Garden salad in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

 

Carson's Ribs

465 East Illinois St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$10.00
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, homemade croutons All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
More about Carson's Ribs
Item pic

 

Russian Tea Time

77 E Adams St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1757 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Russian Garden Salad$13.00
More about Russian Tea Time
TenGoku image

 

TenGoku

651 West Washington Boulevard, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
TenGoku Garden Salad$20.00
More about TenGoku
Al's Pizza image

 

Al's Pizza

6344 West Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garden Tossed Salad$7.50
More about Al's Pizza
Item pic

GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blaze-N-Grill

6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$7.99
Crispy iceberg lettuce w/ tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions & your choice of dressing on the side. Optional add grilled chicken, steak, or gyro meat.
More about Blaze-N-Grill
Item pic

 

Revolution Brewpub

2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Garden Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, Might Vine tomato, cucumber, red wine vinaigrette
More about Revolution Brewpub
Item pic

 

AMORE

3715 North Halstead Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
House Garden Salad$9.95
Mixed greens, Romaine lettuce, carrot, tomato, with ginger mayo dressing topped with wonton crispy strips
More about AMORE
Item pic

 

La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
GARDEN SALAD$9.95
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots, green & red peppers, cheese & garnished with fried tortilla strips & avocado
More about La Cantina Grill
India House Restaurant - Chicago image

SALADS • CURRY

India House Restaurant - Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
HOUSE GARDEN SALAD$8.00
Fresh greens tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes and carrots served with house dressing
More about India House Restaurant - Chicago
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Jerk. Jamaican Barbecue

811 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4800 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$6.95
Lettuce blend with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots. Served with honey-dijon vinaigrette.
More about Jerk. Jamaican Barbecue
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory

3435 1/2 w 26th st., Chicago

Avg 4.3 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$9.25
Hearts of romaine, tomato, sweet red onion, cucumber, boiled egg and pepperoncini. Served with bread.
More about Slice Factory
Soul Veg City image

 

Soul Veg City

201-209 East 75th St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garden Salad ( Cucumber, itlailian, Prince)$12.50
More about Soul Veg City
Art of Pizza on State Street image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Art of Pizza on State Street

727 South State st., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2237 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$5.25
More about Art of Pizza on State Street
Jeff and Judes image

 

Jeff and Judes

1024 North Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Garden Salad$4.50
our garden salad, but smaller!
Garden Salad$10.00
mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, challah croutons, house citrus vinaigrette
More about Jeff and Judes
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Pie Eyed Pizzeria

1111 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (566 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$6.00
Field greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrot shreds
More about Pie Eyed Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Slice Factory - Bridgeport

1546 West 35th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$9.25
Hearts of romaine, tomato, sweet red onion, cucumber, boiled egg and pepperoncini. Served with bread.
More about Slice Factory - Bridgeport

