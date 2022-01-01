Fish tacos in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve fish tacos

Banner pic

 

Con Todo

2853 N. Kedzie, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dame 2 Fish Taco Estilo Ensenada$12.00
beer battered cod, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, cremanaise, salsa
More about Con Todo
75e1098b-54b8-454a-be67-f16f6d724050 image

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

1116 W. Granville, Chicago

Avg 4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pescado (Fish) Taco - Single$4.65
Grilled filet of fish, cabbage slaw, homemade chipotle salsa on corn tortillas.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Pescado (Fish) Taco - Single image

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

725 S Dearborn St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pescado (Fish) Taco - Single$4.65
Grilled filet of fish, cabbage slaw, homemade chipotle salsa on corn tortillas.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Taco 'bout it - Addison image

 

Taco 'bout it - Addison

1465 West Lake Street, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Fish Taco Dinner$11.99
Served with a side of pico de gallo and rice
More about Taco 'bout it - Addison
El Garcia image

 

El Garcia

7515 N Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco fry Fish$3.50
More about El Garcia
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos (3)$13.00
Corona battered cod; cilantro slaw, smoked jalapeno aioli, flour tortilla
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
Carbon Live Fire - West Town image

 

Carbon Live Fire - West Town

810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Taco$3.99
Tortilla Encrusted Cod topped with shredded cabbage and creamy tequila lime sauce on a flour tortilla
More about Carbon Live Fire - West Town
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport image

 

Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport

300 W 26th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Taco$3.99
Tortilla Encrusted Cod topped with cabbage and creamy tequila lime sauce on a flour tortilla
Fish Taco$3.99
Tortilla Encrusted Cod topped with cabbage and creamy tequila lime sauce on a flour tortilla
More about Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
Pinched on the River image

GRILL

Pinched on the River

443 E Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Fish Tacos$14.95
More about Pinched on the River
baa748eb-7e66-459b-ab9a-74cde4841f63 image

 

Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

601 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"Pescado" Tilapia Fish Taco$4.99
Pan-Seared Tilapia Filet served “LuLu Style” with Fresh Pico de Gallo!
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
Taquizo image

TACOS

Taquizo

1835 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (160 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Fish Taco$5.25
tempura battered cod, chipotle aioli, apple slaw, hand made tortilla
More about Taquizo
Flaco's Tacos Catering image

 

Flaco's Tacos Catering

725 South Dearborn St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pescado (Fish) Tacos by the Dozen$44.95
Grilled tilapia fillet with cabbage slaw and a homemade chipotle creama on 6” corn tortillas. Gluten-free!
More about Flaco's Tacos Catering
77c69e2c-0e14-443a-83fa-a8d5c1a0e560 image

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

46 E. Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2148 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pescado (Fish) Taco - Single$4.65
Grilled filet of fish, cabbage slaw, homemade chipotle salsa on corn tortillas.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Banner pic

 

Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater

4620 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos$14.95
Battered cod with arc aioli, shaved cabbage, fresh jalapeño, cilantro & radish*battered cauliflower available as s vegetarian substitute
More about Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

John's Place

2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (598 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$14.95
pan-fried tilapia, honey-lime-cilantro slaw, chipotle mayo
More about John's Place
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Estrella Negra

2346 w Fullerton Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (567 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$17.00
Three fish tacos with your choice of side. Limited availability. Panko coconut breaded and fried cod fish filet served with cabbage, mango, cilantro, onion, lime, and chipotle aioli on the side.
More about Estrella Negra
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mixteco Mexican Grill

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1341 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baja Fish Tacos Combo$11.99
Choice of soft corn or flour tortillas with beer-battered or grilled tilapia fish, coleslaw, cilantro, chipotle tartar & serrano aioli sauces, served with cilantro-lime rice and black beans.
Baja Fish Taco - a la carte$4.95
Soft corn or flour tortilla with beer-battered tilapia fish, coleslaw, cilantro, chipotle tartar & serrano aioli sauces.
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Tacos$3.60
A Tilapia Taco with Lettuce Tomato and Pico De Gallo.
Fish Taco$3.50
A Tilapia Taco with Lettuce Tomato and Pico De Gallo.
More about Taco Burrito King
The Rambler Kitchen + Tap image

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Rambler Kitchen + Tap

4128 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (283 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos (3)$15.00
Three grilled Mahi Mahi tacos topped with champagne vinaigrette cabbage slaw and avocado. No Sides.
More about The Rambler Kitchen + Tap
Baja-Style Fish Taco image

TACOS

Dos Urban Cantina

2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baja-Style Fish Taco$7.00
Baja style battered and fried Pacific Cod, pumpkin seed hummus, pickled veggies, pickled onion & jalapeno, tomato, cilantro. Contains Gluten. CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE!
More about Dos Urban Cantina
Grilled Fish Tacos image

 

The Dawson

730 West Grand Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Fish Tacos$48.00
baja striped bass, golden habanero salsa, grilled pico de gallo, green papaya salad, flour tortilla
More about The Dawson
Item pic

 

Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava

900 W Randolph St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Friday Special - Baja Fish Taco$5.00
beer battered walleye, avocado salsa, tomatillo pico de gallo, cabbage slaw
More about Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava
Toke Libre image

 

Toke Libre

1626 S Halsted st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Taco$4.50
Beer-battered Murray Cod with chipotle aioli, lightly pickled cabbage and onions on a fresh made tortilla
More about Toke Libre
Hutch American Bistro image

 

Hutch American Bistro

3301 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Tacos$16.00
battered cod, slaw, sriracha aioli, rice & black beans, salsa verde
add avocado +$2
More about Hutch American Bistro
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$13.00
Cajun blackened tilapia filet with lettuce, tomato, and chihuahua cheese on your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Served with refried black beans, chips and salsa, and a side of chipotle ranch.
More about Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
Item pic

 

Mixteco Mexican Grill

1209 North Noble Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baja Fish Taco - a la carte$4.95
Soft corn or flour tortilla with beer-battered tilapia fish, coleslaw, cilantro, chipotle tartar & serrano aioli sauces.
Baja Fish Tacos Combo$11.99
Three soft corn or flour tortillas with beer-battered or grilled tilapia fish, coleslaw, cilantro, chipotle tartar & serrano aioli sauces, served with cilantro-lime rice and black beans.
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Kitsch'n On Roscoe

2005 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$15.00
batter-dipped cod, chipotle aioli, mango mojito salsa, red onion & cilantro slaw; tortilla chips, pico de gallo & lime
More about Kitsch'n On Roscoe
Main pic

 

One North Kitchen and Bar

1 N WACKER DR, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Fish Taco$6.00
blackened and grilled tilapia, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado cream, lime
More about One North Kitchen and Bar
Taco Burrito King image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

5601 S Harlem Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (541 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Taco$3.50
A Tilapia Taco with Lettuce Tomato and Pico De Gallo.
More about Taco Burrito King
Item pic

 

Asadito

30 N Clinton St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Fish Taco$6.50
Fried Wild Alaska Pollock, Morita Aioli, Slaw Pico De Gallo, Lime Crema.
More about Asadito

