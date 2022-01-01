French toast in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve french toast
Peach's Restaurant
4652 S King Dr, Chicago
|(2) Caramel Apple French Toast (2 wedges)
|$5.95
|Full French Toast (6 wedges)
|$10.95
French Toast (6 wedges) topped with powdered sugar and served with honey butter.
|(6) Banana Pudding French Toast (6 wedges)
|$12.95
Nellie's
2458 W. Division St., Chicago
|French Toast Combo Special
|$12.00
Two French toast, two eggs any style with a choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.
|3 French Toast
|$10.00
Frances' Brunchery
2552 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Plain French Toast
|$10.00
|Kids Plain French Toast
|$6.00
|French Toast Flight
|$12.00
Half slice each of strawberry, blueberry crunch (granola), caramel apple (walnuts) and lemon zest french toasts
Breakfast House
4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|HALF APPLE FRENCH TOAST
|$7.50
|CHALLAH APPLE FRENCH TOAST
|$12.50
Served with caramelized apples and whipped cream.
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Crunchy Nutella French Toast
|$12.99
Eggy’s french toast in a crunchy bran flake batter, stuffed with Nutella, peanut butter and bananas.
|Eggy's French Toast
|$10.99
Thick cut challah bread french toast.
|Berry Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast
|$13.99
Thick cut challah bread french toast stuffed with sweet cream cheese and topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries and graham cracker crumbles.
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|French Toast
|$7.99
2 Slice of Brioche Bread, Served with Your Choice of Maple Syrup or Seasonal Berry Compote.
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|**Tres Leches French Toast
|$11.00
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in our in our tres leches custard. Topped with bananas, strawberry, blueberry, vanilla cream sauce and whipped cream
|**Banana Berry Crunch French Toast
|$11.00
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in our in our crunch batter. Layered with banana cream filling and topped with a mixed berry sauce
|**French Toast
|$8.00
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
The Hen
2423 N Clark, Chicago
|Side French Toast
|$3.00
|Classic French Toast
|$10.00
|Apple Churros French Toast
|$14.00
Kanela Breakfast Club
502 E. Illinois St, Chicago
|Kids French Toast Stix
|$5.00
|Red Velvet French Toast
|$13.49
cream cheese frosting, fresh strawberries, crème anglaise
|Plain French Toast
|$11.99
French Toast served w/ fruit or without
Cracked: The Egg Came First
1359 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|LARGE French Toast Bites
|$7.99
|SMALL French Toast Bites
|$5.99
Breakfast House
3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago
|CHALLAH FRENCH TOAST
|$12.50
Served with caramelized apples and whipped cream.
|KIDS FRENCH TOAST STICKS
|$7.75
Cobblestone Chicago
4337 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Pecan Pie French Toast
|$15.00
Wake 'n Bacon
420 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago
|French Toast
|$5.00
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in batter, griddled to perfection, and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with Spiced Maple Syrup.
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago
|Stuffed French Toast
|$16.00
Kanela Breakfast Club
5413 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Crunchy French Toast
|$13.99
challah bread rolled in crunchy corn flakes topped with fresh berries, crème anglaise
|Plain French Toast
|$10.99
French Toast served w/ fruit or without
|Kids French Toast Stix
|$5.00
Kanela Breakfast Club
1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Red Velvet French Toast
|$13.49
cream cheese frosting, fresh strawberries, crème anglaise
|Kids French Toast Stix
|$5.00
|Plain French Toast
|$11.99
French Toast served w/ fruit or without
John's Place
2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Challah French Toast
|$8.95
thick cut challah, cinnamon vanilla egg custard, maple pecan butter
|Bananas Foster French Toast
|$12.95
Kanela Breakfast Club
1552 N. Wells St, Chicago
|Plain French Toast
|$11.99
French Toast served w/ fruit or without
|Red Velvet French Toast
|$13.49
cream cheese frosting, fresh strawberries, crème anglaise
|Crunchy French Toast
|$13.99
challah bread rolled in crunchy corn flakes topped with fresh berries, crème anglaise
Chicago Waffles
1104 W Madison St, Chicago
|French Toast Flight
|$14.99
Frida Room
1454 W 18th St, Chicago
|Fruit Topped French Toast
|$15.50
French toast topped with strawberry and blueberry compote, bananas, drizzled with powdered sugar and a side of whipped cream
|Half Order French Toast
|$7.00
|Classic French Toast
|$12.50
Drizzled with powdered sugar and a side of whipped cream
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
1102 W Thorndale, Chicago
|French Toast
|$10.00
Beverly Bakery
10528 South Western, Chicago
|1/2 stack Vegan French Toast
|$6.99
|French Toast
|$8.95
|Creme Brulee French Toast
|$12.95
Dakota 94
5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|French Toast Flight
|$16.50
Red Velvet with Crème Anglaise, Banana with fresh bananas, Sweet poppy with Blueberry, And Orange cake with Crème Fraiche
|Plain French Toast
|$11.50
Challah Bread dipped in our homemade French toast batter (strawberries and whip cream optional)
Breakfast House
3001 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|SPECIAL FRENCH TOAST
|$12.99
Oven-baked french toast with fresh blueberries and strawberries. Choice of Dulce de leche or Nutella sauce.
|CHALLAH APPLE FRENCH TOAST
|$12.50
Served with caramelized apples and whipped cream.
|KIDS FRENCH TOAST STICKS
|$7.75
Nana, Ajo & Taco E
3267 South Halsted Street, Chicago
|Guava Stuffed French Toast
|$10.00
Guava and cream cheese filling, crunchy challa bread
Pancake Cafe Broadway
3805 N Broadway St, Chicago
|French Toast
|$11.99
Thick, white or wheat bread served plain or with powdered sugar.
|Banana Lover's French Toast
|$11.99
Stuffed with a blend of bananas, sour cream, whole cream and a dash of triple sec and topped with bananas and our tropical sauce.
|Blueberry Blitz French Toast
|$11.99
Stuffed with blueberries and Creme and topped with powdered sugar.
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
3233 N Broadway St, Chicago
|**Tres Leches French Toast
|$11.00
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in our in our tres leches custard. Topped with bananas, strawberry, blueberry, vanilla cream sauce and whipped cream
|**Banana Berry Crunch French Toast
|$11.00
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in our in our crunch batter. Layered with banana cream filling and topped with a mixed berry sauce
|**French Toast
|$8.00
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
etta
700 N Clark St, Chicago
|Challah French Toast
|$15.00
strawberry rhubarb compote, lemon ricotta, basil
Breakfast House
1800 Grand Ave, Chicago
|HALF SPECIAL FRENCH TOAST
|$7.99
|CHALLAH APPLE FRENCH TOAST
|$12.50
Served with caramelized apples and whipped cream.
|HALF APPLE FRENCH TOAST
|$7.50
Andros Taverna
2542 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|French Toast
|$15.00
Greek holiday bread (similar to traditional challa) soaked in vanilla anglaise, toasted until crispy and caramelized. Topped with cinnamon swirled, Nordic creamery butter and drizzled with honey and tahini.
