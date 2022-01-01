Garden salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve garden salad
Carson's Ribs
465 East Illinois St, Chicago
|Garden Salad
|$10.00
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, homemade croutons All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blaze-N-Grill
6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Garden Salad
|$7.99
Crispy iceberg lettuce w/ tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions & your choice of dressing on the side. Optional add grilled chicken, steak, or gyro meat.
Revolution Brewpub
2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Side Garden Salad
|$6.00
Mixed greens, Might Vine tomato, cucumber, red wine vinaigrette
AMORE
3715 North Halstead Street, Chicago
|House Garden Salad
|$9.95
Mixed greens, Romaine lettuce, carrot, tomato, with ginger mayo dressing topped with wonton crispy strips
La Cantina Grill
1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|GARDEN SALAD
|$9.95
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots, green & red peppers, cheese & garnished with fried tortilla strips & avocado
SALADS • CURRY
India House Restaurant - Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|HOUSE GARDEN SALAD
|$8.00
Fresh greens tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes and carrots served with house dressing
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Jerk. Jamaican Barbecue
811 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Garden Salad
|$6.95
Lettuce blend with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots. Served with honey-dijon vinaigrette.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slice Factory
3435 1/2 w 26th st., Chicago
|Garden Salad
|$9.25
Hearts of romaine, tomato, sweet red onion, cucumber, boiled egg and pepperoncini. Served with bread.
Soul Veg City
201-209 East 75th St., Chicago
|Garden Salad ( Cucumber, itlailian, Prince)
|$12.50
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Art of Pizza on State Street
727 South State st., Chicago
|Garden Salad
|$5.25
Jeff and Judes
1024 North Western Ave, Chicago
|Side Garden Salad
|$4.50
our garden salad, but smaller!
|Garden Salad
|$10.00
mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, challah croutons, house citrus vinaigrette
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Pie Eyed Pizzeria
1111 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Garden Salad
|$6.00
Field greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrot shreds