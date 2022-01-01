Garlic knots in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve garlic knots
Pizza Lobo - Logan Square
3000 West Fullerton Avenue, Chicago
|Garlic Knots
|$10.00
fried knots, garlic butter, parm, herbs - served spicy arrabbiata or OG alfredo
Labriola Chicago
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Garlic Knots
|$9.00
Croissant Dough, Garlic Butter
PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
The StopAlong
1812 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago
|SM Garlic Knots
|$6.00
buttery, garlicky, bready, yummy dough knots that slay vampires better than Buffy ever could
|LG Garlic Knots
|$11.00
buttery, garlicky, bready, yummy dough knots that slay vampires better than Buffy ever could