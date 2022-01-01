Egg salad sandwiches in Chicago
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
Egg Salad, Romaine Lettuce & Tomato on Multigrain Bread.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
SANDWICHES
Same Day Cafe
2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago
|Egg Salad
|$10.00
Fresh, local Slagel Farm eggs make the difference. Mayo, fresh dill, and a touch of mustard. Served on our toasted house made rosemary bread with arugula and pickled shallots. Pickles and apple slaw on the side.
|Egg Salad Deli
|$9.00
Our classic egg salad, always made with the best eggs from Slagel Family Farm. Served on a pumpernickel deli roll with arugula and pickled shallots. Perfect for a picnic!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jerry's Sandwiches
4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Egg Salad Special
|$13.95
Egg Salad, avocado, pickle, lettuce, mango-chipotle chutney, sesame bun
Ragadan
4409 North Broadway, Chicago
|Lebneh Egg Salad Sandwich
|$8.00
yogurt egg salad on ka'ak sesame loaf, cucumbers, red chili, lots o herbs
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe - Streeterville
220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago
|Egg Salad Melt
|$10.00
House-made egg salad, avocado, tomato and Jack & Cheddar cheeses on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Uncle Mike's Place - 1700 W Grand Ave
1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$6.95
Food For Thought - Tempus
600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Keto Egg Salad
|$3.50
Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Bacon,Bits, Green Onion, Mayo, Lemon Juice, Salt and Pepper ( this item is pre-packaged, no customizations please )
Manny's Cafeteria & Deli - 1141 South Jefferson Street
1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago
|Egg Salad Plate
|$14.95
Scoop of egg salad, scoop of cottage cheese, scoop of coleslaw, with your choice of bread
|Egg Salad Sandwich (Cold)
|$7.95
Light and fluffy homemade egg salad on bread. Served with mustard and pickle. Suggested Bread: Rye Bread
|1lb Egg Salad
|$8.00