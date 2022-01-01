Dumplings in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve dumplings
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Wicker Park
1482 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings
|$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Chive Dumplings (2)
|$6.50
Chopped chives wrapped in soft dumpling and pan fried. Served with a mild soy based sauce.
Wow Bao
2806 N Clark Street, Chicago
|8-Piece Dumplings
|$8.99
Steamed and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|12-Piece Dumplings
|$11.99
Steamed and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
NOODLES
Arun's Thai Restaurant
4156 N Kedzie Avenue, Chicago
|CHIVE DUMPLING
|$12.00
Noodles In The Pot
2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|Dumpling Noodles
|$14.00
Shrimp stuff dumplings, egg noodles, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts and your choice of meat, served in clear broth.
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Chive Dumplings
|$4.50
Pan-fried veggie dumpling served with sweet sauce
Wow Bao
835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|8-Piece Dumplings
|$8.99
Steamed and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|5 Dumplings + Noodle Salad
|$9.19
Choice of Chicken or Vegetable Dumplings + Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad
|Dumpling Noodle Soup
|$6.99
Our signature broth with steamed dumplings and lo mein noodles.
NOODLES
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Shumai Dumplings
|$7.00
Wonton skin wrapped dumpling filled with chicken and shrimp. Served with a side of sweet chili soy sauce and sweet and sour sauce. Choice of pan-fried or steamed. (6 pieces)
|Chive Dumplings
|$8.00
Thick dough dumplings filled with chives. Served with a side of sweet chili soy sauce. (6 pieces)
KFire Korean BBQ
2528 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Fried Dumplings
|$6.50
Fried potstickers stuffed with pork & vegetables. Small BiTE: 4 dumplings, Big BiTE: 7 dumplings
RAMEN
Menya Goku
2207 W Montrose Ave, Chicago
|Gyoza Dumpling
|$10.00
berkshire pork, veggie, soy vinegar sauce
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Takeya
819 W Fulton Market, Chicago
|Pork Gyoza Dumplings
|$10.00
Berkshire pork, cabbage and
scallions, served with red miso
vinaigrette
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
567 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Dumplings (5)
|$10.00
Steamed or Fried dumplings with chili bean soy dipping sauce. Choice of chicken or vegetarian BBQ jackfruit
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tempesta Market
1372 W. Grand Ave., Chicago
|Chicken Dumpling
|$7.50
Maitake Mushrooms, Carrots, Leeks, Kale, Calabrian Pepper Dumplings
Urbanbelly
1542 North Damen Avenue, Chicago
|CHICKEN DUMPLING
|$5.00
|EDAMAME DUMPLING
|$5.00
|BEEF DUMPLING
|$5.50
Aster Hall Chicago
900 N Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Dumplings
|$6.95
steamed Pork dumplings, scallion, soy, black vinegar
(ALLERGENS: gluten, dairy, egg, soy, peanuts, shellfish, finfish, allium)
Furama Restaurant
4936 N Broadway St., Chicago
|Shrimp w/ Green Onion Dumpling 蝦盒
|$4.95
|Pork, Shrimp & Peanut Dumpling 潮州粉果
|$4.95
|Shrimp & Clear Noodle Dumpling 魚翅餃
|$4.95
Del Seoul
2568 North Clark Street, Chicago
|Pan Fried Dumplings
|$8.50
Handmade beef and pork dumplings, pan-fried until golden. Served with sake-soy dipping sauce.
|Vegetable Dumplings *VG (SERVED COLD, MUST RE-HEAT)
|$5.99
7pc fried vegan dumplings filled w/soy protein, tofu, veggies & noodles.
|Steamed Dumplings
|$8.50
steamed handmade beef and pork dumplings, 100 year old recipe with sake-soy dipping sauce