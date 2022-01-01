Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza image

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Salad Sandwich$8.99
Egg Salad, Romaine Lettuce & Tomato on Multigrain Bread.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
452a978f-9e03-42c7-b339-971e233edbdc image

SANDWICHES

Same Day Cafe

2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Egg Salad$10.00
Fresh, local Slagel Farm eggs make the difference. Mayo, fresh dill, and a touch of mustard. Served on our toasted house made rosemary bread with arugula and pickled shallots. Pickles and apple slaw on the side.
Egg Salad Deli$9.00
Our classic egg salad, always made with the best eggs from Slagel Family Farm. Served on a pumpernickel deli roll with arugula and pickled shallots. Perfect for a picnic!
More about Same Day Cafe
Jerry's Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jerry's Sandwiches

4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad Special$13.95
Egg Salad, avocado, pickle, lettuce, mango-chipotle chutney, sesame bun
More about Jerry's Sandwiches
Banner pic

 

Ragadan

4409 North Broadway, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lebneh Egg Salad Sandwich$8.00
yogurt egg salad on ka'ak sesame loaf, cucumbers, red chili, lots o herbs
More about Ragadan
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Streeterville

220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad Melt$10.00
House-made egg salad, avocado, tomato and Jack & Cheddar cheeses on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Streeterville
Uncle Mike's Place image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Uncle Mike's Place - 1700 W Grand Ave

1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Salad Sandwich$6.95
More about Uncle Mike's Place - 1700 W Grand Ave
Item pic

 

Food For Thought - Tempus

600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Keto Egg Salad$3.50
Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Bacon,Bits, Green Onion, Mayo, Lemon Juice, Salt and Pepper ( this item is pre-packaged, no customizations please )
More about Food For Thought - Tempus
Item pic

 

Manny's Cafeteria & Deli - 1141 South Jefferson Street

1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad Plate$14.95
Scoop of egg salad, scoop of cottage cheese, scoop of coleslaw, with your choice of bread
Egg Salad Sandwich (Cold)$7.95
Light and fluffy homemade egg salad on bread. Served with mustard and pickle. Suggested Bread: Rye Bread
1lb Egg Salad$8.00
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli - 1141 South Jefferson Street
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1178 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad with Toasted Croissant Bread$9.00
A scoop of egg salad served alongside a slice of croissant loaf.
More about Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

