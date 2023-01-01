Egg benedict in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve egg benedict
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Gemini
2075 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Eggs Benedict
|$15.00
maple bacon, hash browns, hollandaise
Stella's Diner Chicago
3042 N Broadway, Chicago
|Country Style Eggs Benedict
|$14.95
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dakota 94
5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Original eggs benedict
|$16.00
Crispy Canadian Bacon on an English muffin topped with 2 poached eggs served with your choice of side.
The Original Pancake House - Beverly
10437 S Western Ave, Chicago
|Eggs Benedict
|$13.99
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farm Bar - Lakeview
1300 W Wellington Ave, Chicago
|Eggs Benedict
|$16.00
Applewood Smoked Ham, Poached Farm Eggs, Hollandaise •, English Muffin, Spicy Potatoes