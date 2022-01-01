Filet mignon in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve filet mignon
Gale Street Inn
4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|8oz Prime Filet Mignon *
|$48.00
8oz USDA Prime cut, charbroiled and prepared to your liking.
Your choice of side dish. (GF Available)
Carson's Ribs
465 East Illinois St, Chicago
|Filet Mignon 10oz
|$49.00
10 oz Filet Mignon *Charcrust Highly Recommended* steak dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable
Weber Grill Restaurants
539 North State Street, Chicago
|Filet Mignon 10oz
|$52.00
10oz USDA Angus beef, aged 28 days. Served with mashed potatoes and bistro butter.
|Filet Mignon 7oz
|$42.00
7oz USDA Angus beef, aged 28 days. Served with mashed potatoes and bistro butter.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gene & Georgetti
500 N Franklin St, Chicago
|Filet Mignon 8oz.
|$54.00
U.S.D.A. Prime and char-broiled - served with red wine reduction sauce
|Filet Mignon 12oz.
|$64.00
U.S.D.A. Prime and char-broiled - served with red wine reduction sauce
The Gage
24 S Michigan Ave, Chicago
|10oz Filet Mignon
|$52.00
All cuts served with seasoned blistered tomatoes and veal bordelaise
SEAFOOD
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna
4761 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Filet Mignon Kebob
|$28.00
Served with Onions, Peppers & Tomatoes
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS
Colletti's
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Brothers Filet Mignon
|$34.95
Tarantino's Restaurant
1112 W Armitage, Chicago
|Filet Mignon
|$58.00
10oz. filet, mushrooms, green beans, red wine reduction, truffle butter
SANDWICHES
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
3233 N Broadway St, Chicago
|**Filet Mignon & Eggs
|$8.00
USDA prime skirt steak with two eggs any style
Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|21a. Filet Mignon Beef Noodle Soup
|$14.99
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bavette's Bar & Boeuf Chicago
218 W KINZIE ST, Chicago
|Traditional Filet Mignon
|$69.95
10oz, béarnaise. (gluten free)
El Che
845 W Washington Blvd, Chicago
|8oz USDA Prime Center Cut Filet Mignon
|$35.00
'Lomo', the most tender cut of beef, cut from the tenderloin of the steer.
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Publican Quality Meats
825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago
|Filet Mignon (~8oz medallion)
|$25.00
This is the most tender steak, lean yet succulent, with a fine buttery texture. Sold boneless. (Slagel Farms, 8 oz)
Sabor a Cafe Restaurant
2435 W Peterson Ave, Lincolnwood
|Filet Mignon Caribbean Style
|$28.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • STEAKS
Ron of Japan - Chicago
230 E Ontario, Chicago
|Filet Mignon Crown
|$53.95