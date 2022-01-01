Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve dumplings

Item pic

 

Russian Tea Time

77 E Adams St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1757 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Potato Dumplings (6 pcs)$12.00
More about Russian Tea Time
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Wicker Park

1482 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2637 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Wicker Park
Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chive Dumplings (2)$6.50
Chopped chives wrapped in soft dumpling and pan fried. Served with a mild soy based sauce.
More about Talay
8-Piece Dumplings image

 

Wow Bao

2806 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
8-Piece Dumplings$8.99
Steamed and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
12-Piece Dumplings$11.99
Steamed and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Wow Bao
Arun's Thai Restaurant image

NOODLES

Arun's Thai Restaurant

4156 N Kedzie Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (45 reviews)
Takeout
CHIVE DUMPLING$12.00
More about Arun's Thai Restaurant
Item pic

 

Noodles In The Pot

2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dumpling Noodles$14.00
Shrimp stuff dumplings, egg noodles, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts and your choice of meat, served in clear broth.
More about Noodles In The Pot
Item pic

 

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chive Dumplings$4.50
Pan-fried veggie dumpling served with sweet sauce
More about Rice and Noodles
8-Piece Dumplings image

 

Wow Bao

835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
8-Piece Dumplings$8.99
Steamed and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
5 Dumplings + Noodle Salad$9.19
Choice of Chicken or Vegetable Dumplings + Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad
Dumpling Noodle Soup$6.99
Our signature broth with steamed dumplings and lo mein noodles.
More about Wow Bao
Item pic

NOODLES

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Shumai Dumplings$7.00
Wonton skin wrapped dumpling filled with chicken and shrimp. Served with a side of sweet chili soy sauce and sweet and sour sauce. Choice of pan-fried or steamed. (6 pieces)
Chive Dumplings$8.00
Thick dough dumplings filled with chives. Served with a side of sweet chili soy sauce. (6 pieces)
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
Fried Dumplings image

 

KFire Korean BBQ

2528 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Dumplings$6.50
Fried potstickers stuffed with pork & vegetables. Small BiTE: 4 dumplings, Big BiTE: 7 dumplings
More about KFire Korean BBQ
Menya Goku image

RAMEN

Menya Goku

2207 W Montrose Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza Dumpling$10.00
berkshire pork, veggie, soy vinegar sauce
More about Menya Goku
Ramen Takeya image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Takeya

819 W Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (782 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Gyoza Dumplings$10.00
Berkshire pork, cabbage and
scallions, served with red miso
vinaigrette
More about Ramen Takeya
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake

567 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1656 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dumplings (5)$10.00
Steamed or Fried dumplings with chili bean soy dipping sauce. Choice of chicken or vegetarian BBQ jackfruit
More about Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
Tempesta Market image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tempesta Market

1372 W. Grand Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.8 (2491 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Dumpling$7.50
Maitake Mushrooms, Carrots, Leeks, Kale, Calabrian Pepper Dumplings
More about Tempesta Market
CHICKEN DUMPLING image

 

Urbanbelly

1542 North Damen Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN DUMPLING$5.00
EDAMAME DUMPLING$5.00
BEEF DUMPLING$5.50
More about Urbanbelly
Item pic

 

Aster Hall Chicago

900 N Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dumplings$6.95
steamed Pork dumplings, scallion, soy, black vinegar
(ALLERGENS: gluten, dairy, egg, soy, peanuts, shellfish, finfish, allium)
More about Aster Hall Chicago
Item pic

 

Furama Restaurant

4936 N Broadway St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp w/ Green Onion Dumpling 蝦盒$4.95
Pork, Shrimp & Peanut Dumpling 潮州粉果$4.95
Shrimp & Clear Noodle Dumpling 魚翅餃$4.95
More about Furama Restaurant
Item pic

 

Del Seoul

2568 North Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Fried Dumplings$8.50
Handmade beef and pork dumplings, pan-fried until golden. Served with sake-soy dipping sauce.
Vegetable Dumplings *VG (SERVED COLD, MUST RE-HEAT)$5.99
7pc fried vegan dumplings filled w/soy protein, tofu, veggies & noodles.
Steamed Dumplings$8.50
steamed handmade beef and pork dumplings, 100 year old recipe with sake-soy dipping sauce
More about Del Seoul

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Rigatoni

Pork Fried Rice

Salmon Salad

Greek Salad

Chicken Fried Rice

Chile Relleno

Chicken Tikka

Spicy Noodles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston