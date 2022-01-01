Fish sandwiches in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|Fish Filet Sandwich
|$11.95
Cod filet, battered & deep fried. Served on a toasted bun.
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Wilde Bar & Restaurant
3130 N Broadway, Chicago
|Fish Sandwich
|$16.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Seven Bar and Restaurant
400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago
|Fish Fillet Sandwich
|$8.95
A freshly fried Cod Filet cooked to perfection and topped with American cheese and tarter sauce for your enjoyment.
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Fish Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried fish filet served on a brioche bun with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, tartar sauce, and hot sauce.
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
BIG & little's
1310 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Fish Sandwich
|$9.00
Grilled/Fried Whitefish, Romaine, Tartar Sauce & Lime Juice.
Catch 35
35 W Wacker Dr, Chicago
|Crispy Fish Sandwich
|$18.00
Crispy haddock - tomato - iceberg - pickles - tartar sauce - coleslaw - fries - brioche
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosebud on Rush
720 N Rush St, Chicago
|L Fish Sandwich
|$19.75
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Fish Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried fish filet served on a brioche bun with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, tartar sauce, and hot sauce.
Parson's Chicken and Fish
5721 N Clark St., Chicago
|Fish Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried fish filet served on a brioche bun with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, tartar sauce, and hot sauce.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Italian Express
2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Fish Sandwich
|$7.95
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
BIG & little's
1034 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Fish Sandwich
|$9.00
Grilled/Fried Whitefish, Romaine, Tartar Sauce & Lime Juice
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2435 N Halsted St, Chicago
|Fish Sandwich
|$13.00
Beer battered fish filet, potato bun, American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, hot sauce, tartar sauce.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago
|Fish Sandwich
|$13.00
Your choice of lemon peppered, cajun blackened, or plain grilled tilapia on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and remoulade.
FRENCH FRIES
Land & Lake Andersonville
5420 N Clark St, Chicago
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$16.00
Lake Superior white fish, house made dill pickles, onions, curry tartar sauce, potato bun. Served with fresh cut fries.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Uncle Mike's Place
1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|Breaded Fish Sandwich
|$8.95
Deep fried, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce