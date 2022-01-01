Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg burritos in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve egg burritos

Item pic

 

Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

601 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"Chorizo and Egg" Ground Pork with Egg Burrito$11.00
Served on a Flour Tortilla with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
Burrito Egg Vegetable image

 

Room 500

1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito Egg Vegetable$5.95
Scrambled egg, onions, red & green peppers, potatoes, Pepper Jack cheese, sour cream and roasted tomato salsa
538 Calories, Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Milk
More about Room 500
La Cantina Grill image

 

La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
EGG & CHORIZO BURRITO$12.95
a large tortilla packed with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & sour cream. served with beans & rice.
More about La Cantina Grill
Item pic

 

Another Bite

6632 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Burrito$9.99
1 big tortilla, filled chopped bacon, scrambled egg, your choice of cheese, and wrapped.
More about Another Bite

