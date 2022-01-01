Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish curry in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve fish curry

Cumin image

 

Cumin

1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Curry$19.00
Filet of catfish delectably cooked in Indian spices and curry sauce
More about Cumin
India House Restaurant - Chicago image

SALADS • CURRY

India House Restaurant - Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GOA FISH CURRY$28.00
Seasoned fish cooked in grated coconut in a spicy sauce.
SALMON FISH CURRY$31.00
Salmon cooked in a tomato sauce with herbs and spices.
More about India House Restaurant - Chicago
Item pic

 

Chicago Curry House

899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Goa Curry$17.95
​A Coconuts flavored curry dish cooked in an Indian-style sauce containing ​onions, tomatoes, and Indian spices.
More about Chicago Curry House
Item pic

 

Furama Restaurant

4936 N Broadway St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Fish Ball 咖喱魚蛋$4.95
More about Furama Restaurant
Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago image

 

Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago

606 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kerala Fish Curry$17.95
Fish fillet slowly simmered in a seasoned coconut sauce. Served with side basmati rice.
More about Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Caramel Cake

Steak Sandwiches

Thai Coffee

Brisket

Chicken Tikka

Chicken Sandwiches

Veggie Sandwiches

Chicken Katsu

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston