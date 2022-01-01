Fish burritos in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve fish burritos
Flaco's Tacos
1116 W. Granville, Chicago
|Pescado (Fish) Burrito
|$8.45
Grilled filet of fish, cabbage slaw, homemade chipotle salsa.
Flaco's Tacos
725 S Dearborn St, Chicago
|Pescado (Fish) Burrito
|$8.45
Grilled filet of fish, cabbage slaw, homemade chipotle salsa.
Carbon Live Fire - West Town
810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago
|Fish Burrito Bowl
|$10.99
|Fish Burrito Bowl
|$10.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with Tortilla Encrusted Cod, romaine lettuce, Mexican cheese, signature elote, black beans, and Mexican rice with salsa on the side
|A Fish Called William Burrito
|$11.99
Tortilla Encrusted Tilapia with avocado, cabbage, and creamy tequila lime sauce
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
300 W 26th St, Chicago
|A Fish Called William Burrito
|$11.99
Tortilla Encrusted Cod with avocado, cabbage, and creamy tequila lime sauce
|Fish Burrito
|$10.49
Tortilla Encrusted Cod with cabbage and creamy tequila lime sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Fish Burrito Bowl
|$10.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with Tortilla Encrusted Cod romaine lettuce, Mexican cheese, signature elote, black beans, and Mexican rice with salsa on the side
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
601 W Adams St., Chicago
|Pescado "Fish" Burrito
|$13.20
Pan-seared Tilapia served on a Flour Tortilla with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
Flaco's Tacos
46 E. Chicago, Chicago
|Pescado (Fish) Burrito
|$8.45
Grilled filet of fish, cabbage slaw, homemade chipotle salsa.
Dos Urban Cantina
2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago
|Baja-Style Fish Burrito Bowl
|$16.00
Baja style battered & fried pacific cod, pumpkin seed hummus, tomato, pickled onion & jalapeno, pickled veggies, guacamole, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese, black beans & Mexican rice. Contains Gluten. CANNOT BE MADE WITHOUT GLUTEN!
|Baja-Style Fish Burrito
|$16.00
Baja style battered & fried pacific cod, pumpkin seed hummus, tomato, pickled onion & jalapeno, pickled veggies, guacamole, pico de Gallo, chihuahua cheese, black beans & Mexican rice rolled in a flour tortilla and finished on the flat top grill.