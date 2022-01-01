Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Longman & Eagle

2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (4859 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich, White American Cheese, Cabbage, Pickles, Hot Mayo, Served w/ French Fries
More about Longman & Eagle
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Roost Chicken & Biscuits

1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3083 reviews)
Takeout
Thigh Meat Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Our Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich made with Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs.
If you're on team Dark Meat, this one is for you!
Thigh Meat Fried Chicken Sandwich Meal$13.99
Our Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich made with Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs.
With your choice of two sides.
If you're on team Dark Meat, this one is for you!
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits
57246182-e6f0-4139-b7ba-9d5816f24e51 image

 

Marvin's Food & Fuel

954 w Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Spicy Maple Glaze, Malted Mayo, Cabbage, French Fries
More about Marvin's Food & Fuel
Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
2 fried chicken breasts, red onion, house made pickles, hot sauce, ghost pepper cheese, arugula, ranch, brioche. Spicy!
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Consumer pic

 

The Exchange

224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
lemon tarragon aioli, lettuce
More about The Exchange
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza image

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich & Fries$9.99
Brioche Bun with Marinated Chicken Breast, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Onion, with Spicy Sriracha Aioli.
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
Item pic

 

Eris Brewery and Cider House

4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Maple Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.50
crispy chicken thigh, chili-maple glaze, pickled onions, fresh cucumbers, cilantro, garlic aioli, arugula, toasted brioche bun
Chili Maple Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.50
crispy chicken thigh, chili-maple glaze, pickled onions, fresh cucumbers, cilantro, garlic aioli, arugula, toasted brioche bun
More about Eris Brewery and Cider House
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Bar and Restaurant

400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (351 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.75
A sandwich with freshly fried chicken breast and tossed in our signature spices and sauces to make it spicy, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, And Onion all on a hamburger bun.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.75
A sandwich with freshly fried chicken breast topped with Lettuce, Tomato, And Onion all on a hamburger bun.
More about Seven Bar and Restaurant
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.49
buttermilk fried chicken, kale slaw, cheddar, pickle, mayo, brioche bun
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Quality Crab and Oyster Bah

1962 N. Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.95
miller's farm chicken thigh, mayo, dill pickle, coleslaw, served with side of fries & coleslaw
More about Quality Crab and Oyster Bah
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Fried chicken breast, red onion, house made pickles, hot sauce, ghost pepper, arugula, ranch, brioche bun. SPICY!
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
Item pic

GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blaze-N-Grill

6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Homemade marinated breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce served on your choice of bread. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and ranch.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.49
Homemade marinated breaded chicken served on your choice of bread. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, raw onions, and mayo.
More about Blaze-N-Grill
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Served on a brioche bun with smoked bacon and garlic aioli and white cheddar.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Perfectly crisp golden-fried breast topped with smoked bacon, garlic aioli, and white cheddar.
More about Colletti's
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Swill Inn

415 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (131 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Chipotle aioli, house pickles, slaw. Served with fries.
More about The Swill Inn
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

5413 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (786 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.49
buttermilk fried chicken, kale slaw, cheddar, pickle, mayo, brioche bun
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.49
buttermilk fried chicken, kale slaw, cheddar, pickle, mayo, brioche bun
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Banner pic

 

Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater

4620 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.95
house battered chicken, pickles & chipotle ranch sauce
More about Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

John's Place

2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (598 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
buttermilk brined chicken breast, house slaw, spicy mayo, pickles
More about John's Place
The Butcher's Tap image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Butcher's Tap

3553 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
fried chicken breast hand dredged in house specialty spice blend, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & spicy mayo try it Classic, Cajun style or tossed in Buffalo!
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
Fried chicken breast hand dredged in house specialty spice blend, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & spicy mayo. Served on a potato bun
More about The Butcher's Tap
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1552 N. Wells St, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (871 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.49
buttermilk fried chicken, kale slaw, cheddar, pickle, mayo, brioche bun
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream

964 west 31st street, chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken breast tossed in Korean Fire sauce with Gochujang aioli, Napa cabbage & Asian pear remoulade slaw, pickles and Wilder Field greens on a Butterdough brioche bun. And a side of fries
More about Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream
Item pic

 

Schubas Tavern | Tied House

3159 North Southport Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk Brined Chicken Thigh, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Chili Glaze, Pepperoncini, Basil Mayo
More about Schubas Tavern | Tied House
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill

216 N Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
2 fried chicken breasts, red onion, house
made pickles, hot sauce, ghost pepper cheese, arugula, ranch, brioche. Spicy!
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
Fried Chicken Sandwich. image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar

1102 W Thorndale, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (331 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich.$13.50
Fried chicken, house-made pickles, chipotle mayo. Served on brioche bun.
*Not gluten free.
*Not dairy free.
*Not vegan.
*Not vegetarian.
More about Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
Marshall's Landing image

 

Marshall's Landing

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Swiss, green apples, sriracha mayo, b&b pickles, slaw, brioche bun
More about Marshall's Landing
Frontier image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Frontier

1072 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1564 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Frontier
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Umami Burger

1480 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
More about Umami Burger
The Globe Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Globe Pub

1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

Avg 5 (724 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.75
More about The Globe Pub
Spicy Butter Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Fry the Coop

1529 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (2538 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Butter Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fried Chicken, Spicy Honey Butter, Brioche Bun
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Coop Sauce, Pickles, Brioche Bun
Donut Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fried Chicken, Coop Sauce, Pickles, Glazed Donut
More about Fry the Coop
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

3233 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (925 reviews)
Takeout
**Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Tender hand breaded chicken breast layered with ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and sliced pickles. Served on a warm brioche bun
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

