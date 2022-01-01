Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve fish and chips

The Dearborn image

 

The Dearborn

145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish N Chips$24.00
More about The Dearborn
7edcb899-51dc-40c2-81f4-dfdec2796e02 image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish And Chips$21.00
Hand dipped beer battered cod, French fries, coleslaw, grilled lemon, malt vinegar, Old Bay tartar sauce
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Fish Chips -Full image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

3242 W 87TH ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1525 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Chips -Half$7.00
A ½ pound of Fish Chips, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.
Fish Chips -Full$13.00
A Lawrence’s staple! Boneless, skinless wild caught Alaskan Pollock fillets freshly breaded in-house daily. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
Village Tap image

GRILL

Village Tap

2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$15.00
More about Village Tap
Fish Chips -Full image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

2120 S Canal Street, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Chips -Half$7.00
A ½ pound of Fish Chips, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.
Fish Chips -Full$13.00
A Lawrence’s staple! Boneless, skinless wild caught Alaskan Pollock fillets freshly breaded in-house daily. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips Dinner$14.95
Cod fillets battered and deep fried. Served with a side of french fries and cole slaw. (Sorry, no side substitutions)
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Wilde Bar & Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Wilde Bar & Restaurant

3130 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2080 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$18.50
Crisp fresh haddock, tartar sauce, chips, slaw
Kids Fish & Chips$9.00
Battered fried Haddock, fries
More about Wilde Bar & Restaurant
Fish & Chips image

SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • HAMBURGERS

Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro

3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$18.00
Dovetail Lager Beer Batter, Tartar Sauce, Curry Ketchup, Chips
More about Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza image

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
NEW Fish & Chips$10.99
8 oz of Breaded Cod Filets, Fried and served with French Fries and Fresh Made Tartar Sauce.
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Trivoli Tavern

114 N Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Pike Fish & Chips$26.95
Malt vinegar salt & remoulade. (dairy free)
More about Trivoli Tavern
Fish & Chips image

 

Quality Crab and Oyster Bah

1962 N. Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$18.95
apple cider battered, french fries, tartar sauce
More about Quality Crab and Oyster Bah
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
FISH & CHIPS$16.00
More about Medici On 57th
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips (FAMILY)$56.00
Tartar, peas, malt vinegar, grilled lemon and curry sauce. Serves approx 4.
Fish And Chips$19.00
Hand dipped beer battered cod,
French fries, coleslaw, grilled lemon,
malt vinegar, Old Bay tartar sauce
Kids Fish & Chips$7.00
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
BIG & little's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

BIG & little's

1310 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1542 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$12.99
Beer Battered Fried Whitefish, Fries, Lemon & Tartar Sauce
More about BIG & little's
Item pic

 

The Gage

24 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$22.00
beer-battered icelandic cod, housemade tartar sauce
More about The Gage
Savannah Luncheonette image

 

Savannah Luncheonette

1954 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Fish & Chips$18.00
beer-battered cod, hush puppies. cole slaw, seasoned fries
More about Savannah Luncheonette
Consumer pic

 

Basant

1939-1943 W Byron Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Amritsari & Chips$11.00
Cod Fish and chips with
special spice rub
More about Basant
Item pic

 

The Wild Goose

4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips TO GO
North Atlantic Cod, battered fresh and served with Green Peas and Fries
More about The Wild Goose
Item pic

 

Revolution Brewpub

2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$16.00
Atlantic Cod, battered and fried. Served with hand-cut french fries, remoulade, honey-jalapeno coleslaw, and lemon.
More about Revolution Brewpub
Tripoli Tap image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tripoli Tap

1147 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Fish and Chips$15.00
More about Tripoli Tap
Fish And Chips image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill

216 N Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish And Chips$23.00
Hand dipped beer battered cod, French fries, coleslaw, mashed peas, grilled lemon, malt vinegar
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
Fish N Chips image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

O'Shaughnessy's Public House

4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1247 reviews)
Takeout
Fish N Chips$18.25
Our almost famous beer battered codfish (9 oz.) served with fries, tartar sauce, lemons, and creamy coleslaw.
More about O'Shaughnessy's Public House
Savannah Supper Club image

SALADS

Savannah Supper Club

2116 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Fish & Chips$18.00
beer-battered cod, hush puppies, cole slaw, seasoned fries
More about Savannah Supper Club
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dakota 94

5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish and Chips$20.00
Walleye, secret family batter, lemon caper aioli, served with hand cut fries
(Add another walleye filet +$8)
(Sub brussels sprouts +$2)
More about Dakota 94
The Globe Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Globe Pub

1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

Avg 5 (724 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer Battered Cod, Fries, Coleslaw, English Peas,
Tartar Sauce, Louis Sauce
More about The Globe Pub
BIG & little's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

BIG & little's

1034 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1225 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$15.99
Beer Battered Fried Whitefish, Fries, Lemon & Tartar Sauce
More about BIG & little's
Daily Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Daily Bar & Grill

4560 N Lincoln, Chicago

Avg 4 (962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish-n-Chips$15.00
More about Daily Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Old Irving Brewing Co.

4419 W Montrose Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips *$18.00
Della Kölsch beer-battered Atlantic cod, crispy garlic fries, coleslaw, garlic-vinegar aioli
More about Old Irving Brewing Co.
Hutch American Bistro image

 

Hutch American Bistro

3301 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish n Chips$18.00
cole slaw, hush puppies, house made tartar
More about Hutch American Bistro
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop

3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (563 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
***Special*** Fish & Chips$11.50
Crispy fried Atlantic cod, homemade potato chips, malt vinegar aioli, dill pickles on buttery bun
More about JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Seaweed Salad

Lomo

Maki

Pancakes

Shrimp Rolls

Popcorn Chicken

Shawarma

Bulgogi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston