Fajitas in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve fajitas
Takito Kitchen
2013 West Division Street, Chicago
|Skirt Steak Fajitas (Dinner only)
|$17.99
Enjoy our housemate marinated skirt steak, chargrilled for optimum flavor.
|Chicken Fajitas (Dinner only)
|$17.99
Enjoy our marinated & grilled chicken, served with roasted vegetables & your choice of rice (coconut or cilantro rice)
Frances' Brunchery
2552 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Fajita Chicken Omelet
|$13.00
Sliced chicken breast, tri-colored peppers, onions over folded eggs with provolone cheese, includes a breakfast side
Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
579 W Kinzie St, Chicago
|Birria Fajita Quesadilla
|$16.00
Grande flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese, grilled peppers and onions, and shredded birria - served with guajillo dipping broth, guacamole and sour cream
|Steak & Chicken Mix Fajita
|$24.00
Steak and Chicken grilled with peppers and onions - served with your choice of tortillas, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and refried beans
|Veggie Fajita
|$17.00
Grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Includes a side plate of soft flour tortillas, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, chihuahua cheese, guacamole and sour cream
El Garcia
7515 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Fajitas Carne Asada
|$25.00
|Fajitas Camaron
|$25.00
|Fajitas Pollo
|$18.00
Boca Loca Cantina River North
416 West Ontario, Chicago
|Pollo & Carne Asada Fajitas
|$25.00
|Pollo Fajitas
|$21.00
|Carne Asada Fajitas
|$23.00
Taco Burrito King
3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Fajita Plate
|$15.50
Grilled strips of onion, green pepper, tomato and your choice of steak or chicken served with rice, beans and sour cream.
|Jr Fajita
|$8.75
A flour tortilla that includes grilled green pepper, onion, tomato filled with sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
|King Fajita
|$9.85
A large flour tortilla that includes grilled green pepper, onion, tomato filled with sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Boca Loca Cantina Aville
1477 W Winnemac Ave, Chicago
|Carne Asada Fajitas
|$23.00
|Pollo Fajitas
|$21.00
Carbon Live Fire - West Town
810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago
|Steak Fajita Burrito
|$13.79
Premium Fire Grilled Steak, roasted
tomatoes, red bell peppers, portabella & button mushrooms, and red onions mixed with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
|Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$11.49
Marinated Grilled Chicken, roasted
tomatoes, red bell peppers, portabella & button mushrooms, and red onions mixed with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce.
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
300 W 26th St, Chicago
|Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$11.49
Marinated Grilled Chicken, roasted
tomatoes, red bell peppers, portabella & button
mushrooms and red onions mixed with Roasted Red
Pepper Sauce
|Steak Fajita Burrito
|$13.79
Premium Fire Grilled Steak, roasted
tomatoes, red bell peppers, portabella & button mushrooms and red onions mixed with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
|Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$11.49
Marinated Grilled Chicken, roasted
tomatoes, red bell peppers, portabella & button mushrooms and red onions mixed with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
601 W Adams St., Chicago
|"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Fajitas
|$16.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served with Peppers and Onions with Flour or Corn Tortillas, Rice and Beans, Lettuce and our Fresh Pico de Gallo and a Generous Portion of our Fresh Guac!
Tacos El Pastor 53
5319 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago
|Chicken Fajitas
|$18.99
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$19.99
|Steak Fajitas
|$19.99
Taco Burrito King
5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Fajita Plate *Special*
|$13.89
Grilled strips of onion, green pepper, tomato and your choice of steak or chicken served with rice, beans and sour cream.
Daily Specials Include a Regular Fountain Drink
|King Fajita
|$9.85
A large flour tortilla that includes grilled green pepper, onion, tomato filled with sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
|Jr Fajita
|$8.75
A flour tortilla that includes grilled green pepper, onion, tomato filled with sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Don Pepe - Little Village
3616 W 26th st, Chicago
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.95
Bar Takito
952 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Skirt Steak Fajita
Enjoy Grilled skirt steak, sautéed green & red bell peppers, grilled onion, lime, with your choice of rice & handmade tortillas
|Shrimp Fajita
Enjoy grilled shrimp, sautéed green & red bell peppers, grilled onion, lime, your choice of rice & tortillas
El Tarasco
4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO
|FAJITAS DE POLLO
|$16.95
GRILLED CHICKEN FAJITAS W/BELL PEPPERS, ONION, AND TOMATO
|FAJITAS TARASCAS
|$19.95
SHRIMP, CHICKEN AND STEAK FAJITAS W/BELL PEPPERS, ONION, AND TOMATO
|FAJITAS DE RES
|$16.95
GRILLED STEAK W/ BELL PEPPERS, ONION AND TOMATO
Mixteco Mexican Grill
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Asada Steak Fajitas
|$13.95
Corn or flour tortillas, black beans, cilantro-lime rice, fajita veggies, sour cream, and guacamole.
|Chicken & Steak Fajitas
|$14.95
Corn or flour tortillas, black beans, cilantro-lime rice, fajita veggies, sour cream, and guacamole.
|Tres Peppers Fajita Burrito
|$10.49
Choice of protein, cilantro-lime rice, black beans, Jack-cheddar cheese, grilled fajita veggies, guacamole, pico de gallo and serrano aioli sauce.
