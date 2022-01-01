Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve garlic knots

Item pic

 

Pizza Lobo - Logan Square

3000 West Fullerton Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Knots$10.00
fried knots, garlic butter, parm, herbs - served spicy arrabbiata or OG alfredo
More about Pizza Lobo - Logan Square
Garlic Knots image

 

Labriola Chicago

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots$9.00
Croissant Dough, Garlic Butter
More about Labriola Chicago
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

The StopAlong

1812 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1764 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SM Garlic Knots$6.00
buttery, garlicky, bready, yummy dough knots that slay vampires better than Buffy ever could
LG Garlic Knots$11.00
buttery, garlicky, bready, yummy dough knots that slay vampires better than Buffy ever could
More about The StopAlong

