Flat iron steaks in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve flat iron steaks

Item pic

 

Monarch & Lion - 302 E Illinois St

302 E Illinois St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Charcoal Grilled Flat Iron Steak$36.00
Fingerling Potatoes, Chimichurri, Frisee Salad
More about Monarch & Lion - 302 E Illinois St
Item pic

 

Eden

2734 W Roscoe Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flat Iron Steak$32.00
grilled broccolini, 5-spice pickled daikon,
fermented blueberry beef jus (gf)
allergens: dairy, soy, sesame, shellfish
More about Eden
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flat Iron Steak$23.00
6oz pan-seared flatiron steak with garlicky glazed asparagus, roasted yukon gold potatoes, and chimichurri sauce
Flat Iron Steak Sandwich$17.00
flat iron steak, sauteed peppers and onions, garlic aioli, and provolone on a toasted hoagie roll; served with chips and pickle
More about Cafe Selmarie
Item pic

 

Old Pueblo Cantina

1200 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2982 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flat Iron Steak Skewers$31.95
peppers, onions, chimichurri butter, served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, salsa macha
More about Old Pueblo Cantina

