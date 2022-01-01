Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish burritos in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve fish burritos

Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

1116 W. Granville, Chicago

Avg 4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pescado (Fish) Burrito$8.45
Grilled filet of fish, cabbage slaw, homemade chipotle salsa.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

725 S Dearborn St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pescado (Fish) Burrito$8.45
Grilled filet of fish, cabbage slaw, homemade chipotle salsa.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Carbon Live Fire - West Town image

 

Carbon Live Fire - West Town

810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Burrito Bowl$10.99
Fish Burrito Bowl$10.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with Tortilla Encrusted Cod, romaine lettuce, Mexican cheese, signature elote, black beans, and Mexican rice with salsa on the side
A Fish Called William Burrito$11.99
Tortilla Encrusted Tilapia with avocado, cabbage, and creamy tequila lime sauce
More about Carbon Live Fire - West Town
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport image

 

Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport

300 W 26th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
A Fish Called William Burrito$11.99
Tortilla Encrusted Cod with avocado, cabbage, and creamy tequila lime sauce
Fish Burrito$10.49
Tortilla Encrusted Cod with cabbage and creamy tequila lime sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla
Fish Burrito Bowl$10.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with Tortilla Encrusted Cod romaine lettuce, Mexican cheese, signature elote, black beans, and Mexican rice with salsa on the side
More about Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú" image

 

Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

601 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pescado "Fish" Burrito$13.20
Pan-seared Tilapia served on a Flour Tortilla with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

46 E. Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2148 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pescado (Fish) Burrito$8.45
Grilled filet of fish, cabbage slaw, homemade chipotle salsa.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Dos Urban Cantina image

TACOS

Dos Urban Cantina

2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baja-Style Fish Burrito Bowl$16.00
Baja style battered & fried pacific cod, pumpkin seed hummus, tomato, pickled onion & jalapeno, pickled veggies, guacamole, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese, black beans & Mexican rice. Contains Gluten. CANNOT BE MADE WITHOUT GLUTEN!
Baja-Style Fish Burrito$16.00
Baja style battered & fried pacific cod, pumpkin seed hummus, tomato, pickled onion & jalapeno, pickled veggies, guacamole, pico de Gallo, chihuahua cheese, black beans & Mexican rice rolled in a flour tortilla and finished on the flat top grill.
More about Dos Urban Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Chocolate Milkshakes

Turkey Burgers

Fritters

Shrimp Rolls

Beef Stew

Italian Salad

Pizza Puff

Tomato Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston