Garlic parmesan in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve garlic parmesan
More about Fat Chris's Pizza and Such
PIZZA • SALADS
Fat Chris's Pizza and Such
1706 W Foster Ave, Chicago
|Garlic Parmesan Bread
|$6.50
Our hand-tossed dough sprinkled with garlic and Parmesan, served with your choice of ranch or marinara sauce
More about Colletti's
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS
Colletti's
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Garlic Parmesan Chicken Wings
|$12.95
Jumbo wings prepared with fresh garlic, butter, and parmesan cheese
More about CHARRED | Wing Bar
CHARRED | Wing Bar
1150 S Michigan Ave. @ Burger Bar Chicago, CHICAGO
|WINGS | Parmesan Garlic
|$15.00
The Big Cheese. Grilled and tossed with parmesan, roasted garlic and parsley.
More about Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater
Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater
4620 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Parmesan Garlic Cheese Curds
|$9.95
served with a side of house-made ranch
More about 3 Kings Jerk
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN
3 Kings Jerk
5451 W. Madison st., Chicago
|Garlic Parmesan Chicken Roll
|$3.25
More about All N’Family Shrimp Shack
All N’Family Shrimp Shack
10341 S. Halsted Street, Chicago
|Xtra Garlic Parmesan
|$0.60
A marriage of creamy parmesan cheese and garlic flavors!
More about Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago
Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago
6021 S Archer Ave, Chicago
|Garlic Parmesan Tots
|$8.50
|Garlic Parmesan Fries
|$8.50