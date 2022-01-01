Fried chicken sandwiches in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Longman & Eagle
2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich, White American Cheese, Cabbage, Pickles, Hot Mayo, Served w/ French Fries
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Roost Chicken & Biscuits
1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Thigh Meat Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Our Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich made with Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs.
If you're on team Dark Meat, this one is for you!
|Thigh Meat Fried Chicken Sandwich Meal
|$13.99
Our Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich made with Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs.
With your choice of two sides.
If you're on team Dark Meat, this one is for you!
Marvin's Food & Fuel
954 w Fulton Market, Chicago
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Spicy Maple Glaze, Malted Mayo, Cabbage, French Fries
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
2 fried chicken breasts, red onion, house made pickles, hot sauce, ghost pepper cheese, arugula, ranch, brioche. Spicy!
The Exchange
224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
lemon tarragon aioli, lettuce
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich & Fries
|$9.99
Brioche Bun with Marinated Chicken Breast, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Onion, with Spicy Sriracha Aioli.
Eris Brewery and Cider House
4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Chili Maple Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
crispy chicken thigh, chili-maple glaze, pickled onions, fresh cucumbers, cilantro, garlic aioli, arugula, toasted brioche bun
|Chili Maple Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
crispy chicken thigh, chili-maple glaze, pickled onions, fresh cucumbers, cilantro, garlic aioli, arugula, toasted brioche bun
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Seven Bar and Restaurant
400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.75
A sandwich with freshly fried chicken breast and tossed in our signature spices and sauces to make it spicy, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, And Onion all on a hamburger bun.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.75
A sandwich with freshly fried chicken breast topped with Lettuce, Tomato, And Onion all on a hamburger bun.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
502 E. Illinois St, Chicago
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.49
buttermilk fried chicken, kale slaw, cheddar, pickle, mayo, brioche bun
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah
1962 N. Halsted, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
miller's farm chicken thigh, mayo, dill pickle, coleslaw, served with side of fries & coleslaw
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Fried chicken breast, red onion, house made pickles, hot sauce, ghost pepper, arugula, ranch, brioche bun. SPICY!
GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blaze-N-Grill
6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Homemade marinated breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce served on your choice of bread. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and ranch.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.49
Homemade marinated breaded chicken served on your choice of bread. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, raw onions, and mayo.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS
Colletti's
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Served on a brioche bun with smoked bacon and garlic aioli and white cheddar.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Perfectly crisp golden-fried breast topped with smoked bacon, garlic aioli, and white cheddar.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Swill Inn
415 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Chipotle aioli, house pickles, slaw. Served with fries.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
5413 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.49
buttermilk fried chicken, kale slaw, cheddar, pickle, mayo, brioche bun
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.49
buttermilk fried chicken, kale slaw, cheddar, pickle, mayo, brioche bun
Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater
4620 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
house battered chicken, pickles & chipotle ranch sauce
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
John's Place
2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
buttermilk brined chicken breast, house slaw, spicy mayo, pickles
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Butcher's Tap
3553 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
fried chicken breast hand dredged in house specialty spice blend, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & spicy mayo try it Classic, Cajun style or tossed in Buffalo!
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
Fried chicken breast hand dredged in house specialty spice blend, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & spicy mayo. Served on a potato bun
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
1552 N. Wells St, Chicago
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.49
buttermilk fried chicken, kale slaw, cheddar, pickle, mayo, brioche bun
Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream
964 west 31st street, chicago
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken breast tossed in Korean Fire sauce with Gochujang aioli, Napa cabbage & Asian pear remoulade slaw, pickles and Wilder Field greens on a Butterdough brioche bun. And a side of fries
Schubas Tavern | Tied House
3159 North Southport Avenue, Chicago
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Buttermilk Brined Chicken Thigh, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Chili Glaze, Pepperoncini, Basil Mayo
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
216 N Wabash, Chicago
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
2 fried chicken breasts, red onion, house
made pickles, hot sauce, ghost pepper cheese, arugula, ranch, brioche. Spicy!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
1102 W Thorndale, Chicago
|Fried Chicken Sandwich.
|$13.50
Fried chicken, house-made pickles, chipotle mayo. Served on brioche bun.
*Not gluten free.
*Not dairy free.
*Not vegan.
*Not vegetarian.
Marshall's Landing
222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Swiss, green apples, sriracha mayo, b&b pickles, slaw, brioche bun
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Frontier
1072 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Umami Burger
1480 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
|Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Globe Pub
1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Fry the Coop
1529 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Spicy Butter Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Fried Chicken, Spicy Honey Butter, Brioche Bun
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Coop Sauce, Pickles, Brioche Bun
|Donut Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Fried Chicken, Coop Sauce, Pickles, Glazed Donut
- 2