Fish tacos in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve fish tacos
Con Todo
2853 N. Kedzie, Chicago
|Dame 2 Fish Taco Estilo Ensenada
|$12.00
beer battered cod, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, cremanaise, salsa
Flaco's Tacos
1116 W. Granville, Chicago
|Pescado (Fish) Taco - Single
|$4.65
Grilled filet of fish, cabbage slaw, homemade chipotle salsa on corn tortillas.
Flaco's Tacos
725 S Dearborn St, Chicago
|Pescado (Fish) Taco - Single
|$4.65
Grilled filet of fish, cabbage slaw, homemade chipotle salsa on corn tortillas.
Taco 'bout it - Addison
1465 West Lake Street, Addison
|3 Fish Taco Dinner
|$11.99
Served with a side of pico de gallo and rice
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Fish Tacos (3)
|$13.00
Corona battered cod; cilantro slaw, smoked jalapeno aioli, flour tortilla
Carbon Live Fire - West Town
810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago
|Fish Taco
|$3.99
Tortilla Encrusted Cod topped with shredded cabbage and creamy tequila lime sauce on a flour tortilla
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
300 W 26th St, Chicago
|Fish Taco
|$3.99
Tortilla Encrusted Cod topped with cabbage and creamy tequila lime sauce on a flour tortilla
|Fish Taco
|$3.99
Tortilla Encrusted Cod topped with cabbage and creamy tequila lime sauce on a flour tortilla
Pinched on the River
443 E Illinois St, Chicago
|Mediterranean Fish Tacos
|$14.95
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
601 W Adams St., Chicago
|"Pescado" Tilapia Fish Taco
|$4.99
Pan-Seared Tilapia Filet served “LuLu Style” with Fresh Pico de Gallo!
Taquizo
1835 W North Ave, Chicago
|Crispy Fish Taco
|$5.25
tempura battered cod, chipotle aioli, apple slaw, hand made tortilla
Flaco's Tacos Catering
725 South Dearborn St, Chicago
|Pescado (Fish) Tacos by the Dozen
|$44.95
Grilled tilapia fillet with cabbage slaw and a homemade chipotle creama on 6” corn tortillas. Gluten-free!
Flaco's Tacos
46 E. Chicago, Chicago
|Pescado (Fish) Taco - Single
|$4.65
Grilled filet of fish, cabbage slaw, homemade chipotle salsa on corn tortillas.
Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater
4620 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Fish Tacos
|$14.95
Battered cod with arc aioli, shaved cabbage, fresh jalapeño, cilantro & radish*battered cauliflower available as s vegetarian substitute
John's Place
2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Fish Tacos
|$14.95
pan-fried tilapia, honey-lime-cilantro slaw, chipotle mayo
Estrella Negra
2346 w Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Fish Tacos
|$17.00
Three fish tacos with your choice of side. Limited availability. Panko coconut breaded and fried cod fish filet served with cabbage, mango, cilantro, onion, lime, and chipotle aioli on the side.
Mixteco Mexican Grill
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Baja Fish Tacos Combo
|$11.99
Choice of soft corn or flour tortillas with beer-battered or grilled tilapia fish, coleslaw, cilantro, chipotle tartar & serrano aioli sauces, served with cilantro-lime rice and black beans.
|Baja Fish Taco - a la carte
|$4.95
Soft corn or flour tortilla with beer-battered tilapia fish, coleslaw, cilantro, chipotle tartar & serrano aioli sauces.
Taco Burrito King
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Fish Tacos
|$3.60
A Tilapia Taco with Lettuce Tomato and Pico De Gallo.
|Fish Taco
|$3.50
A Tilapia Taco with Lettuce Tomato and Pico De Gallo.
The Rambler Kitchen + Tap
4128 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Baja Fish Tacos (3)
|$15.00
Three grilled Mahi Mahi tacos topped with champagne vinaigrette cabbage slaw and avocado. No Sides.
Dos Urban Cantina
2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago
|Baja-Style Fish Taco
|$7.00
Baja style battered and fried Pacific Cod, pumpkin seed hummus, pickled veggies, pickled onion & jalapeno, tomato, cilantro. Contains Gluten. CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE!
The Dawson
730 West Grand Avenue, Chicago
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$48.00
baja striped bass, golden habanero salsa, grilled pico de gallo, green papaya salad, flour tortilla
Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava
900 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Friday Special - Baja Fish Taco
|$5.00
beer battered walleye, avocado salsa, tomatillo pico de gallo, cabbage slaw
Toke Libre
1626 S Halsted st, Chicago
|Fish Taco
|$4.50
Beer-battered Murray Cod with chipotle aioli, lightly pickled cabbage and onions on a fresh made tortilla
Hutch American Bistro
3301 N Clark St, Chicago
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
battered cod, slaw, sriracha aioli, rice & black beans, salsa verde
add avocado +$2
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
Cajun blackened tilapia filet with lettuce, tomato, and chihuahua cheese on your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Served with refried black beans, chips and salsa, and a side of chipotle ranch.
Mixteco Mexican Grill
1209 North Noble Street, Chicago
|Baja Fish Taco - a la carte
|$4.95
Soft corn or flour tortilla with beer-battered tilapia fish, coleslaw, cilantro, chipotle tartar & serrano aioli sauces.
|Baja Fish Tacos Combo
|$11.99
Three soft corn or flour tortillas with beer-battered or grilled tilapia fish, coleslaw, cilantro, chipotle tartar & serrano aioli sauces, served with cilantro-lime rice and black beans.
Kitsch'n On Roscoe
2005 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
batter-dipped cod, chipotle aioli, mango mojito salsa, red onion & cilantro slaw; tortilla chips, pico de gallo & lime
One North Kitchen and Bar
1 N WACKER DR, Chicago
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$6.00
blackened and grilled tilapia, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado cream, lime
Taco Burrito King
5601 S Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Fish Taco
|$3.50
A Tilapia Taco with Lettuce Tomato and Pico De Gallo.
