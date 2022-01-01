Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve enchiladas

Enchiladas image

 

Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant

579 W Kinzie St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stacked Carnitas Enchiladas$17.00

STACKED CARNITAS ENCHILADAS 
CRISPY TORTILLAS LAYERED WITH GRILLED PEPPERS, ONIONS, SHREDDED CARNITAS, MELTED CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, SHREDDED CABBAGE, AVOCADO, RADISH AND CHOICE OF SALSA ROJA OR SALSA VERDE
Enchiladas$16.00
Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, cheese or veggies and your choice of salsa roja or roasted tomatillo Verde sauce. Topped with cotija cheese and sour cream - Served with your choice of two sides
More about Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
El Garcia image

 

El Garcia

7515 N Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchilada Dinner$14.00
2 Enchiladas$5.00
More about El Garcia
Boca Loca Cantina River North image

 

Boca Loca Cantina River North

416 West Ontario, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cochinita Pibil Enchiladas$17.00
Chicken Tinga Enchiladas$16.00
More about Boca Loca Cantina River North
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (4051 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchilada Plate$12.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Enchilada Plate$13.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
More about Taco Burrito King
Boca Loca Cantina Aville image

 

Boca Loca Cantina Aville

1477 W Winnemac Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carnitas Enchiladas$16.00
Rajas Con Crema Enchiladas$14.00
Chicken Tinga Enchiladas$16.00
More about Boca Loca Cantina Aville
Taco Burrito King image

 

Taco Burrito King

5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchilada Plate$12.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Enchilada Plate Monday Special$10.59
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. All dinners served with rice and beans.
Enchilada Plate$13.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
More about Taco Burrito King
Item pic

 

El Popocatepetl Tortillería

1854 W 21st Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchilada Pk.
Enchilada Pk.
6" es 1/Doz
4" es 2/Doz
More about El Popocatepetl Tortillería
Don Pepe - Little Village image

 

Don Pepe - Little Village

3616 W 26th st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Enchiladas Verdes$11.25
Cheese or Chicken enchiladas with verde tomatillo salsa, served with sour cream,
chopped onions, cilantro.Rice and beans on the side.
More about Don Pepe - Little Village
El Tarasco image

 

El Tarasco

4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ENCHILADAS VERDES$14.95
GREEN HOT SAUCE ENCHILADAS W/ CHOICE OF MEAT SIDE OF RICE, BEANS, SALAD TOPPED W/SOUR CREAM , CHEESE, AND GUACAMOLE
ENCHILADAS ROJAS$14.95
GUAJILLO SAUCE ENCHILADAS W/CHOICE OF MEAT SIDE OF RICE BEANS, SALAD TOPPED W/SOUR CREAM, CHEESE AND GUACAMOLE
More about El Tarasco
29b4a307-6a76-4ff5-8a65-0edc7f9881f9 image

PIZZA

Frida Room

1454 W 18th St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas / Huevos$14.50
Fried tortillas filled with cheese, smothered in our homemade tomatillo salsa, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro and eggs
More about Frida Room
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Estrella Negra

2346 w Fullerton Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (567 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Salsa Enchiladas$13.00
Three enchiladas to an order. No mix-n-matching. Choose from our corn & poblano, chicken, chorizo, steak, or shrimp. Comes with your choice of side.
Chocolate Banana Enchilada$6.00
Flour tortilla wrapped around a caramelized banana with sweetened condensed milk and chocolate sauce. served with ice cream.
More about Estrella Negra
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mixteco Mexican Grill

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1341 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetarian Enchiladas$12.95
3 soft corn tortillas filled with fajita veggies, melted cheese and topped with grated cheese and sour cream. Served with cilantro-lime rice and refried pinto beans.
Pollo Enchiladas$13.95
3 soft corn tortillas filled with chipotle marinated chicken and topped with grated cheese and sour cream. Served with cilantro-lime rice and refried pinto beans.
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Enchilada Plate$13.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with grilled onions & green peppers topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Enchilada Plate Monday Special$10.59
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. All dinners served with rice and beans.
Enchilada Plate$13.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
More about Taco Burrito King
ENCHILADAS Dinner image

 

La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Enchilada$3.45
LUNCH ENCHILADAS$9.95
3 rolled up corn tortillas filled with choice of meat or cheese topped with cheese, sour cream and your choice of salsa.
V Enchilada$13.95
More about La Cantina Grill
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

5413 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Enchilada Plate$13.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with grilled onions & green peppers topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Enchilada Plate$12.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Enchilada Plate$13.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
More about Taco Burrito King
Item pic

 

The Duplex

3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ENCHILADA POTOSINAS$16.00
Ropa vieja crispy Enchilada served with green onions, avocado, cabbage, queso fresco,fresno peppers, and cilantro-lime crema
More about The Duplex
Item pic

TACOS

Dos Urban Cantina

2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Enchilada Dinner$18.00
Three red chile chicken enchiladas in a guajillo sauce, topped with roasted then shredded potatoes & carrots. Finished with shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, onion & cilantro. Gluten Free
More about Dos Urban Cantina
Item pic

