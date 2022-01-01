Fried rice in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve fried rice
Kaze Sushi & Thai
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Basil Fried Rice
|$9.50
Thai spicy fried rice with fresh basil leaves, egg, green onion, onions, bell pepper and garlic
|Fried Rice
|$9.50
Thai style fried rice with egg, green onion, onion
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$9.50
Stir fried rice egg, pineapple, onion, bell pepper and cashew nut
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Hot Woks Fried Rice
|$9.50
Our spicy basil fried rice is cooked with diced Italian sausage and pineapples browned with Thai spices and basil.
|Chinese Fried Rice
|$9.60
Fried jasmine rice contains eggs, onions and bean sprouts, topped with green onions.
Nori Sushi Chicago
1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Fried Rice Box
|$18.00
Served with Miso Soup | Mixed green salad with ginger dressing
2 pcs. deep fried Gyoza | 4pcs. California Maki. Contains sesame seeds.
|Japanese Garlic Fried Rice
|$15.00
Stir fried rice with garlic, carrots, cabbage, broccoli and green onion. served with salad and miso soup.
|Japanese Garlic Fried Rice (Beef or Shrimp)
|$18.00
TenGoku
651 West Washington Boulevard, Chicago
|Wagyu Fried Rice
|$24.00
A5 Miyazaki Wagyu, green onion, rice
Noble Thai
1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|57. Noble Thai Fried Rice
|$10.95
Thai fried rice, tomato, Chinese broccoli, protein
|51. Curry Fried Rice
|$10.95
Curry fried rice, protein, onion
|54. Seafood Fried Rice
|$12.95
Shrimp, squid, imitation crab, onion, fried rice
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Hom Mali
417 W North ave, chicago
|Green Curry Fried Rice
|$11.50
|NY Steak Strip Fried Rice
|$16.50
|Free Fried Rice
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Basil Fried Rice
|$14.50
Choice of protein stir-fried with rice, basil, bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms.
|Fried Rice
|$13.95
Choice of protein stir-fried with rice in a light sauce with egg, tomato, onions, green peas, carrots, and sprinkle of green onion.
|Curry Fried Rice
|$13.95
Choice of protein stir-fried with rice, curry powder, egg, tomato, onion, peas, baby corn and carrots.
NOODLES
Arun's Thai Restaurant
4156 N Kedzie Avenue, Chicago
|PINEAPPLE-CASHEW FRIED RICE
|$21.00
|Basil Fried Rice
|$16.00
Noodles In The Pot
2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|Fried Rice
|$14.50
Fried rice prepared with egg, onion, green pea, cucumber, and tomato.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.00
Pineapple fried rice prepared with curry, carrot, onion, bell pepper, pineapple, raisin, and cashew nut.
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Basil Fried Rice
|$10.20
Stir-fried rice with 2pc shimp, chicken, egg, onion, pinapple, basil, and chili paste
|Siam Fried Rice
|$10.20
Stir-fried rice with crabmeat, 2pc shrimp, egg, and curry powder
|Combination Fried Rice
|$10.20
Stir-fried rice with chicken, beef, 4pc shrimp, egg, onion, green peas, carrot, & corn
Cebu
2211 West North Ave., Chicago
|Veggie Fried Rice
|$10.00
Garlic rice, tofu, carrots, mushrooms, sambal, soy vinegar sauce and cabbage. (Citrus)
Zapp Thai
7534 W Addison st, Chicago
|Tom yum Fried rice
|$11.99
onions, green onions, tomatoes and tom yum chilli paste
|Thai Fried Rice
|$10.99
egg, onion, tomatoes, pea, carrot.
Rise Shine Restaurant
756 West Webster Avenue, Chicago
|Fried Rice
|$13.00
stir fried with chopped mixed vegetables & eggs
SEAFOOD
Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
2165 N. Western Avenue, Chicago
|Combo Fried Rice
|$13.50
Combo = pork and shrimp
|Pork fried rice
|$12.50
|Tofu Fried Rice
|$11.50
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|HOT WOKS Fried Rice
|$11.45
Our spicy Basil Fried Rice is cooked with diced Italian sausage & pineapples browned with Thai spices & basil.
|Chinese Fried Rice
|$11.50
Fried Jasmine rice contains eggs, onions & bean sprouts, topped with green onions (choice of your meat)
Siam Rice
1906 S. State Street, Chicago
|Basil Fried Rice
|$12.00
Stir-fried with fresh basil leaves, onions, bell peppers, and hot peppers.
|Thai Fried Rice
|$12.00
Stir-fried with onions, carrots, green peas, and egg.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.00
Stir-fried with pineapple, carrots, green peas, raisins, and cashews.
