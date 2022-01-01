Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic noodles in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve garlic noodles

Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Noodles$17.00
Choice of protein sauteed in garlic sauce and served on thin rice noodles topped with cilantro
More about Talay
Noodles In The Pot image

 

Noodles In The Pot

2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Noodles$14.00
Egg noodles with bean sprout and crushed peanuts, topped with your choice of meat.
More about Noodles In The Pot
Item pic

 

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Chicken Noodles$10.50
Flat rice noodles with garlic, spinach, chicken, broccoli, & green onion in brown sauce
Garlic Chicken Noodles$8.75
Flat rice noodles with garlic, spinach, chicken, broccoli, & green onion in brown sauce
More about Rice and Noodles
Siam Rice image

 

Siam Rice

1906 S. State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Noodles$12.00
Vermicelli noodles with bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, topped with garlic chicken or your choice of meat.
More about Siam Rice
Everything Garlic Shrimp & Noodles image

TAPAS • GRILL

Mott Street

1401 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2626 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Everything Garlic Shrimp & Noodles*$32.00
wok tossed pasta, wild gulf shrimp, house made everything sauce, garlic butter, scallions
🍷🍸 pairs well with Enguera in a Bubble cava and the Persimmon Negroni cocktail
pescatarian / contains gluten / contains soy / contains shellfish / contains fish / contains dairy
*Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions
More about Mott Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Kale Caesar Salad

Egg Rolls

Red Velvet Cake

Fried Chicken Wings

Coconut Curry

Crab Rangoon

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Bulgogi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston