Fish curry in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve fish curry
More about Cumin
Cumin
1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Fish Curry
|$19.00
Filet of catfish delectably cooked in Indian spices and curry sauce
More about India House Restaurant - Chicago
SALADS • CURRY
India House Restaurant - Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|GOA FISH CURRY
|$28.00
Seasoned fish cooked in grated coconut in a spicy sauce.
|SALMON FISH CURRY
|$31.00
Salmon cooked in a tomato sauce with herbs and spices.
More about Chicago Curry House
Chicago Curry House
899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago
|Fish Goa Curry
|$17.95
A Coconuts flavored curry dish cooked in an Indian-style sauce containing onions, tomatoes, and Indian spices.