Donburi in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve donburi

Item pic

 

Nori Sushi Chicago

1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Donburi Chicken$9.99
Sauteed chicken with teriyaki sauce and mushroom. Served with miso soup, steamed broccoli and oshinko
Donburi Tofu$8.99
Sauteed tofu with teriyaki sauce and mushroom. Served with steamed broccoli, oshinko and miso soup.
Donburi Kara-Age$8.99
Japanese style fried chicken, spicy mayo served with steamed broccoli and oshinko. served with miso soup.
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
Item pic

 

Kraken Sushi & Beyond

4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Donburi$23.00
7 pcs served over rice
Unagi Donburi$27.00
Unagi sashimi served over rice.
Tuna Donburi$24.00
7 pcs served over rice
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
Ramen Takeya image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Takeya

819 W Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (782 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Eel Donburi$9.00
Sweet soy, sesame seeds, seaweed
confetti and steamed rice
Chicken Char Siu Donburi$6.00
Soy and ginger marinated cage
free chicken thigh, steamed rice
and sweet soy
Ikura Donburi$12.00
House marinated salmon roe
*(eggs), seaweed and steamed
rice
More about Ramen Takeya
Toro Sushi image

 

Toro Sushi

2546 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Unagi Donburi$18.95
Eel Over Rice, Sesame Seeds, Unagi Sauce
More about Toro Sushi
Item pic

 

TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Unagi Donburi$25.95
Unagi Sashimi over sushi rice served with miso/ spicy miso soup.
Maguro Donburi$25.95
Akami maguro sashimi over sushi rice served with miso soup/ spicy miso soup.
Sake Donburi$25.95
Sake sashimi over sushi rice served with miso soup/ spicy miso soup.
More about TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

