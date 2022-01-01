Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Kaze Sushi & Thai

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Basil Fried Rice$9.50
Thai spicy fried rice with fresh basil leaves, egg, green onion, onions, bell pepper and garlic
Fried Rice$9.50
Thai style fried rice with egg, green onion, onion
Pineapple Fried Rice$9.50
Stir fried rice egg, pineapple, onion, bell pepper and cashew nut
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Woks Fried Rice$9.50
Our spicy basil fried rice is cooked with diced Italian sausage and pineapples browned with Thai spices and basil.
Chinese Fried Rice$9.60
Fried jasmine rice contains eggs, onions and bean sprouts, topped with green onions.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Nori Sushi Chicago image

 

Nori Sushi Chicago

1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice Box$18.00
Served with Miso Soup | Mixed green salad with ginger dressing
2 pcs. deep fried Gyoza | 4pcs. California Maki. Contains sesame seeds.
Japanese Garlic Fried Rice$15.00
Stir fried rice with garlic, carrots, cabbage, broccoli and green onion. served with salad and miso soup.
Japanese Garlic Fried Rice (Beef or Shrimp)$18.00
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
TenGoku image

 

TenGoku

651 West Washington Boulevard, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wagyu Fried Rice$24.00
A5 Miyazaki Wagyu, green onion, rice
More about TenGoku
Item pic

 

Noble Thai

1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
57. Noble Thai Fried Rice$10.95
Thai fried rice, tomato, Chinese broccoli, protein
51. Curry Fried Rice$10.95
Curry fried rice, protein, onion
54. Seafood Fried Rice$12.95
Shrimp, squid, imitation crab, onion, fried rice
More about Noble Thai
Hom Mali image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Hom Mali

417 W North ave, chicago

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Green Curry Fried Rice$11.50
NY Steak Strip Fried Rice$16.50
Free Fried Rice
More about Hom Mali
Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Basil Fried Rice$14.50
Choice of protein stir-fried with rice, basil, bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms.
Fried Rice$13.95
Choice of protein stir-fried with rice in a light sauce with egg, tomato, onions, green peas, carrots, and sprinkle of green onion.
Curry Fried Rice$13.95
Choice of protein stir-fried with rice, curry powder, egg, tomato, onion, peas, baby corn and carrots.
More about Talay
Arun's Thai Restaurant image

NOODLES

Arun's Thai Restaurant

4156 N Kedzie Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (45 reviews)
Takeout
PINEAPPLE-CASHEW FRIED RICE$21.00
Basil Fried Rice$16.00
More about Arun's Thai Restaurant
Item pic

 

Noodles In The Pot

2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice$14.50
Fried rice prepared with egg, onion, green pea, cucumber, and tomato.
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
Pineapple fried rice prepared with curry, carrot, onion, bell pepper, pineapple, raisin, and cashew nut.
More about Noodles In The Pot
Item pic

 

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Basil Fried Rice$10.20
Stir-fried rice with 2pc shimp, chicken, egg, onion, pinapple, basil, and chili paste
Siam Fried Rice$10.20
Stir-fried rice with crabmeat, 2pc shrimp, egg, and curry powder
Combination Fried Rice$10.20
Stir-fried rice with chicken, beef, 4pc shrimp, egg, onion, green peas, carrot, & corn
More about Rice and Noodles
Item pic

 

Cebu

2211 West North Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Fried Rice$10.00
Garlic rice, tofu, carrots, mushrooms, sambal, soy vinegar sauce and cabbage. (Citrus)
More about Cebu
Item pic

 

Zapp Thai

7534 W Addison st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tom yum Fried rice$11.99
onions, green onions, tomatoes and tom yum chilli paste
Thai Fried Rice$10.99
egg, onion, tomatoes, pea, carrot.
More about Zapp Thai
Banner pic

 

Rise Shine Restaurant

756 West Webster Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice$13.00
stir fried with chopped mixed vegetables & eggs
More about Rise Shine Restaurant
Chef's Special Cocktail Bar image

SEAFOOD

Chef's Special Cocktail Bar

2165 N. Western Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Combo Fried Rice$13.50
Combo = pork and shrimp
Pork fried rice$12.50
Tofu Fried Rice$11.50
More about Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
HOT WOKS Fried Rice$11.45
Our spicy Basil Fried Rice is cooked with diced Italian sausage & pineapples browned with Thai spices & basil.
Chinese Fried Rice$11.50
Fried Jasmine rice contains eggs, onions & bean sprouts, topped with green onions (choice of your meat)
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
Siam Rice image

 

