and celery
More about Bluebird
Consumer pic

 

Furama Restaurant

4936 N Broadway St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry 雞片咖喱
🌶
More about Furama Restaurant
44eda1f8-5114-42b6-b5ff-9d1680d822fe image

EMPANADAS

5411 Empanadas

2045 W NORTH AVE, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1393 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry$3.29
Shredded chicken cooked in a golden curry with purple onion, celery, red pepper and green apple.
More about 5411 Empanadas
Item pic

 

KEADKAO EXPRESS

15 West Washington Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Curry Chicken$12.50
Served with steamed white rice
More about KEADKAO EXPRESS
Item pic

 

Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago

606 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Curry$15.95
Chicken simmered in onion and tomato sauce with a blend of aromatic spices. Served with side basmati rice.
More about Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago

