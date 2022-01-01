Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried ravioli in
Chicago
/
Chicago
/
Fried Ravioli
Chicago restaurants that serve fried ravioli
Simone's Bar
960 W 18th St, Chicago
No reviews yet
Fried Ravioli
$9.00
Ravioli stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta, and jalapenos. Served with ranch and marinara.
More about Simone's Bar
Petterino's
150 N. Dearborn St, Chicago
No reviews yet
FRIED RAVIOLI
$15.00
More about Petterino's
