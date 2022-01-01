Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic parmesan in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve garlic parmesan

Fat Chris's Pizza and Such image

PIZZA • SALADS

Fat Chris's Pizza and Such

1706 W Foster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2133 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Parmesan Bread$6.50
Our hand-tossed dough sprinkled with garlic and Parmesan, served with your choice of ranch or marinara sauce
More about Fat Chris's Pizza and Such
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Parmesan Chicken Wings$12.95
Jumbo wings prepared with fresh garlic, butter, and parmesan cheese
More about Colletti's
WINGS | Parmesan Garlic image

 

CHARRED | Wing Bar

1150 S Michigan Ave. @ Burger Bar Chicago, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
WINGS | Parmesan Garlic$15.00
The Big Cheese. Grilled and tossed with parmesan, roasted garlic and parsley.
More about CHARRED | Wing Bar
Banner pic

 

Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater

4620 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Parmesan Garlic Cheese Curds$9.95
served with a side of house-made ranch
More about Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater
3 Kings Jerk image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN

3 Kings Jerk

5451 W. Madison st., Chicago

Avg 3.7 (170 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Parmesan Chicken Roll$3.25
More about 3 Kings Jerk
Consumer pic

 

All N’Family Shrimp Shack

10341 S. Halsted Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Xtra Garlic Parmesan$0.60
A marriage of creamy parmesan cheese and garlic flavors!
More about All N’Family Shrimp Shack
Consumer pic

 

Carol's Pub

4659 North Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side of Garlic Parmesan$0.75
More about Carol's Pub
Item pic

 

Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago

6021 S Archer Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Parmesan Tots$8.50
Garlic Parmesan Fries$8.50
More about Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Pie Eyed Pizzeria

1111 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (566 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Garlic Parmesan$0.75
More about Pie Eyed Pizzeria

Map

