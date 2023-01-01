Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fattoush salad in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve fattoush salad

Steingold’s of Chicago - Bagels and Deli

3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago

Fattoush Salad$8.00
Mixed Greens with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Sumac Red Onion, Crumbled Feta and Watermelon Radish. Served with a Side of Za'atar-Lemon Vinaigrette.
More about Steingold’s of Chicago - Bagels and Deli
EZ Shawarma - 4638 North Cumberland Avenue

4638 North Cumberland Avenue, Chicago

Fattoush Salad$0.00
More about EZ Shawarma - 4638 North Cumberland Avenue
Tiba Restaurant

2721 West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago

Fattoush Salad$0.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, crispy pita chips, parsley, green peppers, and house dressing
More about Tiba Restaurant

