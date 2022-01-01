Fruit salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve fruit salad
Sopraffina Marketcaffe - AON Center
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Fresh Fruit Salad (individual)
|$3.99
|Fresh Fruit Salad Bowl (priced per person)
|$3.99
Southport Grocery & Cafe
3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|GREENS & FRESH FRUIT SALAD
|$5.00
seasonal fruit, baby kale and house roasted sunflower seeds with our house vinaigrette
Sopraffina - The Franklin Center
222 West Adams, Chicago
|Fresh Fruit Salad (individual)
|$3.99
|Fresh Fruit Salad Bowl
|$3.99
Jerry's Sandwiches
4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Fruit Salad, Bowl
|$5.95
|Fruit Salad Side
|$2.95
|Fruit Salad Side
|$1.95
Steingold’s of Chicago - Bagels and Deli
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago
|Fruit Salad
|$4.50
Mix of Fresh Pineapple, Strawberries and Grapes
Baci Amore - 321 S. Jefferson St. 1st Floor
321 S. Jefferson Street 1st Floor, Chicago
|Fresh Fruit Salad
|$5.75
Fresh seasonal fruit medley
|4oz Fresh Fruit Salad
|$3.75
Superkhana International
3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago
|Fruit Salad
|$7.00
Seasonal Fruit Bowl with Nuts & Fresh Herbs