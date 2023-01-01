Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dum biryani in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve dum biryani

Item pic

 

VAJRA

2039 West North Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mushroom Dum Biryani$23.00
Organically grown mushrooms are delicately cooked in the droolworthy combination of spices and long grain basmati rice, this biryani is a just example of Biryani done right. And vegetarians and non-vegetarians will love this one just as much
Shrimp Dum Biryani$23.00
Shrimp, basmati rice, mdh bombay biryani spice mix. Includes 4 oz cucumber raita
Vegetable Dum Biryani$17.00
Assorted vegetables, basmati rice, Mdh bombay biryani spice mix. Includes 4 oz cucumber raita
More about VAJRA
Consumer pic

 

Siri Chicago Indian Restaurant - 1520 W TAYLOR ST

1520 W TAYLOR ST, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hyderabad Chicken Dum Biryani$12.99
Unique combination of fragrant basmati rice and overnight marinated chicken cooked under steam with Hyderabadi spices in a sealed pot on a slow flame
More about Siri Chicago Indian Restaurant - 1520 W TAYLOR ST

