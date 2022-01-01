Fajitas in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

TAPAS • CHICKEN

Takito Kitchen

2013 West Division Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Skirt Steak Fajitas (Dinner only)$17.99
Enjoy our housemate marinated skirt steak, chargrilled for optimum flavor.
Chicken Fajitas (Dinner only)$17.99
Enjoy our marinated & grilled chicken, served with roasted vegetables & your choice of rice (coconut or cilantro rice)
More about Takito Kitchen
Frances' Brunchery image

 

Frances' Brunchery

2552 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Chicken Omelet$13.00
Sliced chicken breast, tri-colored peppers, onions over folded eggs with provolone cheese, includes a breakfast side
More about Frances' Brunchery
Item pic

 

Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant

579 W Kinzie St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Birria Fajita Quesadilla$16.00
Grande flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese, grilled peppers and onions, and shredded birria - served with guajillo dipping broth, guacamole and sour cream
Steak & Chicken Mix Fajita$24.00
Steak and Chicken grilled with peppers and onions - served with your choice of tortillas, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and refried beans
Veggie Fajita$17.00
Grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Includes a side plate of soft flour tortillas, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, chihuahua cheese, guacamole and sour cream
More about Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
El Garcia image

 

El Garcia

7515 N Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajitas Carne Asada$25.00
Fajitas Camaron$25.00
Fajitas Pollo$18.00
More about El Garcia
Boca Loca Cantina River North image

 

Boca Loca Cantina River North

416 West Ontario, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pollo & Carne Asada Fajitas$25.00
Pollo Fajitas$21.00
Carne Asada Fajitas$23.00
More about Boca Loca Cantina River North
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (4051 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Plate$15.50
Grilled strips of onion, green pepper, tomato and your choice of steak or chicken served with rice, beans and sour cream.
Jr Fajita$8.75
A flour tortilla that includes grilled green pepper, onion, tomato filled with sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
King Fajita$9.85
A large flour tortilla that includes grilled green pepper, onion, tomato filled with sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
More about Taco Burrito King
Boca Loca Cantina Aville image

 

Boca Loca Cantina Aville

1477 W Winnemac Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada Fajitas$23.00
Pollo Fajitas$21.00
More about Boca Loca Cantina Aville
Carbon Live Fire - West Town image

 

Carbon Live Fire - West Town

810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Fajita Burrito$13.79
Premium Fire Grilled Steak, roasted
tomatoes, red bell peppers, portabella & button mushrooms, and red onions mixed with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
Chicken Fajita Burrito$11.49
Marinated Grilled Chicken, roasted
tomatoes, red bell peppers, portabella & button mushrooms, and red onions mixed with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce.
More about Carbon Live Fire - West Town
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport image

 

Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport

300 W 26th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Fajita Burrito$13.79
Premium Fire Grilled Steak, roasted
tomatoes, red bell peppers, portabella & button mushrooms and red onions mixed with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
More about Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
Item pic

 

Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

601 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Fajitas$16.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served with Peppers and Onions with Flour or Corn Tortillas, Rice and Beans, Lettuce and our Fresh Pico de Gallo and a Generous Portion of our Fresh Guac!
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
Tacos El Pastor 53 image

 

Tacos El Pastor 53

5319 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$18.99
Shrimp Fajitas$19.99
Steak Fajitas$19.99
More about Tacos El Pastor 53
Taco Burrito King image

 

Taco Burrito King

5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Plate *Special*$13.89
Grilled strips of onion, green pepper, tomato and your choice of steak or chicken served with rice, beans and sour cream.
Daily Specials Include a Regular Fountain Drink
King Fajita$9.85
A large flour tortilla that includes grilled green pepper, onion, tomato filled with sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Jr Fajita$8.75
A flour tortilla that includes grilled green pepper, onion, tomato filled with sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
More about Taco Burrito King
Don Pepe - Little Village image

 

Don Pepe - Little Village

3616 W 26th st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$17.95
More about Don Pepe - Little Village
Skirt Steak Fajita image

 

Bar Takito

952 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Skirt Steak Fajita
Enjoy Grilled skirt steak, sautéed green & red bell peppers, grilled onion, lime, with your choice of rice & handmade tortillas
Shrimp Fajita
Enjoy grilled shrimp, sautéed green & red bell peppers, grilled onion, lime, your choice of rice & tortillas
More about Bar Takito
El Tarasco image

 

El Tarasco

4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FAJITAS DE POLLO$16.95
GRILLED CHICKEN FAJITAS W/BELL PEPPERS, ONION, AND TOMATO
FAJITAS TARASCAS$19.95
SHRIMP, CHICKEN AND STEAK FAJITAS W/BELL PEPPERS, ONION, AND TOMATO
FAJITAS DE RES$16.95
GRILLED STEAK W/ BELL PEPPERS, ONION AND TOMATO
More about El Tarasco
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mixteco Mexican Grill

