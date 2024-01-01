Flat iron steaks in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve flat iron steaks
More about Monarch & Lion - 302 E Illinois St
Monarch & Lion - 302 E Illinois St
302 E Illinois St, Chicago
|Charcoal Grilled Flat Iron Steak
|$36.00
Fingerling Potatoes, Chimichurri, Frisee Salad
More about Eden
Eden
2734 W Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Flat Iron Steak
|$32.00
grilled broccolini, 5-spice pickled daikon,
fermented blueberry beef jus (gf)
allergens: dairy, soy, sesame, shellfish
More about Cafe Selmarie
SMOKED SALMON
Cafe Selmarie
4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Flat Iron Steak
|$23.00
6oz pan-seared flatiron steak with garlicky glazed asparagus, roasted yukon gold potatoes, and chimichurri sauce
|Flat Iron Steak Sandwich
|$17.00
flat iron steak, sauteed peppers and onions, garlic aioli, and provolone on a toasted hoagie roll; served with chips and pickle