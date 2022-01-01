German chocolate cake in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve german chocolate cake
More about Soul & Smoke
Soul & Smoke
3057 North Rockwell Street, Chicago
|German Chocolate Cake - Brown Sugar Bakery
|$8.00
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Damen
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Damen
1560 N Damen Ave, Chicago
|German Chocolate Cake
|$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Broadway
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Broadway
3300 N Broadway, Chicago
|German Chocolate Cake
|$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Rush
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Rush
750 N Rush, Chicago
|German Chocolate Cake
|$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 181 Michigan
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 181 Michigan
181 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|German Chocolate Cake
|$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Roosevelt
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Roosevelt
26 E Roosevelt, Chicago
|German Chocolate Cake
|$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Clark
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Clark
2800 N Clark St, Chicago
|German Chocolate Cake
|$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Lake
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Lake
1301 W Lake, Chciago
|German Chocolate Cake
|$3.25
More about Cafe Selmarie
SMOKED SALMON
Cafe Selmarie
4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|German Chocolate Cake
|$4.95
devil’s food cake and caramel-coconut-walnut frosting; finished with chocolate buttercream and coconut flakes
|German Chocolate Cake- 7"
|$29.00
serves 6-10. devil’s food cake and caramel-coconut-walnut frosting; finished with chocolate buttercream and coconut flakes.
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Hyde Park
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Hyde Park
5225 S Harper Ave, Chicago
|German Chocolate Cake
|$3.25
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli - 1141 South Jefferson Street
Manny's Cafeteria & Deli - 1141 South Jefferson Street
1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago
|German Chocolate Cake Slice
|$5.95