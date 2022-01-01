Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried ravioli in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve fried ravioli

Simone's Bar image

 

Simone's Bar

960 W 18th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Ravioli$9.00
Ravioli stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta, and jalapenos. Served with ranch and marinara.
More about Simone's Bar
Consumer pic

 

Petterino's

150 N. Dearborn St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRIED RAVIOLI$15.00
More about Petterino's

