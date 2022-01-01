Donburi in Chicago
Nori Sushi Chicago
1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Donburi Chicken
|$9.99
Sauteed chicken with teriyaki sauce and mushroom. Served with miso soup, steamed broccoli and oshinko
|Donburi Tofu
|$8.99
Sauteed tofu with teriyaki sauce and mushroom. Served with steamed broccoli, oshinko and miso soup.
|Donburi Kara-Age
|$8.99
Japanese style fried chicken, spicy mayo served with steamed broccoli and oshinko. served with miso soup.
Kraken Sushi & Beyond
4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|Salmon Donburi
|$23.00
7 pcs served over rice
|Unagi Donburi
|$27.00
Unagi sashimi served over rice.
|Tuna Donburi
|$24.00
7 pcs served over rice
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Takeya
819 W Fulton Market, Chicago
|BBQ Eel Donburi
|$9.00
Sweet soy, sesame seeds, seaweed
confetti and steamed rice
|Chicken Char Siu Donburi
|$6.00
Soy and ginger marinated cage
free chicken thigh, steamed rice
and sweet soy
|Ikura Donburi
|$12.00
House marinated salmon roe
*(eggs), seaweed and steamed
rice
Toro Sushi
2546 N Clark St, Chicago
|Unagi Donburi
|$18.95
Eel Over Rice, Sesame Seeds, Unagi Sauce
TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL
3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago
|Unagi Donburi
|$25.95
Unagi Sashimi over sushi rice served with miso/ spicy miso soup.
|Maguro Donburi
|$25.95
Akami maguro sashimi over sushi rice served with miso soup/ spicy miso soup.
|Sake Donburi
|$25.95
Sake sashimi over sushi rice served with miso soup/ spicy miso soup.