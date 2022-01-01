Eggplant parm in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve eggplant parm
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich
|$10.95
Eggplant Parmigiana Marinated and served with your choice of sauce. Served on a Toscano roll with roasted red & green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with parmesan.
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$15.95
Lightly breaded eggplant parmigiana with melted Italian cheeses on a bed of pasta with choice of sauce.
More about IL Vicinato Ristorante
IL Vicinato Ristorante
2435 S Western Ave Chicago, Chicago
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$15.00
More about Al's Pizza
Al's Pizza
6344 West Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Eggplant Parmigiana w/ Spaghetti
|$13.95
More about Franco's Ristorante
PASTA • SANDWICHES
Franco's Ristorante
300 W. 31st Street, Chicago
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$18.00
Breaded, Marinara, Parmesan, Served on a bed of Penne Pasta
More about Gene & Georgetti
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gene & Georgetti
500 N Franklin St, Chicago
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$25.00
made the old-school way
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$25.00
made the old-school way
More about Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park
Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park
2101 W. Touhy Ave, Chicago
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$10.95
Breaded Eggplant, Topped with pomodoro and mozzarella cheese, Baked to perfection
More about Colletti's
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS
Colletti's
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$16.95
Batter dipped pan fried eggplant layered with provolone cheese and marinara sauce and oven baked.
More about The Village
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Village
71 W Monroe St, Chicago
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$18.00
Breaded eggplant lightly fried then baked in tomato sauce covered in parmesan and baked mozzarella cheese, served with a side of mostaccioli.
More about Il Culaccino
Il Culaccino
2134 South Indiana, Chicago
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$20.00
Breaded, Marinara, Parmesan, Served on a bed of Penne Pasta
More about Pacino's Classic Italian
Pacino's Classic Italian
1010 S. Delano Ct, Chicago
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$18.00
Baked Eggplant, Spaghetti, Marinara