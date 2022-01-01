Enchiladas in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve enchiladas
Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
579 W Kinzie St, Chicago
|Stacked Carnitas Enchiladas
|$17.00
STACKED CARNITAS ENCHILADAS
CRISPY TORTILLAS LAYERED WITH GRILLED PEPPERS, ONIONS, SHREDDED CARNITAS, MELTED CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, SHREDDED CABBAGE, AVOCADO, RADISH AND CHOICE OF SALSA ROJA OR SALSA VERDE
|Enchiladas
|$16.00
Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, cheese or veggies and your choice of salsa roja or roasted tomatillo Verde sauce. Topped with cotija cheese and sour cream - Served with your choice of two sides
Boca Loca Cantina River North
416 West Ontario, Chicago
|Cochinita Pibil Enchiladas
|$17.00
|Chicken Tinga Enchiladas
|$16.00
Taco Burrito King
3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Enchilada Plate
|$12.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
|Enchilada Plate
|$13.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Boca Loca Cantina Aville
1477 W Winnemac Ave, Chicago
|Carnitas Enchiladas
|$16.00
|Rajas Con Crema Enchiladas
|$14.00
|Chicken Tinga Enchiladas
|$16.00
Taco Burrito King
5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Enchilada Plate
|$12.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
|Enchilada Plate Monday Special
|$10.59
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. All dinners served with rice and beans.
|Enchilada Plate
|$13.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
El Popocatepetl Tortillería
1854 W 21st Street, Chicago
|Enchilada Pk.
Enchilada Pk.
6" es 1/Doz
4" es 2/Doz
Don Pepe - Little Village
3616 W 26th st, Chicago
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$11.25
Cheese or Chicken enchiladas with verde tomatillo salsa, served with sour cream,
chopped onions, cilantro.Rice and beans on the side.
El Tarasco
4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO
|ENCHILADAS VERDES
|$14.95
GREEN HOT SAUCE ENCHILADAS W/ CHOICE OF MEAT SIDE OF RICE, BEANS, SALAD TOPPED W/SOUR CREAM , CHEESE, AND GUACAMOLE
|ENCHILADAS ROJAS
|$14.95
GUAJILLO SAUCE ENCHILADAS W/CHOICE OF MEAT SIDE OF RICE BEANS, SALAD TOPPED W/SOUR CREAM, CHEESE AND GUACAMOLE
Frida Room
1454 W 18th St, Chicago
|Enchiladas / Huevos
|$14.50
Fried tortillas filled with cheese, smothered in our homemade tomatillo salsa, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro and eggs
Estrella Negra
2346 w Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Mango Salsa Enchiladas
|$13.00
Three enchiladas to an order. No mix-n-matching. Choose from our corn & poblano, chicken, chorizo, steak, or shrimp. Comes with your choice of side.
|Chocolate Banana Enchilada
|$6.00
Flour tortilla wrapped around a caramelized banana with sweetened condensed milk and chocolate sauce. served with ice cream.
Mixteco Mexican Grill
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Vegetarian Enchiladas
|$12.95
3 soft corn tortillas filled with fajita veggies, melted cheese and topped with grated cheese and sour cream. Served with cilantro-lime rice and refried pinto beans.
|Pollo Enchiladas
|$13.95
3 soft corn tortillas filled with chipotle marinated chicken and topped with grated cheese and sour cream. Served with cilantro-lime rice and refried pinto beans.
Taco Burrito King
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Cheese Enchilada Plate
|$13.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with grilled onions & green peppers topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
|Enchilada Plate Monday Special
|$10.59
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. All dinners served with rice and beans.
|Enchilada Plate
|$13.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
La Cantina Grill
1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|Single Enchilada
|$3.45
|LUNCH ENCHILADAS
|$9.95
3 rolled up corn tortillas filled with choice of meat or cheese topped with cheese, sour cream and your choice of salsa.