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1341 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Asada Steak Fajitas$13.95
Corn or flour tortillas, black beans, cilantro-lime rice, fajita veggies, sour cream, and guacamole.
Chicken & Steak Fajitas$14.95
Corn or flour tortillas, black beans, cilantro-lime rice, fajita veggies, sour cream, and guacamole.
Tres Peppers Fajita Burrito$10.49
Choice of protein, cilantro-lime rice, black beans, Jack-cheddar cheese, grilled fajita veggies, guacamole, pico de gallo and serrano aioli sauce.
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Plate$15.50
Grilled strips of onion, green pepper, tomato and your choice of steak or chicken served with rice, beans and sour cream.
Steak Fajita Bowl$10.99
A deconstructed Skirt Steak burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Fajita Plate *Special*$13.89
Grilled strips of onion, green pepper, tomato and your choice of steak or chicken served with rice, beans and sour cream.
Daily Specials Include a Regular Fountain Drink
More about Taco Burrito King
Item pic

 

La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetarian Fajita$14.95
Steak & Chicken Fajitas$26.95
STEAK FAJITA$23.95
grilled with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, & zucchini & served with your choice of
warm corn or flour tortillas. comes with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
More about La Cantina Grill
89a63c10-8511-4f95-b6eb-70356bfc32ed image

 

Tuco & Blondie

3358 N Southport Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$19.00
citrus marinated chicken breast and served with rice and beans, guacamole, roasted onions and peppers, flour tortillas
More about Tuco & Blondie
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

5413 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Taco Burrito King
Burger Bar Chicago image

 

Burger Bar Chicago

1150 S Michigan Ave., CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Stacker$17.00
Good Eats Group own ½ pound USDA Prime patty, pepper jack, Mexican spiced seasoned grilled julienned red onion & mixed bell peppers, Chef’s chorizo beans, tobacco onions.
More about Burger Bar Chicago
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Italian Express

2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas with chicken and veggies$12.95
grilled vegetables with your choice of meat, served over rice
More about Italian Express
Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago image

 

Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago

3352 W Foster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BTO. FAJITA
Your choice of protein: Steak/Chicken/Mushroom, served with grilled veggies (tomatoes, onions and bell peppers), rice and beans.
PLT. FAJITAS
Your choice of protein, sautéed with grilled veggies (onions, bell peppers and tomatoes). Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
**salad NOT included**
More about Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago
Item pic

 

El Solazo

5600 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago

Avg 4 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about El Solazo
Banner pic

 

Mi Nueva Tierra

2417 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Meal$45.00
(Fajita with chicken, steak, shrimp or veggies, rice, beans and tortillas, fajita garnishes and a house salad.)
Veggie Fajitas$16.00
(Served with rice, beans, fajita garnishes and corn or flour tortillas)
Combo Fajitas$25.00
More about Mi Nueva Tierra
Item pic

 

Mixteco Mexican Grill

1209 North Noble Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fajita Quesadilla$8.99
12" flour tortilla filled with cheese and fajita veggies. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Tres Peppers Fajita Burrito$10.49
Choice of protein, cilantro-lime rice, black beans, Jack-cheddar cheese, grilled fajita veggies, guacamole, pico de gallo and serrano aioli sauce.
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
Consumer pic

 

Mis Moles Restaurant

3661 N Elston Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajitas
Your choice of stripped grilled meat cooked with bell peppers and onions
pollo $15.99, camarones $16.99, asada $17.99
Mix $18.99
More about Mis Moles Restaurant
Item pic

 

Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar

1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP & STEAK FAJITAS$25.00
GRILLED VEGGIE STEAK AND SHRIMP IN OUR MARRINADE SERVED ON A SIZZLING PLATTER WITH A SIDE OF RICE BEANS, SMALL CUP OF GUACAMOLE, SMALL CUP OF SOUR CREAM AND YOUR CHOICE OF TORTILLAS
STEAK FAJITAS$24.00
GRILLED VEGGIES AND STEAK IN OUR HOUSE MARRINADE SERVED ON A SIZZLING PLATTER WITH A SIDE OF RICE BEANS, SMALL CUP OF GUACAMOLE, SMALL CUP OF SOUR CREAM AND YOUR CHOICE OF TORTILLAS
CHICKEN FAJITAS$20.00
GRILLED VEGGIES AND CHICKEN IN OUR HOUSE MARRINADE SERVED ON A SIZZLING PLATTER WITH A SIDE OF RICE BEANS, SMALL CUP OF GUACAMOLE, SMALL CUP OF SOUR CREAM AND YOUR CHOICE OF TORTILLAS
More about Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar
Cheese Quesadilla image

 

Food For Thought - Tempus

600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Quesadilla$6.95
Choice of Cheese or Cheese & Chicken Quesadilla. Adobo seasoned Chihuahua, Pepper Jack & Cheddar Cheese on a Flour tortilla with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Onions & Green Peppers
More about Food For Thought - Tempus
Taco Burrito King image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

5601 S Harlem Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (541 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Plate$12.75
Grilled strips of onion, green pepper, tomato and your choice of steak or chicken served with rice, beans and sour cream.
More about Taco Burrito King