Siam Rice

1906 S. State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Basil Fried Rice$12.00
Stir-fried with fresh basil leaves, onions, bell peppers, and hot peppers.
Thai Fried Rice$12.00
Stir-fried with onions, carrots, green peas, and egg.
Pineapple Fried Rice$13.00
Stir-fried with pineapple, carrots, green peas, raisins, and cashews.
More about Siam Rice
Thai Town Chicago image

 

Thai Town Chicago

4461 n Pulaski ave, chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Fried Rice (Khao-Phad-Ka-Ree)$11.00
House Fried Rice$9.00
More about Thai Town Chicago
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Fried Rice$15.50
Pan fried brown rice, garlic, sweet basil, onion, tomato, carrot and bell pepper with ground garlic-chili. With your choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.
Veggie Fried Rice$15.50
Pan fried brown rice with onion, carrot, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, napa cabbage, zucchini, mushroom and celery. With your choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.
Curry Fried Rice$15.50
Pan fried Brown rice in curry powder with pineapple, bell pepper, onion, carrot, tomato, cashew nut and raisins. With your choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.
More about Vegan Plate
Amaru image

 

Amaru

1904 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (830 reviews)
Delivery
Coconut fried rice$7.00
Coconut fried rice
More about Amaru
Item pic

NOODLES

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Basil Fried Rice Lunchbox (Spicy)$10.00
Fried rice, basil leaves, bamboo shoots, eggs, green beans, bell peppers, and mushrooms. Includes an appetizer.
Fried Rice Lunchbox$10.00
Fried rice, eggs, green peas, tomatoes, and onions. ​​Includes an appetizer.
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
Fried Rice image

 

Bixi Beer

2515 North Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice$14.00
Thai style with cabbage, green onion, sprouts, egg, shrimp paste, and fish sauce.
Allergies - Shellfish, finfish, Soy, Egg, Allium
Vegetarian/Vegan options available
More about Bixi Beer
Consumer pic

 

BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar

3313 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hawaiian Fried Rice (GF)$15.95
Applewood smoked bacon, jumbo shrimp, sliced chicken breast, sweet pineapple chunks, cherry tomato, chopped scallion, and scrambled egg. Topped with fried garlic. (Gluten-Free)
Chicken Fried Rice GF)$12.95
Sliced onion, cherry tomato, chopped scallion, scrambled egg, and fried garlic. (Gluten-Free)
Shrimp Fried Rice$15.95
Shrimp, cilantro, sweet corn, cherry tomato, stir-fried egg, chopped scallion and fried garlic. (Gluten-Free)
More about BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
Item pic

 

The Duplex

3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kimchi Fried Rice$9.00
Our homemade napa cabbage kimchi caramelized and wok-fried to perfection.
More about The Duplex
Item pic

 

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE$11.95
Rice with curry powder, Egg, Pineapple, Tomato, Onion, Cashew nut, Scallion Served with Cucumber, and Lime
BASIL FRIED RICE$11.95
Rice with Chili paste, Egg, Basil, Onion, Jalapeno, Bell pepper, Scallion Served with Cucumber, and Lime
FRIED RICE$11.95
Stir-fried rice with Egg, Tomato, Onion, Scallion, Served with Cucumber and Lime
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Kraken Sushi & Beyond

4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice$12.00
Pineapple, green pea, carrot, egg & curry powder.
Fried Rice$11.00
Egg, green onion, cilantro, bean sprouts.
Basil Fried Rice$12.00
Basil leaves, onion, bell pepper, fresh mushroom, carrot,
Thai chili. Choice of ground chicken, tofu, beef, shrimp or veggie.
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
Kimchi Fried Rice image

 

Bobijoa

1140 W 18th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchi Fried Rice$10.00
Rice fried until spicy and crispy with tangy kimchi and topped with a sunny side up egg *spicy
More about Bobijoa
Same Same image

 

Same Same

2022 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (373 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Fried Rice$7.00
Chicken and rice in a Thai stir fry sauce.
More about Same Same
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake

567 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1656 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice$14.00
Fried rice, egg, mushrooms, soy sauce, fish sauce, sambal, red fresnos, choice of meats
Sweet Spicy Fried Chicken Rice$18.00
Fried chicken with teriyaki sauce, white rice, sunny side egg and salad
More about Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Crab Fried Rice$13.95
stir-fried blue crab meat w/egg, onion , tomato, scallion, sliced of lime
Hawaiian Fried Rice$10.25
stir-fried your choice of meats w/ egg, carrot, onion, scallion, curry powder, raisin, cashew nut, pineapple
Classic Fried Rice$9.55
stir-fried your choice of meat w/egg, peas, carrot, onion, scallion, sliced lime
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Garlic Fried Rice image

TAPAS • GRILL

Mott Street

1401 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2626 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Fried Rice*$10.00
wok fired, garlic, egg
vegetarian / gluten free / contains dairy
*Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions
More about Mott Street