|V Enchilada
|$13.95
Taco Burrito King
5413 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Cheese Enchilada Plate
|$13.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with grilled onions & green peppers topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
|Enchilada Plate
|$12.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
|Enchilada Plate
|$13.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
The Duplex
3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago
|ENCHILADA POTOSINAS
|$16.00
Ropa vieja crispy Enchilada served with green onions, avocado, cabbage, queso fresco,fresno peppers, and cilantro-lime crema
Dos Urban Cantina
2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago
|Chicken Enchilada Dinner
|$18.00
Three red chile chicken enchiladas in a guajillo sauce, topped with roasted then shredded potatoes & carrots. Finished with shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, onion & cilantro. Gluten Free
Taco Pros
2200 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$13.99
3 Enchiladas served with red or green salsa, With side of lettuce, tomato and avocado.
|Steak Enchiladas
|$13.99
3 Enchiladas served with red or green salsa, With side of lettuce, tomato and avocado.
Takito Street
2423 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Enchiladas
|$16.95
chihuahua cheese, cherry tomato, arugula, your choice: verde (green) tomatillo or salsa roja (red)
La Josie
740 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Enchiladas Suizas Tres Quesos
|$24.00
Three hand pressed corn tortillas, melted Tres quesos (Oaxaca, Chihuahua, Gouda) Choice of Mole Poblano , salsa, Roja, Verde, crema, cilantro.
Contains: dairy .
|Enchiladas Cosecha
|$23.00
Three hand pressed corn tortillas, choice of Mole Poblano, salsa Verde, Roja,
butternut squash, sweet potato, oyster & crimini mushrooms, mexican zucchini, tres quesos, queso fresco, crema, mixed greens-cilantro,
citrus vinaigrette, crispy shallots
Allergies Dairy , gluten .
|Enchiladas Pollo
|$26.00
Three hand pressed corn tortillas, amish oven roasted chicken, choice of Mole Poblano, salsa, Roja, Verde, red onions, crema, queso fresco, cilantro.
Contains: dairy .
El Solazo
5600 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago
|Enchiladas Tres Quesos
|$17.00
Choice of Salsa Verde or Oaxaca mole Coloradito
Tres quesos - Queso oaxaca, queso chihuahua, queso fresco, red onion, red cabbage, mixed greens, cilantro, poblano avocado sour cream
|Enchiladas Pollo Rostizado
|$19.00
Choice of Salsa Verde or Oaxaca mole Coloradito
oven roasted amish chicken, avocado, red onions, crema, queso fresco, cilantro
Mi Nueva Tierra
2417 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|Enchiladas De Mole
|$15.00
(3 enchiladas filled with roasted poblano strips w/ cheese, tinga
or beef topped with mole and
cotija cheese, side of rice and beans)
*CONTAINS NUTS*
|Enchiladas Suiza
|$15.00
(3 enchiladas filled with roasted poblano strips w/ cheese, tinga or beef topped with salsa roja or salsa verde and melted cheese, side of rice and beans)
Mixteco Mexican Grill
1209 North Noble Street, Chicago
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$12.95
3 soft corn tortillas filled with melted cheeses and topped with choice of salsa, grated cheese, and sour cream. Served with cilantro-lime rice and pinto refried beans.
|Carne Asada Steak Enchiladas
|$15.95
3 soft corn tortillas filled with carne asada steak and topped with grated cheese and sour cream. Served with cilantro-lime rice and refried pinto beans.
|Pollo Enchiladas
|$13.95
3 soft corn tortillas filled with chipotle marinated chicken and topped with grated cheese and sour cream. Served with cilantro-lime rice and refried pinto beans.
Mis Moles Restaurant
3661 N Elston Ave, Chicago
|Enchiladas
|$14.99
Three rolled corn tortillas stuffed with cheese served with rice and beans. Topped with sour cream, melted cheese and your choice of salsa: Mole, verde tomatillo sauce or rojo guajillo sauce (+$3 tinga)
Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar
1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago
|ENCHILADAS
|$18.00
4 ENCHILADAS FILLED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF UP TO TWO MEATS TOPPED WITH RED SAUCE OR GREEN SAUCE & MELTED CHEESE. MOLE SAUCE SAUCE OR MOLE & MELTED CHEESE.
Taco Burrito King
5601 S Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Enchilada Plate
|$12.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
|Enchilada Plate
|$13.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
|Enchilada Plate *Special*
|$10.99
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. All dinners served with rice and beans.
Daily Specials Include a Regular Fountain Drink
Old Pueblo Cantina
1200 W Webster Ave, Chicago
|Enchiladas
|$17.95
red cabbage, shredded lettuce, tomato, sweet onion, lime crema, queso fresco
Boca Loca Taqueria
2009 N Damen Ave, Chicago
|Carnitas Enchiladas
|$15.00
|Chicken Tinga Enchiladas
|$14.00