Thai Town Chicago
4461 n Pulaski ave, chicago
|Curry Fried Rice (Khao-Phad-Ka-Ree)
|$11.00
|House Fried Rice
|$9.00
NOODLES
Vegan Plate
1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago
|Spicy Fried Rice
|$15.50
Pan fried brown rice, garlic, sweet basil, onion, tomato, carrot and bell pepper with ground garlic-chili. With your choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.
|Veggie Fried Rice
|$15.50
Pan fried brown rice with onion, carrot, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, napa cabbage, zucchini, mushroom and celery. With your choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.
|Curry Fried Rice
|$15.50
Pan fried Brown rice in curry powder with pineapple, bell pepper, onion, carrot, tomato, cashew nut and raisins. With your choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.
NOODLES
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Basil Fried Rice Lunchbox (Spicy)
|$10.00
Fried rice, basil leaves, bamboo shoots, eggs, green beans, bell peppers, and mushrooms. Includes an appetizer.
|Fried Rice Lunchbox
|$10.00
Fried rice, eggs, green peas, tomatoes, and onions. Includes an appetizer.
Bixi Beer
2515 North Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Fried Rice
|$14.00
Thai style with cabbage, green onion, sprouts, egg, shrimp paste, and fish sauce.
Allergies - Shellfish, finfish, Soy, Egg, Allium
Vegetarian/Vegan options available
BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
3313 N Clark St, Chicago
|Hawaiian Fried Rice (GF)
|$15.95
Applewood smoked bacon, jumbo shrimp, sliced chicken breast, sweet pineapple chunks, cherry tomato, chopped scallion, and scrambled egg. Topped with fried garlic. (Gluten-Free)
|Chicken Fried Rice GF)
|$12.95
Sliced onion, cherry tomato, chopped scallion, scrambled egg, and fried garlic. (Gluten-Free)
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$15.95
Shrimp, cilantro, sweet corn, cherry tomato, stir-fried egg, chopped scallion and fried garlic. (Gluten-Free)
The Duplex
3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$9.00
Our homemade napa cabbage kimchi caramelized and wok-fried to perfection.
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago
|PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
|$11.95
Rice with curry powder, Egg, Pineapple, Tomato, Onion, Cashew nut, Scallion Served with Cucumber, and Lime
|BASIL FRIED RICE
|$11.95
Rice with Chili paste, Egg, Basil, Onion, Jalapeno, Bell pepper, Scallion Served with Cucumber, and Lime
|FRIED RICE
|$11.95
Stir-fried rice with Egg, Tomato, Onion, Scallion, Served with Cucumber and Lime
Kraken Sushi & Beyond
4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$12.00
Pineapple, green pea, carrot, egg & curry powder.
|Fried Rice
|$11.00
Egg, green onion, cilantro, bean sprouts.
|Basil Fried Rice
|$12.00
Basil leaves, onion, bell pepper, fresh mushroom, carrot,
Thai chili. Choice of ground chicken, tofu, beef, shrimp or veggie.
Bobijoa
1140 W 18th St, Chicago
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$10.00
Rice fried until spicy and crispy with tangy kimchi and topped with a sunny side up egg *spicy
Same Same
2022 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Kids Chicken Fried Rice
|$7.00
Chicken and rice in a Thai stir fry sauce.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
567 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Fried Rice
|$14.00
Fried rice, egg, mushrooms, soy sauce, fish sauce, sambal, red fresnos, choice of meats
|Sweet Spicy Fried Chicken Rice
|$18.00
Fried chicken with teriyaki sauce, white rice, sunny side egg and salad
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
7117 W Addison st, chicago
|Thai Crab Fried Rice
|$13.95
stir-fried blue crab meat w/egg, onion , tomato, scallion, sliced of lime
|Hawaiian Fried Rice
|$10.25
stir-fried your choice of meats w/ egg, carrot, onion, scallion, curry powder, raisin, cashew nut, pineapple
|Classic Fried Rice
|$9.55
stir-fried your choice of meat w/egg, peas, carrot, onion, scallion, sliced lime
TAPAS • GRILL
Mott Street
1401 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Garlic Fried Rice*
|$10.00
wok fired, garlic, egg
vegetarian / gluten free / contains dairy
