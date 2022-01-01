Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fruit salad in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve fruit salad

Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe - AON Center

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Fruit Salad (individual)$3.99
Fresh Fruit Salad Bowl (priced per person)$3.99
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe - AON Center
Item pic

 

Southport Grocery & Cafe

3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2278 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GREENS & FRESH FRUIT SALAD$5.00
seasonal fruit, baby kale and house roasted sunflower seeds with our house vinaigrette
More about Southport Grocery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Sopraffina - The Franklin Center

222 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Fruit Salad (individual)$3.99
Fresh Fruit Salad Bowl$3.99
More about Sopraffina - The Franklin Center
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jerry's Sandwiches

4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Fruit Salad, Bowl$5.95
Fruit Salad Side$2.95
Fruit Salad Side$1.95
More about Jerry's Sandwiches
Item pic

 

Steingold’s of Chicago - Bagels and Deli

3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fruit Salad$4.50
Mix of Fresh Pineapple, Strawberries and Grapes
More about Steingold’s of Chicago - Bagels and Deli
Baci Amore image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Baci Amore - 321 S. Jefferson St. 1st Floor

321 S. Jefferson Street 1st Floor, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (387 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh Fruit Salad$5.75
Fresh seasonal fruit medley
4oz Fresh Fruit Salad$3.75
More about Baci Amore - 321 S. Jefferson St. 1st Floor
Consumer pic

 

Sweet Maple Cafe

1339 W Taylor St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Very Fresh Fruit Salad$6.75
More about Sweet Maple Cafe
SUPERKHANA International image

FRENCH FRIES

Superkhana International

3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fruit Salad$7.00
Seasonal Fruit Bowl with Nuts & Fresh Herbs
More about Superkhana International
Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago image

 

Danny's Pizza & Burger Bar - Chicago

6021 S Archer Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Berry Fruit Salad$13.00
More about Danny's Pizza & Burger Bar - Chicago

