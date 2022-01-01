Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve fried pickles

Corcoran's Grill & Pub image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles$11.00
House brined and breaded pickle chips served with chipotle ranch
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Simone's Bar image

 

Simone's Bar

960 W 18th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$8.00
Pickle spears battered in tempura then fried. Served with chipotle ranch.
More about Simone's Bar
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • HAMBURGERS

Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro

3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$7.00
Lightly breaded crinkle cut pickles w/ ranch for dipping
More about Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
Fried Pickles VG GF image

 

Eris Brewery and Cider House

4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles VG GF$10.00
Maize-coated pickle chips, togarashi spice and chipotle ranch. VG/GF
More about Eris Brewery and Cider House
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles$9.50
House brined and breaded pickle chips, Served with Chipotle Ranch
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

The Gage

24 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fried Pickles$12.00
smoked serrano aioli (V)
More about The Gage
Item pic

 

The Wild Goose

4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickle Chips$8.00
Hand breaded Pickle Chips with Cajun Horseradish Dipping Sauce
More about The Wild Goose
CHARRED | Wing Bar image

 

CHARRED | Wing Bar

1150 S Michigan Ave. @ Burger Bar Chicago, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Our Famous Fried Pickles$8.00
Urban Sauce
More about CHARRED | Wing Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Region-

2057 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles$8.50
hand sliced, beer battered, made in house dill pickle spears-best in the universe. served with a side of ranch unless you prefer region sauce
More about The Region-
The Butcher's Tap image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Butcher's Tap

3553 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED PICKLES$8.00
Handmade favorite! Served w/ our green ranch dressing
FRIED PICKLES$8.00
handmade favorite served w/ our green ranch dressing
More about The Butcher's Tap
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill

216 N Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles$11.00
House brined and breaded pickle chips served with chipotle ranch
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
Jokers Smokehouse image

 

Jokers Smokehouse

2416 West Schubert Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Pickles$9.00
House made pickle chips battered and fried to perfection.
More about Jokers Smokehouse
Burger Bar Chicago image

 

Burger Bar Chicago

1150 S Michigan Ave., CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Our Famous Fried Pickles$8.00
Urban Sauce
More about Burger Bar Chicago
Item pic

 

Umami Burger

1480 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pickles$3.50
Crispy fried pickles served with your choice of one sauce
More about Umami Burger
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheesie's Pub & Grub

958 W Belmont, Chicago

Avg 4 (1219 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Homemade Fried Pickles$6.50
Served with Creamy Ranch Dip.
More about Cheesie's Pub & Grub
Daily Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Daily Bar & Grill

4560 N Lincoln, Chicago

Avg 4 (962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$9.00
More about Daily Bar & Grill
Fried Pickle Spears image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop

3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (563 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Pickle Spears$5.25
breaded dill pickle spears, ranch dressing
More about JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop
Item pic

 

Umami Burger

945 W. Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$3.50
Crispy fried pickles served with your choice of one sauce
More about Umami Burger
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken$18.00
Half a chicken, pickle brined then tossed in our Gluten Free house dredge and fried until golden brown. Served with hand-cut fries & coleslaw.
More about Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
Corridor Brewery & Provisions image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Corridor Brewery & Provisions

3446 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2259 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pickle Fries$8.00
Sriracha Thousand Island Dressing
More about Corridor Brewery & Provisions
Item pic

 

Carol's Pub

4659 North Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Pickle Chips$8.00
Hand-breaded dill pickles. Served with Carol's sauce
More about Carol's Pub
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

District Brew Yards

417 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles*$9.00
Beer battered pickles served with a side of buttermilk ranch.
More about District Brew Yards
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cheesie's Pub & Grub

1365 N MILWAUKEE AVE, CHICAGO

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade Fried Pickles$6.50
Served with Creamy Ranch Dip.
More about Cheesie's Pub & Grub
Tempura Fried Pickles image

WRAPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Houndstooth Saloon

3369 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1962 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tempura Fried Pickles$8.00
Served with spicy ranch
More about Houndstooth Saloon
BoxCar Betty's image

 

Boxcar Betty's

1856 W. North Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pickles with Ranch$4.49
House made Fried Pickle Chips with a side of Ranch Dipping Sauce.
More about Boxcar Betty's
Fried Cheese Curds image

 

Radio Room

400 N State St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Cheese Curds & Pickles$15.00
pickled peppers, chipotle ranch
More about Radio Room
City Social image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

City Social

120 N Lasalle, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (924 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles$9.00
More about City Social

