Fried pickles in Chicago
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Fried Pickles
|$11.00
House brined and breaded pickle chips served with chipotle ranch
Simone's Bar
960 W 18th St, Chicago
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Pickle spears battered in tempura then fried. Served with chipotle ranch.
SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • HAMBURGERS
Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Fried Pickles
|$7.00
Lightly breaded crinkle cut pickles w/ ranch for dipping
Eris Brewery and Cider House
4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Fried Pickles VG GF
|$10.00
Maize-coated pickle chips, togarashi spice and chipotle ranch. VG/GF
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Fried Pickles
|$9.50
House brined and breaded pickle chips, Served with Chipotle Ranch
The Gage
24 S Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Crispy Fried Pickles
|$12.00
smoked serrano aioli (V)
The Wild Goose
4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$8.00
Hand breaded Pickle Chips with Cajun Horseradish Dipping Sauce
CHARRED | Wing Bar
1150 S Michigan Ave. @ Burger Bar Chicago, CHICAGO
|Our Famous Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Urban Sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Region-
2057 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Fried Pickles
|$8.50
hand sliced, beer battered, made in house dill pickle spears-best in the universe. served with a side of ranch unless you prefer region sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Butcher's Tap
3553 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|FRIED PICKLES
|$8.00
Handmade favorite! Served w/ our green ranch dressing
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
216 N Wabash, Chicago
|Fried Pickles
|$11.00
House brined and breaded pickle chips served with chipotle ranch
Jokers Smokehouse
2416 West Schubert Avenue, Chicago
|Fried Pickles
|$9.00
House made pickle chips battered and fried to perfection.
Burger Bar Chicago
1150 S Michigan Ave., CHICAGO
|Our Famous Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Urban Sauce
Umami Burger
1480 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|Fried Pickles
|$3.50
Crispy fried pickles served with your choice of one sauce
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheesie's Pub & Grub
958 W Belmont, Chicago
|Homemade Fried Pickles
|$6.50
Served with Creamy Ranch Dip.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Daily Bar & Grill
4560 N Lincoln, Chicago
|Fried Pickles
|$9.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop
3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago
|Fried Pickle Spears
|$5.25
breaded dill pickle spears, ranch dressing
Umami Burger
945 W. Randolph St., Chicago
|Fried Pickles
|$3.50
Crispy fried pickles served with your choice of one sauce
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago
|Pickle Brined Fried Chicken
|$18.00
Half a chicken, pickle brined then tossed in our Gluten Free house dredge and fried until golden brown. Served with hand-cut fries & coleslaw.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Corridor Brewery & Provisions
3446 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Pickle Fries
|$8.00
Sriracha Thousand Island Dressing
Carol's Pub
4659 North Clark Street, Chicago
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$8.00
Hand-breaded dill pickles. Served with Carol's sauce
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
District Brew Yards
417 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Fried Pickles*
|$9.00
Beer battered pickles served with a side of buttermilk ranch.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Cheesie's Pub & Grub
1365 N MILWAUKEE AVE, CHICAGO
|Homemade Fried Pickles
|$6.50
Served with Creamy Ranch Dip.
WRAPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Houndstooth Saloon
3369 N Clark St, Chicago
|Tempura Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Served with spicy ranch
Boxcar Betty's
1856 W. North Avenue, Chicago
|Fried Pickles with Ranch
|$4.49
House made Fried Pickle Chips with a side of Ranch Dipping Sauce.
Radio Room
400 N State St, Chicago
|Fried Cheese Curds & Pickles
|$15.00
pickled peppers, chipotle ranch
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
City Social
120 N Lasalle, Chicago
|Fried Pickles
|$9.00