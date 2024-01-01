Fish tikka in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve fish tikka
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago
|Fish Tikka Masala
|$16.00
Fish fillet cooked in tomato-based sauce, cream, herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Basant Modern Indian
1939 West Byron Street, Chicago
|Fish Tikka
|$26.00
Salmon with skin, roasted in Tandoor (No sauce, Rice not included) (DF, GF)
Siri Chicago Indian Restaurant - 1520 W TAYLOR ST
1520 W TAYLOR ST, Chicago
|Fish Tikka (Salmon)
|$17.99
Fresh salmon marinated with yogurt garlic and pieces and grilled in clay oven.