Falafel wraps in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve falafel wraps

Noon-O-Kabab image

 

Noon-O-Kabab

4701 Kedzie Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falafel Wrap$7.45
More about Noon-O-Kabab
Restaurant banner

 

PappaRoti - Chicago

218 W Lake St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Wrap$6.99
More about PappaRoti - Chicago
Item pic

 

Turkish Kitchen

565 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Falafel Wrap$10.50
More about Turkish Kitchen