 

Taco Pros

2200 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchiladas$13.99
3 Enchiladas served with red or green salsa, With side of lettuce, tomato and avocado.
Steak Enchiladas$13.99
3 Enchiladas served with red or green salsa, With side of lettuce, tomato and avocado.
More about Taco Pros
Item pic

 

Takito Street

2423 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas$16.95
chihuahua cheese, cherry tomato, arugula, your choice: verde (green) tomatillo or salsa roja (red)
More about Takito Street
Item pic

 

La Josie

740 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2512 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas Suizas Tres Quesos$24.00
Three hand pressed corn tortillas, melted Tres quesos (Oaxaca, Chihuahua, Gouda) Choice of Mole Poblano , salsa, Roja, Verde, crema, cilantro.
Contains: dairy .
Enchiladas Cosecha$23.00
Three hand pressed corn tortillas, choice of Mole Poblano, salsa Verde, Roja,
butternut squash, sweet potato, oyster & crimini mushrooms, mexican zucchini, tres quesos, queso fresco, crema, mixed greens-cilantro,
citrus vinaigrette, crispy shallots
Allergies Dairy , gluten .
Enchiladas Pollo$26.00
Three hand pressed corn tortillas, amish oven roasted chicken, choice of Mole Poblano, salsa, Roja, Verde, red onions, crema, queso fresco, cilantro.
Contains: dairy .
More about La Josie
Item pic

 

El Solazo

5600 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago

Avg 4 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas Tres Quesos$17.00
Choice of Salsa Verde or Oaxaca mole Coloradito
Tres quesos - Queso oaxaca, queso chihuahua, queso fresco, red onion, red cabbage, mixed greens, cilantro, poblano avocado sour cream
Enchiladas Pollo Rostizado$19.00
Choice of Salsa Verde or Oaxaca mole Coloradito
oven roasted amish chicken, avocado, red onions, crema, queso fresco, cilantro
More about El Solazo
Banner pic

 

Mi Nueva Tierra

2417 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas De Mole$15.00
(3 enchiladas filled with roasted poblano strips w/ cheese, tinga
or beef topped with mole and
cotija cheese, side of rice and beans)
*CONTAINS NUTS*
Enchiladas Suiza$15.00
(3 enchiladas filled with roasted poblano strips w/ cheese, tinga or beef topped with salsa roja or salsa verde and melted cheese, side of rice and beans)
More about Mi Nueva Tierra
Item pic

 

Mixteco Mexican Grill

1209 North Noble Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheese Enchiladas$12.95
3 soft corn tortillas filled with melted cheeses and topped with choice of salsa, grated cheese, and sour cream. Served with cilantro-lime rice and pinto refried beans.
Carne Asada Steak Enchiladas$15.95
3 soft corn tortillas filled with carne asada steak and topped with grated cheese and sour cream. Served with cilantro-lime rice and refried pinto beans.
Pollo Enchiladas$13.95
3 soft corn tortillas filled with chipotle marinated chicken and topped with grated cheese and sour cream. Served with cilantro-lime rice and refried pinto beans.
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
Consumer pic

 

Mis Moles Restaurant

3661 N Elston Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Enchiladas$14.99
Three rolled corn tortillas stuffed with cheese served with rice and beans. Topped with sour cream, melted cheese and your choice of salsa: Mole, verde tomatillo sauce or rojo guajillo sauce (+$3 tinga)
More about Mis Moles Restaurant
Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar image

 

Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar

1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
ENCHILADAS$18.00
4 ENCHILADAS FILLED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF UP TO TWO MEATS TOPPED WITH RED SAUCE OR GREEN SAUCE & MELTED CHEESE. MOLE SAUCE SAUCE OR MOLE & MELTED CHEESE.
More about Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar
Taco Burrito King image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

5601 S Harlem Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (541 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchilada Plate$12.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Enchilada Plate$13.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Enchilada Plate *Special*$10.99
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. All dinners served with rice and beans.
Daily Specials Include a Regular Fountain Drink
More about Taco Burrito King
Enchiladas image

 

Old Pueblo Cantina

1200 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2982 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas$17.95
red cabbage, shredded lettuce, tomato, sweet onion, lime crema, queso fresco
More about Old Pueblo Cantina
Amor y Tequila image

 

Amor y Tequila

2118 W Roscoe St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ENCHILADAS$17.00
More about Amor y Tequila
Boca Loca Taqueria image

TACOS

Boca Loca Taqueria

2009 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carnitas Enchiladas$15.00
Chicken Tinga Enchiladas$14.00
More about Boca Loca Taqueria
Pilsen Yards image

TACOS

Pilsen Yards

1163 W 18th ST, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas *NUTS$16.00
mole, chihuahua cheese, cilantro, onion *GF (contains nuts, seeds, and dairy)
More about Pilsen Yards

