Fish sandwiches in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Filet Sandwich$11.95
Cod filet, battered & deep fried. Served on a toasted bun.
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Wilde Bar & Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Wilde Bar & Restaurant

3130 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2080 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Sandwich$16.00
More about Wilde Bar & Restaurant
Seven Bar and Restaurant image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Bar and Restaurant

400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (351 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Fillet Sandwich$8.95
A freshly fried Cod Filet cooked to perfection and topped with American cheese and tarter sauce for your enjoyment.
More about Seven Bar and Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

The Hen

2423 N Clark, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Sandwich$11.00
More about The Hen
19776b8e-4cbb-4037-8250-31fe77b6141c image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4559 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$13.00
Fried fish filet served on a brioche bun with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, tartar sauce, and hot sauce.
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
BIG & little's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

BIG & little's

1310 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1542 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$9.00
Grilled/Fried Whitefish, Romaine, Tartar Sauce & Lime Juice.
More about BIG & little's
Catch 35 image

 

Catch 35

35 W Wacker Dr, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Fish Sandwich$18.00
Crispy haddock - tomato - iceberg - pickles - tartar sauce - coleslaw - fries - brioche
More about Catch 35
Rosebud on Rush image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosebud on Rush

720 N Rush St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (6977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
L Fish Sandwich$19.75
More about Rosebud on Rush
cdef3fdd-29be-4bd8-a035-052fffa91b62 image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$13.00
Fried fish filet served on a brioche bun with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, tartar sauce, and hot sauce.
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Item pic

 

Parson's Chicken and Fish

5721 N Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$13.00
Fried fish filet served on a brioche bun with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, tartar sauce, and hot sauce.
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Italian Express image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Italian Express

2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Sandwich$7.95
More about Italian Express
BIG & little's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

BIG & little's

1034 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1225 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$9.00
Grilled/Fried Whitefish, Romaine, Tartar Sauce & Lime Juice
More about BIG & little's
37c740a1-c8bc-4c64-bcfc-5ec9a450071f image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2435 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (971 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$13.00
Beer battered fish filet, potato bun, American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, hot sauce, tartar sauce.
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$13.00
Your choice of lemon peppered, cajun blackened, or plain grilled tilapia on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and remoulade.
More about Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
Fried Fish Sandwich image

FRENCH FRIES

Land & Lake Andersonville

5420 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Fish Sandwich$16.00
Lake Superior white fish, house made dill pickles, onions, curry tartar sauce, potato bun. Served with fresh cut fries.
More about Land & Lake Andersonville
Uncle Mike's Place image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Uncle Mike's Place

1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breaded Fish Sandwich$8.95
Deep fried, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce
More about Uncle Mike's Place
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

BIG & little's

860 N ORLEANS ST, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2757 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$9.00
Grilled/Fried Whitefish, Romaine, Tartar Sauce & Lime Juice
More about BIG & little's

