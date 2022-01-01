Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich$10.95
Eggplant Parmigiana Marinated and served with your choice of sauce. Served on a Toscano roll with roasted red & green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with parmesan.
Eggplant Parmigiana$15.95
Lightly breaded eggplant parmigiana with melted Italian cheeses on a bed of pasta with choice of sauce.
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
IL Vicinato Ristorante image

 

IL Vicinato Ristorante

2435 S Western Ave Chicago, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana$15.00
More about IL Vicinato Ristorante
Al's Pizza image

 

Al's Pizza

6344 West Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eggplant Parmigiana w/ Spaghetti$13.95
More about Al's Pizza
Item pic

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Franco's Ristorante

300 W. 31st Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1837 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana$18.00
Breaded, Marinara, Parmesan, Served on a bed of Penne Pasta
More about Franco's Ristorante
Gene & Georgetti image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gene & Georgetti

500 N Franklin St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (6622 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant Parmigiana$25.00
made the old-school way
Eggplant Parmigiana$25.00
made the old-school way
More about Gene & Georgetti
Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park image

 

Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park

2101 W. Touhy Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eggplant Parmigiana$10.95
Breaded Eggplant, Topped with pomodoro and mozzarella cheese, Baked to perfection
More about Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana$16.95
Batter dipped pan fried eggplant layered with provolone cheese and marinara sauce and oven baked.
More about Colletti's
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Village

71 W Monroe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Eggplant Parmigiana$18.00
Breaded eggplant lightly fried then baked in tomato sauce covered in parmesan and baked mozzarella cheese, served with a side of mostaccioli.
More about The Village
Cucina 3 image

 

Cucina 3

4630 N Cumberland Ave Ste 1, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Parm Sandwich$13.00
More about Cucina 3
56a760bf-334a-4261-bfd6-9cd79427c602 image

 

Il Culaccino

2134 South Indiana, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana$20.00
Breaded, Marinara, Parmesan, Served on a bed of Penne Pasta
More about Il Culaccino
Pacino's Classic Italian image

 

Pacino's Classic Italian

1010 S. Delano Ct, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant Parmigiana$18.00
Baked Eggplant, Spaghetti, Marinara
More about Pacino's Classic Italian
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Renaldi's Pizza

2827 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1564 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eggplant parmigiana dinner$20.00
eggplant breaded and fried, covered in tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
More about Renaldi's Pizza

