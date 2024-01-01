Fish tikka in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mild 2 Spicy image

 

Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview

714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (10968 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Tikka Masala$16.00
Fish fillet cooked in tomato-based sauce, cream, herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice.
More about Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
Consumer pic

 

Basant Modern Indian

1939 West Byron Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tikka$26.00
Salmon with skin, roasted in Tandoor (No sauce, Rice not included) (DF, GF)
More about Basant Modern Indian
Consumer pic

 

Siri Chicago Indian Restaurant - 1520 W TAYLOR ST

1520 W TAYLOR ST, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tikka (Salmon)$17.99
Fresh salmon marinated with yogurt garlic and pieces and grilled in clay oven.
More about Siri Chicago Indian Restaurant - 1520 W TAYLOR ST
Item pic

 

Himalayan Restaurant - South Loop - Chicago

606 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tikka Masala$17.95
Fish fillet marinated and roasted in a clay oven and cooked in a creamy seafood masala. Served with side basmati rice.
More about Himalayan Restaurant - South Loop - Chicago

