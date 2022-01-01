Dosa in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve dosa
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian
2600 W. Devon Ave, Chicago
|Mysore Plain Dosa
|$10.49
Rice and lentil crepe with garlic-red chutney spread
|Rava Plain Dosa
|$10.99
|Masala Dosa
|$9.99
Rice and lentil crepe filled with spiced potatoes and onions
Mild 2 Spicy
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago
|Paper Dosa
|$10.50
Large thin savory crepe. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.
|Cheese Dosa
|$11.50
Thin savory crepe with cheese. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.
|Butter Dosa
|$10.75
Thin savory crepe with butter. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.
Art of Dosa
72 W Adams St., Chicago
|65 Dosa Wrap
|$13.50
Crispy Dosa filled with marinated vegan soy protein “65” (a spicy lime, chili, cilantro, curry leaf flavor) with fresh cabbage, delicious vegan curry leaf mayo sauce, with sides of extra sauce and green “gunpowder” spice blend. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Soy & Coconut)
|Buffalo Dosa Wrap
|$12.50
Crispy Dosa filled with marinated vegan “Buffalo” soy protein, fresh shredded cabbage and carrots, delicious vegan curry leaf mayo sauce, served with extra sauce and green “gunpowder” spice blend. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Soy)
|Masala Dosa Plate
|$12.50
The authentic dosa plate, served with traditional South Indian potato curry, creamy coconut chutney, sambar (hearty lentil vegetable soup), and flavorful orange “gunpowder” spice blend. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Coconut)
SUPERKHANA International
3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago
|Breakfast Dosa Hash
|$16.00
Cabbage, Curry Leaf, Sunny Side Up Egg, Chile Crisp (veg, gf)
Lunchbox Online Ordering
125 S. Clark Street, Chicago
