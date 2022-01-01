Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dosa in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve dosa

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian image

 

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian

2600 W. Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (651 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mysore Plain Dosa$10.49
Rice and lentil crepe with garlic-red chutney spread
Rava Plain Dosa$10.99
Masala Dosa$9.99
Rice and lentil crepe filled with spiced potatoes and onions
More about Annapurna Simply Vegetarian
Mild 2 Spicy image

 

Mild 2 Spicy

714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (10968 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Paper Dosa$10.50
Large thin savory crepe. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.
Cheese Dosa$11.50
Thin savory crepe with cheese. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.
Butter Dosa$10.75
Thin savory crepe with butter. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.
More about Mild 2 Spicy
Item pic

 

Art of Dosa

72 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
65 Dosa Wrap$13.50
Crispy Dosa filled with marinated vegan soy protein “65” (a spicy lime, chili, cilantro, curry leaf flavor) with fresh cabbage, delicious vegan curry leaf mayo sauce, with sides of extra sauce and green “gunpowder” spice blend. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Soy & Coconut)
Buffalo Dosa Wrap$12.50
Crispy Dosa filled with marinated vegan “Buffalo” soy protein, fresh shredded cabbage and carrots, delicious vegan curry leaf mayo sauce, served with extra sauce and green “gunpowder” spice blend. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Soy)
Masala Dosa Plate$12.50
The authentic dosa plate, served with traditional South Indian potato curry, creamy coconut chutney, sambar (hearty lentil vegetable soup), and flavorful orange “gunpowder” spice blend. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Coconut)
More about Art of Dosa
SUPERKHANA International image

FRENCH FRIES

SUPERKHANA International

3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Dosa Hash$16.00
Cabbage, Curry Leaf, Sunny Side Up Egg, Chile Crisp (veg, gf)
More about SUPERKHANA International
Indian Clay Pot image

SEAFOOD

Indian Clay Pot

1804 W Irving Park, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2046 reviews)
Takeout
Mysore Masala Dosa$13.95
More about Indian Clay Pot
Item pic

 

Lunchbox Online Ordering

125 S. Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
65 Dosa Wrap$13.50
Crispy Dosa filled with marinated vegan soy protein “65” (lime, chili, cilantro, curry leaf flavors) with fresh cabbage, delicious vegan curry leaf mayo sauce, with sides of extra sauce and green “gunpowder” spice blend. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Soy & Coconut)
Buffalo Dosa Wrap$12.50
Crispy Dosa filled with marinated vegan “Buffalo” soy protein, fresh shredded cabbage and carrots, delicious vegan curry leaf mayo sauce, served with extra sauce and green “gunpowder” spice blend. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Soy)
Masala Dosa Plate$12.50
The authentic dosa plate, served with traditional South Indian potato curry, creamy coconut chutney, sambar (hearty lentil vegetable soup), and flavorful orange “gunpowder” spice blend. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Coconut)
More about Lunchbox Online Ordering

