Fritters in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve fritters
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Apple Fritter
|$3.25
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
3242 W 87TH ST, Chicago
|Corn Fritters
|$4.00
Sweet, savory and satisfying, about 9 per order.
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
1560 N Damen Ave, Chicago
|Apple Fritter
|$3.25
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
3300 N Broadway, Chicago
|Apple Fritter
|$3.25
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
750 N Rush, Chicago
|Apple Fritter
|$3.25
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
181 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Apple Fritter
|$3.25
Spoken, A Cafe
1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago
|Apple Fritter Donut
|$3.00
Michigan apples make this a truly delightful lil snack...they're Will's fave!
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
26 E Roosevelt, Chicago
|Apple Fritter
|$3.25
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
2800 N Clark St, Chicago
|Apple Fritter
|$3.25
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
1102 W Thorndale, Chicago
|Apple Fritter
|$3.50
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Frontier
1072 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Salmon Fritters
|$12.00
Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago
3352 W Foster Ave, Chicago
|PLT. SHRIMP FRITTER
|$9.89
**LENT SPECIAL**
2 Shrimp fritter patties served with cactus salad (cactus, onions, tomato, & cilantro), quest fresco, rice, beans and corn tortillas.
|SHRIMP FRITTER
|$3.85
***LENT SPECIAL**
1 shrimp fritter patties served with cactus, onions, tomatoes and queso fresco on a corn tortilla.
Old Irving Brewing Co.
4419 W Montrose Ave, Chicago
|Reuben Fritters *
|$11.00
panko-crusted, house corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, horseradish 1000 island dipping sauce
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Banana Fritter
|$4.95
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago
|Apple Fritter A La Mode
|$8.00
|Apple Fritter
|$3.00
Jinsei Motto |
564 West Randolph Street, Chicago
|Tako Yaki Fritters
|$12.00
corn, sweet soy, dashi mayo