Filet mignon in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve filet mignon

Item pic

 

Gale Street Inn

4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
8oz Prime Filet Mignon *$48.00
8oz USDA Prime cut, charbroiled and prepared to your liking.
Your choice of side dish. (GF Available)
8oz Prime Filet Mignon *$48.00
8oz USDA Prime cut, charbroiled and prepared to your liking.
Your choice of side dish. (GF Available)
More about Gale Street Inn
Item pic

 

Carson's Ribs

465 East Illinois St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet Mignon 10oz$49.00
10 oz Filet Mignon *Charcrust Highly Recommended* steak dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable
More about Carson's Ribs
Item pic

 

Weber Grill Restaurants

539 North State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Filet Mignon 10oz$52.00
10oz USDA Angus beef, aged 28 days. Served with mashed potatoes and bistro butter.
Filet Mignon 7oz$42.00
7oz USDA Angus beef, aged 28 days. Served with mashed potatoes and bistro butter.
More about Weber Grill Restaurants
Filet Mignon 8oz. image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gene & Georgetti

500 N Franklin St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (6622 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Filet Mignon 8oz.$54.00
U.S.D.A. Prime and char-broiled - served with red wine reduction sauce
Filet Mignon 12oz.$64.00
U.S.D.A. Prime and char-broiled - served with red wine reduction sauce
More about Gene & Georgetti
The Gage image

 

The Gage

24 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
10oz Filet Mignon$52.00
All cuts served with seasoned blistered tomatoes and veal bordelaise
More about The Gage
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna image

SEAFOOD

Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna

4761 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Filet Mignon Kebob$28.00
Served with Onions, Peppers & Tomatoes
More about Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Brothers Filet Mignon$34.95
More about Colletti's
Tarantino's Restaurant image

 

Tarantino's Restaurant

1112 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet Mignon$58.00
10oz. filet, mushrooms, green beans, red wine reduction, truffle butter
More about Tarantino's Restaurant
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

SANDWICHES

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

3233 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (925 reviews)
Takeout
**Filet Mignon & Eggs$8.00
USDA prime skirt steak with two eggs any style
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

 

Pho No.1 Brewing Co.

7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
21a. Filet Mignon Beef Noodle Soup$14.99
More about Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
Traditional Filet Mignon image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bavette's Bar & Boeuf Chicago

218 W KINZIE ST, Chicago

Avg 5 (9548 reviews)
Takeout
Traditional Filet Mignon$69.95
10oz, béarnaise. (gluten free)
More about Bavette's Bar & Boeuf Chicago
8oz USDA Prime Center Cut Filet Mignon image

 

El Che

845 W Washington Blvd, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
8oz USDA Prime Center Cut Filet Mignon$35.00
'Lomo', the most tender cut of beef, cut from the tenderloin of the steer.
More about El Che
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Publican Quality Meats

825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1064 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Filet Mignon (~8oz medallion)$25.00
This is the most tender steak, lean yet succulent, with a fine buttery texture. Sold boneless. (Slagel Farms, 8 oz)
More about Publican Quality Meats
Sabor a Cafe Restaurant image

 

Sabor a Cafe Restaurant

2435 W Peterson Ave, Lincolnwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet Mignon Caribbean Style$28.00
More about Sabor a Cafe Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • STEAKS

Ron of Japan - Chicago

230 E Ontario, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1580 reviews)
Takeout
Filet Mignon Crown$53.95
More about Ron of Japan - Chicago
Restaurant banner

 

Greek Prime

901 W 35th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Filet Mignon Platter$16.00
More about Greek Prime

