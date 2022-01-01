Eel in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve eel
Enso Sushi Bar
1613 North Damen Avenue, Chicago
|Electric Eel
|$18.00
Unagi tempura, asparagus, avocado, topped w/spicy tuna, tempura bits
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago
|UNAGI (FRESH WATER EEL)
|$8.00
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Takeya
819 W Fulton Market, Chicago
|BBQ Eel Donburi
|$9.00
Sweet soy, sesame seeds, seaweed
confetti and steamed rice
SUSHI • RAMEN
Friends Sushi on State
804 N State St, Chicago
|Unagi (Fresh Water EEL)
|$12.00
Unagi topped with stir-fried winter mushrooms and miso paste. 2 pcs.