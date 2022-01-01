Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

German chocolate cake in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve german chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Soul & Smoke

3057 North Rockwell Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
German Chocolate Cake - Brown Sugar Bakery$8.00
More about Soul & Smoke
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Damen

1560 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
German Chocolate Cake$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Damen
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Broadway

3300 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
German Chocolate Cake$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Broadway
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Rush

750 N Rush, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
German Chocolate Cake$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Rush
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 181 Michigan

181 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (398 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
German Chocolate Cake$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 181 Michigan
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Roosevelt

26 E Roosevelt, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
German Chocolate Cake$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Roosevelt
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Clark

2800 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
German Chocolate Cake$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Clark
Item pic

 

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Lake

1301 W Lake, Chciago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
German Chocolate Cake$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Lake
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
German Chocolate Cake$4.95
devil’s food cake and caramel-coconut-walnut frosting; finished with chocolate buttercream and coconut flakes
German Chocolate Cake- 7"$29.00
serves 6-10. devil’s food cake and caramel-coconut-walnut frosting; finished with chocolate buttercream and coconut flakes.
More about Cafe Selmarie
Item pic

 

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Hyde Park

5225 S Harper Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
German Chocolate Cake$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Hyde Park
Item pic

 

Manny's Cafeteria & Deli - 1141 South Jefferson Street

1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
German Chocolate Cake Slice$5.95
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli - 1141 South Jefferson Street
Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe image

PASTRY • CAKES

Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1178 reviews)
Takeout
German Chocolate Cake Slice$7.00
More about Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

