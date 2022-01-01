Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve fritters

Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Apple Fritter $3.25
Corn Fritters image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

3242 W 87TH ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1525 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Corn Fritters $4.00
Sweet, savory and satisfying, about 9 per order.
Corn Fritters image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

2120 S Canal Street, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (569 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Corn Fritters $4.00
Sweet, savory and satisfying, about 9 per order.
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

1560 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1466 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Apple Fritter $3.25
Item pic

 

Firecakes

2453 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Apple Fritter $5.25
Classic perfection
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

3300 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1799 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Apple Fritter $3.25
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

750 N Rush, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Apple Fritter $3.25
Item pic

 

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

15 W Washington, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Apple Fritter $3.25
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

181 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (398 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Apple Fritter $3.25
Item pic

 

Spoken, A Cafe

1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Fritter Donut $3.00
Michigan apples make this a truly delightful lil snack...they're Will's fave!
Item pic

DONUTS

Doughnut Vault

401 N. Franklin Street, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2951 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Fritter $3.00
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

26 E Roosevelt, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (156 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Apple Fritter $3.25
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

2800 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1799 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Apple Fritter $3.25
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar

1102 W Thorndale, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (331 reviews)
Takeout Delivery Digital Dine-In Fast Pay
Apple Fritter $3.50
Frontier image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Frontier

1072 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1564 reviews)
Takeout Digital Dine-In
Salmon Fritters $12.00
Item pic

 

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

1301 W Lake, Chciago

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Apple Fritter $3.25
Item pic

 

Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago

3352 W Foster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (146 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
PLT. SHRIMP FRITTER $9.89
**LENT SPECIAL**
2 Shrimp fritter patties served with cactus salad (cactus, onions, tomato, & cilantro), quest fresco, rice, beans and corn tortillas.
SHRIMP FRITTER $3.85
***LENT SPECIAL**
1 shrimp fritter patties served with cactus, onions, tomatoes and queso fresco on a corn tortilla.
etta image

 

etta

700 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Mixed Berry Fritter $8.00
lemon glaze
Consumer pic

 

Old Irving Brewing Co.

4419 W Montrose Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Reuben Fritters * $11.00
panko-crusted, house corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, horseradish 1000 island dipping sauce
Hands On Thai & Sushi image

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1759 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Fritter $4.95
Item pic

DONUTS

Firecakes

68 W Hubbard St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
Takeout Delivery
Apple Fritter $5.25
Classic perfection
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1067 reviews)
Takeout Fast Pay
Apple Fritter A La Mode $8.00
Apple Fritter $3.00
Item pic

 

Jinsei Motto |

564 West Randolph Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery Digital Dine-In
Tako Yaki Fritters $12.00
corn, sweet soy, dashi mayo
Item pic

 

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

5225 S Harper Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Apple Fritter $3.25
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

259 E Erie, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Apple Fritter $3.25
