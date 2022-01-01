Falafel wraps in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicago restaurants that serve falafel wraps
Noon-O-Kabab
4701 Kedzie Ave, Chicago
No reviews yet
Falafel Wrap
$7.45
More about Noon-O-Kabab
PappaRoti - Chicago
218 W Lake St, Chicago
No reviews yet
Falafel Wrap
$6.99
Falafel Wrap
$6.99
More about PappaRoti - Chicago
Turkish Kitchen
565 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago
No reviews yet
Falafel Wrap
$10.50
More about Turkish Kitchen
