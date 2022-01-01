Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gene & Georgetti Chicago

500 N Franklin St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (6622 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad with Crispy Chicken$22.00
with all the traditional fixings and ranch dressing
More about Gene & Georgetti Chicago
Item pic

 

Happy Camper

1209 North Wells St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad$16.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Cheddar,Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Topped with diced Fried Chicken & a Chipotle Aioli dressing.
More about Happy Camper
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Happy Camper Wrigley

3458 n Clark st, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad$16.00
Iceberg lettuce, crispy chicken, pico, corn, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle dressing.
More about Happy Camper Wrigley
Crispy Chicken Salad image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Paradise Park

1913 West North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1401 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad$16.00
iceburg, crispy chicken, pico, corn, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle dressing
More about Paradise Park
Item pic

 

2d Restaurant - Mochi Donut & Asian Chicken Sandwich

3155 N Halsted St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Limited Time Special! Buy one Chicken Fried Fries get side salad for $1$8.00
The ultimate finger food! The 2d chicken fingers mix with 2d seasoned fries!
More about 2d Restaurant - Mochi Donut & Asian Chicken Sandwich
Food For Thought - Tempus image

 

Food For Thought - Tempus

600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$7.25
Breaded Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing
More about Food For Thought - Tempus
Item pic

 

KEADKAO EXPRESS - Keadkao Express

15 West Washington Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Salad$15.00
Thai style salad served with Hadyai Fried Chicken and Steamed white rice
More about KEADKAO EXPRESS - Keadkao Express

