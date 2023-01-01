Dum biryani in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve dum biryani
More about VAJRA
VAJRA
2039 West North Avenue, Chicago
|Mushroom Dum Biryani
|$23.00
Organically grown mushrooms are delicately cooked in the droolworthy combination of spices and long grain basmati rice, this biryani is a just example of Biryani done right. And vegetarians and non-vegetarians will love this one just as much
|Shrimp Dum Biryani
|$23.00
Shrimp, basmati rice, mdh bombay biryani spice mix. Includes 4 oz cucumber raita
|Vegetable Dum Biryani
|$17.00
Assorted vegetables, basmati rice, Mdh bombay biryani spice mix. Includes 4 oz cucumber raita
More about Siri Chicago Indian Restaurant - 1520 W TAYLOR ST
Siri Chicago Indian Restaurant - 1520 W TAYLOR ST
1520 W TAYLOR ST, Chicago
|Hyderabad Chicken Dum Biryani
|$12.99
Unique combination of fragrant basmati rice and overnight marinated chicken cooked under steam with Hyderabadi spices in a sealed pot on a slow flame