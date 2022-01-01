Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve french toast

Peach's Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

Peach's Restaurant

4652 S King Dr, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
Takeout
(2) Caramel Apple French Toast (2 wedges)$5.95
Full French Toast (6 wedges)$10.95
French Toast (6 wedges) topped with powdered sugar and served with honey butter.
(6) Banana Pudding French Toast (6 wedges)$12.95
More about Peach's Restaurant
Nellie's image

 

Nellie's

2458 W. Division St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast Combo Special$12.00
Two French toast, two eggs any style with a choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.
3 French Toast$10.00
More about Nellie's
Frances' Brunchery image

 

Frances' Brunchery

2552 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Plain French Toast$10.00
Kids Plain French Toast$6.00
French Toast Flight$12.00
Half slice each of strawberry, blueberry crunch (granola), caramel apple (walnuts) and lemon zest french toasts
More about Frances' Brunchery
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HALF APPLE FRENCH TOAST$7.50
CHALLAH APPLE FRENCH TOAST$12.50
Served with caramelized apples and whipped cream.
CHALLAH APPLE FRENCH TOAST$12.50
Served with caramelized apples and whipped cream.
More about Breakfast House
Item pic

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crunchy Nutella French Toast$12.99
Eggy’s french toast in a crunchy bran flake batter, stuffed with Nutella, peanut butter and bananas.
Eggy's French Toast$10.99
Thick cut challah bread french toast.
Berry Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast$13.99
Thick cut challah bread french toast stuffed with sweet cream cheese and topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries and graham cracker crumbles.
More about Goddess Eggy's
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza image

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$7.99
2 Slice of Brioche Bread, Served with Your Choice of Maple Syrup or Seasonal Berry Compote.
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
Item pic

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Tres Leches French Toast$11.00
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in our in our tres leches custard. Topped with bananas, strawberry, blueberry, vanilla cream sauce and whipped cream
**Banana Berry Crunch French Toast$11.00
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in our in our crunch batter. Layered with banana cream filling and topped with a mixed berry sauce
**French Toast$8.00
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Consumer pic

 

The Hen

2423 N Clark, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side French Toast$3.00
Classic French Toast$10.00
Apple Churros French Toast$14.00
More about The Hen
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids French Toast Stix$5.00
Red Velvet French Toast$13.49
cream cheese frosting, fresh strawberries, crème anglaise
Plain French Toast$11.99
French Toast served w/ fruit or without
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Cracked: The Egg Came First image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cracked: The Egg Came First

1359 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
LARGE French Toast Bites$7.99
SMALL French Toast Bites$5.99
More about Cracked: The Egg Came First
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHALLAH FRENCH TOAST$12.50
Served with caramelized apples and whipped cream.
KIDS FRENCH TOAST STICKS$7.75
KIDS FRENCH TOAST STICKS$7.75
More about Breakfast House
Cobblestone Chicago image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cobblestone Chicago

4337 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Pecan Pie French Toast$15.00
More about Cobblestone Chicago
Item pic

 

Wake 'n Bacon

420 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast$5.00
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in batter, griddled to perfection, and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with Spiced Maple Syrup.
More about Wake 'n Bacon
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview image

FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview

3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (3404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Stuffed French Toast$16.00
More about Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

5413 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (786 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crunchy French Toast$13.99
challah bread rolled in crunchy corn flakes topped with fresh berries, crème anglaise
Plain French Toast$10.99
French Toast served w/ fruit or without
Kids French Toast Stix$5.00
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Velvet French Toast$13.49
cream cheese frosting, fresh strawberries, crème anglaise
Kids French Toast Stix$5.00
Plain French Toast$11.99
French Toast served w/ fruit or without
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
John's Place image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

John's Place

2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (598 reviews)
Takeout
Challah French Toast$8.95
thick cut challah, cinnamon vanilla egg custard, maple pecan butter
Bananas Foster French Toast$12.95
More about John's Place
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1552 N. Wells St, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (871 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Plain French Toast$11.99
French Toast served w/ fruit or without
Red Velvet French Toast$13.49
cream cheese frosting, fresh strawberries, crème anglaise
Crunchy French Toast$13.99
challah bread rolled in crunchy corn flakes topped with fresh berries, crème anglaise
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Main pic

SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES

Chicago Waffles

1104 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1873 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast Flight$14.99
More about Chicago Waffles
Item pic

PIZZA

Frida Room

1454 W 18th St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fruit Topped French Toast$15.50
French toast topped with strawberry and blueberry compote, bananas, drizzled with powdered sugar and a side of whipped cream
Half Order French Toast$7.00
Classic French Toast$12.50
Drizzled with powdered sugar and a side of whipped cream
More about Frida Room
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar

1102 W Thorndale, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (331 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast$10.00
More about Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
Beverly Bakery image

 

Beverly Bakery

10528 South Western, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1/2 stack Vegan French Toast$6.99
French Toast$8.95
Creme Brulee French Toast$12.95
More about Beverly Bakery
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dakota 94

5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast Flight$16.50
Red Velvet with Crème Anglaise, Banana with fresh bananas, Sweet poppy with Blueberry, And Orange cake with Crème Fraiche
Plain French Toast$11.50
Challah Bread dipped in our homemade French toast batter (strawberries and whip cream optional)
More about Dakota 94
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

3001 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SPECIAL FRENCH TOAST$12.99
Oven-baked french toast with fresh blueberries and strawberries. Choice of Dulce de leche or Nutella sauce.
CHALLAH APPLE FRENCH TOAST$12.50
Served with caramelized apples and whipped cream.
KIDS FRENCH TOAST STICKS$7.75
More about Breakfast House
Item pic

 

Nana, Ajo & Taco E

3267 South Halsted Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Guava Stuffed French Toast$10.00
Guava and cream cheese filling, crunchy challa bread
More about Nana, Ajo & Taco E
Banner pic

 

Pancake Cafe Broadway

3805 N Broadway St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast$11.99
Thick, white or wheat bread served plain or with powdered sugar.
Banana Lover's French Toast$11.99
Stuffed with a blend of bananas, sour cream, whole cream and a dash of triple sec and topped with bananas and our tropical sauce.
Blueberry Blitz French Toast$11.99
Stuffed with blueberries and Creme and topped with powdered sugar.
More about Pancake Cafe Broadway
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

3233 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (925 reviews)
Takeout
**Tres Leches French Toast$11.00
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in our in our tres leches custard. Topped with bananas, strawberry, blueberry, vanilla cream sauce and whipped cream
**Banana Berry Crunch French Toast$11.00
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in our in our crunch batter. Layered with banana cream filling and topped with a mixed berry sauce
**French Toast$8.00
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

 

etta

700 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Challah French Toast$15.00
strawberry rhubarb compote, lemon ricotta, basil
More about etta
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

1800 Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HALF SPECIAL FRENCH TOAST$7.99
CHALLAH APPLE FRENCH TOAST$12.50
Served with caramelized apples and whipped cream.
HALF APPLE FRENCH TOAST$7.50
More about Breakfast House
Andros Taverna image

SEAFOOD

Andros Taverna

2542 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast$15.00
Greek holiday bread (similar to traditional challa) soaked in vanilla anglaise, toasted until crispy and caramelized. Topped with cinnamon swirled, Nordic creamery butter and drizzled with honey and tahini.
More about Andros Taverna

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Tom Yum Soup

Teriyaki Chicken

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Garlic Parmesan

Hot And Sour Soup

Pretzels

Chicken Nuggets

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston