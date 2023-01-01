Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve egg benedict

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Gemini

2075 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (3048 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Eggs Benedict$15.00
maple bacon, hash browns, hollandaise
More about Gemini
Item pic

 

Stella's Diner Chicago

3042 N Broadway, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Country Style Eggs Benedict$14.95
More about Stella's Diner Chicago
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dakota 94

5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Original eggs benedict$16.00
Crispy Canadian Bacon on an English muffin topped with 2 poached eggs served with your choice of side.
More about Dakota 94
The Original Pancake House image

 

The Original Pancake House - Beverly

10437 S Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs Benedict$13.99
More about The Original Pancake House - Beverly
Farm Bar image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Bar - Lakeview

1300 W Wellington Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (1522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eggs Benedict$16.00
Applewood Smoked Ham, Poached Farm Eggs, Hollandaise •, English Muffin, Spicy Potatoes
More about Farm Bar - Lakeview
Item pic

 

Manny's Cafeteria & Deli - 1141 South Jefferson Street

1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs Benedict$7.95
2 poached eggs, English muffin, Hollandaise sauce
and potatoes.
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli - 1141 South Jefferson Street

