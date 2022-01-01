Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

General tso chicken in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve general tso chicken

BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar

3313 N Clark St, Chicago

General Tso GOOD Chicken Entrée Lunch$10.99
Breaded crispy chicken, tossed in our sweet, tangy & spicy General Tso Good sauce with steamed broccoli, chopped scallion. Served with steamed rice and toasted sesame.
General Tso Good Chicken Entree$13.95
Breaded crispy chicken, tossed in our sweet, tangy & spicy General Tso Good sauce with steamed broccoli, chopped scallion. Served with steamed rice and toasted sesame.
General Tso GOOD Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Crispy breaded chicken thigh drenched in our spicy General Tso Good sauce with shredded romaine, sliced tomato and Japanese mayo on a toasted brioche. Served with French fries.
Furama Restaurant

4936 N Broadway St., Chicago

General Tso's Chicken 左宗雞
🌶️ Slightly breaded chicken served with green and red pepper and baby corn in a sweet brown sauce.
