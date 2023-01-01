Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Glass noodles in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve glass noodles

Item pic

 

Jareun Krung - 2100 N Halsted.

2100 N Halsted. #STO, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Shrimp with Ginger Glass Noodle$28.00
stir fry glass noodles with fresh ginger and homemade brown sauce, mushroom, celery, cilantro
More about Jareun Krung - 2100 N Halsted.
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan plate 🌱

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Glass Noodle Salad$12.95
Mung bean noodles, tomato, mushrooms, carrot, cilantro, red onion and chili paste tossed with spicy lime dressing on a bed of lettuce.
More about Vegan plate 🌱
Consumer pic

 

Indie Cafe - 5951 North Broadway

5951 North Broadway, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Glass Noodles$4.00
More about Indie Cafe - 5951 North Broadway

