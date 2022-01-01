Egg burritos in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve egg burritos
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
601 W Adams St., Chicago
|"Chorizo and Egg" Ground Pork with Egg Burrito
|$11.00
Served on a Flour Tortilla with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
More about Room 500
Room 500
1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago
|Burrito Egg Vegetable
|$5.95
Scrambled egg, onions, red & green peppers, potatoes, Pepper Jack cheese, sour cream and roasted tomato salsa
538 Calories, Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Milk
More about La Cantina Grill
La Cantina Grill
1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|EGG & CHORIZO BURRITO
|$12.95
a large tortilla packed with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & sour cream. served with beans & rice.