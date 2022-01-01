Fried chicken salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gene & Georgetti Chicago
500 N Franklin St, Chicago
|Cobb Salad with Crispy Chicken
|$22.00
with all the traditional fixings and ranch dressing
Happy Camper
1209 North Wells St, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Cheddar,Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Topped with diced Fried Chicken & a Chipotle Aioli dressing.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Happy Camper Wrigley
3458 n Clark st, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Iceberg lettuce, crispy chicken, pico, corn, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle dressing.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Paradise Park
1913 West North Ave, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$16.00
iceburg, crispy chicken, pico, corn, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle dressing
2d Restaurant - Mochi Donut & Asian Chicken Sandwich
3155 N Halsted St, Chicago
|Limited Time Special! Buy one Chicken Fried Fries get side salad for $1
|$8.00
The ultimate finger food! The 2d chicken fingers mix with 2d seasoned fries!
Food For Thought - Tempus
600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$7.25
Breaded Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing