Garlic noodles in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve garlic noodles
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Garlic Noodles
|$17.00
Choice of protein sauteed in garlic sauce and served on thin rice noodles topped with cilantro
Noodles In The Pot
2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|Garlic Noodles
|$14.00
Egg noodles with bean sprout and crushed peanuts, topped with your choice of meat.
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Garlic Chicken Noodles
|$10.50
Flat rice noodles with garlic, spinach, chicken, broccoli, & green onion in brown sauce
|Garlic Chicken Noodles
|$8.75
Flat rice noodles with garlic, spinach, chicken, broccoli, & green onion in brown sauce
Siam Rice
1906 S. State Street, Chicago
|Garlic Noodles
|$12.00
Vermicelli noodles with bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, topped with garlic chicken or your choice of meat.
TAPAS • GRILL
Mott Street
1401 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Everything Garlic Shrimp & Noodles*
|$32.00
wok tossed pasta, wild gulf shrimp, house made everything sauce, garlic butter, scallions
🍷🍸 pairs well with Enguera in a Bubble cava and the Persimmon Negroni cocktail
pescatarian / contains gluten / contains soy / contains shellfish / contains fish / contains dairy
*Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions