Fish and chips in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve fish and chips
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Fish And Chips
|$21.00
Hand dipped beer battered cod, French fries, coleslaw, grilled lemon, malt vinegar, Old Bay tartar sauce
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
3242 W 87TH ST, Chicago
|Fish Chips -Half
|$7.00
A ½ pound of Fish Chips, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.
|Fish Chips -Full
|$13.00
A Lawrence’s staple! Boneless, skinless wild caught Alaskan Pollock fillets freshly breaded in-house daily. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
2120 S Canal Street, Chicago
|Fish Chips -Half
|$7.00
A ½ pound of Fish Chips, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.
|Fish Chips -Full
|$13.00
A Lawrence’s staple! Boneless, skinless wild caught Alaskan Pollock fillets freshly breaded in-house daily. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|Fish & Chips Dinner
|$14.95
Cod fillets battered and deep fried. Served with a side of french fries and cole slaw. (Sorry, no side substitutions)
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Wilde Bar & Restaurant
3130 N Broadway, Chicago
|Fish & Chips
|$18.50
Crisp fresh haddock, tartar sauce, chips, slaw
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$9.00
Battered fried Haddock, fries
SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • HAMBURGERS
Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Dovetail Lager Beer Batter, Tartar Sauce, Curry Ketchup, Chips
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|NEW Fish & Chips
|$10.99
8 oz of Breaded Cod Filets, Fried and served with French Fries and Fresh Made Tartar Sauce.
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Trivoli Tavern
114 N Green St, Chicago
|Pike Fish & Chips
|$26.95
Malt vinegar salt & remoulade. (dairy free)
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah
1962 N. Halsted, Chicago
|Fish & Chips
|$18.95
apple cider battered, french fries, tartar sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Fish & Chips (FAMILY)
|$56.00
Tartar, peas, malt vinegar, grilled lemon and curry sauce. Serves approx 4.
|Fish And Chips
|$19.00
Hand dipped beer battered cod,
French fries, coleslaw, grilled lemon,
malt vinegar, Old Bay tartar sauce
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$7.00
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
BIG & little's
1310 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Fish & Chips
|$12.99
Beer Battered Fried Whitefish, Fries, Lemon & Tartar Sauce
The Gage
24 S Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Fish & Chips
|$22.00
beer-battered icelandic cod, housemade tartar sauce
Savannah Luncheonette
1954 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Classic Fish & Chips
|$18.00
beer-battered cod, hush puppies. cole slaw, seasoned fries
Basant
1939-1943 W Byron Street, Chicago
|Fish Amritsari & Chips
|$11.00
Cod Fish and chips with
special spice rub
The Wild Goose
4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Fish & Chips TO GO
North Atlantic Cod, battered fresh and served with Green Peas and Fries
Revolution Brewpub
2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Atlantic Cod, battered and fried. Served with hand-cut french fries, remoulade, honey-jalapeno coleslaw, and lemon.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tripoli Tap
1147 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Fish and Chips
|$15.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
216 N Wabash, Chicago
|Fish And Chips
|$23.00
Hand dipped beer battered cod, French fries, coleslaw, mashed peas, grilled lemon, malt vinegar
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
O'Shaughnessy's Public House
4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Fish N Chips
|$18.25
Our almost famous beer battered codfish (9 oz.) served with fries, tartar sauce, lemons, and creamy coleslaw.
SALADS
Savannah Supper Club
2116 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Classic Fish & Chips
|$18.00
beer-battered cod, hush puppies, cole slaw, seasoned fries
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dakota 94
5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Fish and Chips
|$20.00
Walleye, secret family batter, lemon caper aioli, served with hand cut fries
(Add another walleye filet +$8)
(Sub brussels sprouts +$2)
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Globe Pub
1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Beer Battered Cod, Fries, Coleslaw, English Peas,
Tartar Sauce, Louis Sauce
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
BIG & little's
1034 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Fish & Chips
|$15.99
Beer Battered Fried Whitefish, Fries, Lemon & Tartar Sauce
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Daily Bar & Grill
4560 N Lincoln, Chicago
|Fish-n-Chips
|$15.00
Old Irving Brewing Co.
4419 W Montrose Ave, Chicago
|Fish & Chips *
|$18.00
Della Kölsch beer-battered Atlantic cod, crispy garlic fries, coleslaw, garlic-vinegar aioli
Hutch American Bistro
3301 N Clark St, Chicago
|Fish n Chips
|$18.00
cole slaw, hush puppies, house made tartar
- 2