Taco Burrito King
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Fajita Plate
|$15.50
Grilled strips of onion, green pepper, tomato and your choice of steak or chicken served with rice, beans and sour cream.
|Steak Fajita Bowl
|$10.99
A deconstructed Skirt Steak burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
|Fajita Plate *Special*
|$13.89
Grilled strips of onion, green pepper, tomato and your choice of steak or chicken served with rice, beans and sour cream.
Daily Specials Include a Regular Fountain Drink
La Cantina Grill
1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|Vegetarian Fajita
|$14.95
|Steak & Chicken Fajitas
|$26.95
|STEAK FAJITA
|$23.95
grilled with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, & zucchini & served with your choice of
warm corn or flour tortillas. comes with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Tuco & Blondie
3358 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Fajitas
|$19.00
citrus marinated chicken breast and served with rice and beans, guacamole, roasted onions and peppers, flour tortillas
Taco Burrito King
5413 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Fajita Bowl
|$10.99
A deconstructed Chicken burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Burger Bar Chicago
1150 S Michigan Ave., CHICAGO
|Fajita Stacker
|$17.00
Good Eats Group own ½ pound USDA Prime patty, pepper jack, Mexican spiced seasoned grilled julienned red onion & mixed bell peppers, Chef’s chorizo beans, tobacco onions.
Italian Express
2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Fajitas with chicken and veggies
|$12.95
grilled vegetables with your choice of meat, served over rice
Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago
3352 W Foster Ave, Chicago
|BTO. FAJITA
Your choice of protein: Steak/Chicken/Mushroom, served with grilled veggies (tomatoes, onions and bell peppers), rice and beans.
|PLT. FAJITAS
Your choice of protein, sautéed with grilled veggies (onions, bell peppers and tomatoes). Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
**salad NOT included**
El Solazo
5600 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago
|Fajitas Solazo
|$24.00
Grilled arrachera, pollo a la parrilla, camarones solazo, grilled veggies & peppers, served with hand pressed tortillas, salsa árbol, morita & sour cream.
Mi Nueva Tierra
2417 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|Fajita Meal
|$45.00
(Fajita with chicken, steak, shrimp or veggies, rice, beans and tortillas, fajita garnishes and a house salad.)
|Veggie Fajitas
|$16.00
(Served with rice, beans, fajita garnishes and corn or flour tortillas)
|Combo Fajitas
|$25.00
Mixteco Mexican Grill
1209 North Noble Street, Chicago
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$8.99
12" flour tortilla filled with cheese and fajita veggies. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
|Tres Peppers Fajita Burrito
|$10.49
Choice of protein, cilantro-lime rice, black beans, Jack-cheddar cheese, grilled fajita veggies, guacamole, pico de gallo and serrano aioli sauce.
Mis Moles Restaurant
3661 N Elston Ave, Chicago
|Fajitas
Your choice of stripped grilled meat cooked with bell peppers and onions
pollo $15.99, camarones $16.99, asada $17.99
Mix $18.99
Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar
1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago
|SHRIMP & STEAK FAJITAS
|$25.00
GRILLED VEGGIE STEAK AND SHRIMP IN OUR MARRINADE SERVED ON A SIZZLING PLATTER WITH A SIDE OF RICE BEANS, SMALL CUP OF GUACAMOLE, SMALL CUP OF SOUR CREAM AND YOUR CHOICE OF TORTILLAS
|STEAK FAJITAS
|$24.00
GRILLED VEGGIES AND STEAK IN OUR HOUSE MARRINADE SERVED ON A SIZZLING PLATTER WITH A SIDE OF RICE BEANS, SMALL CUP OF GUACAMOLE, SMALL CUP OF SOUR CREAM AND YOUR CHOICE OF TORTILLAS
|CHICKEN FAJITAS
|$20.00
GRILLED VEGGIES AND CHICKEN IN OUR HOUSE MARRINADE SERVED ON A SIZZLING PLATTER WITH A SIDE OF RICE BEANS, SMALL CUP OF GUACAMOLE, SMALL CUP OF SOUR CREAM AND YOUR CHOICE OF TORTILLAS
Food For Thought - Tempus
600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$6.95
Choice of Cheese or Cheese & Chicken Quesadilla. Adobo seasoned Chihuahua, Pepper Jack & Cheddar Cheese on a Flour tortilla with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Onions & Green Peppers
Taco Burrito King
5601 S Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Jr Fajita
|$8.75
A flour tortilla that includes grilled green pepper, onion, tomato filled with sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
|Fajita Plate
|$12.75
Grilled strips of onion, green pepper, tomato and your choice of steak or chicken served with rice, beans and sour cream.
