Glass noodles in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve glass noodles
More about Jareun Krung - 2100 N Halsted.
Jareun Krung - 2100 N Halsted.
2100 N Halsted. #STO, Chicago
|Baked Shrimp with Ginger Glass Noodle
|$28.00
stir fry glass noodles with fresh ginger and homemade brown sauce, mushroom, celery, cilantro
More about Vegan plate 🌱
NOODLES
Vegan plate 🌱
1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago
|Glass Noodle Salad
|$12.95
Mung bean noodles, tomato, mushrooms, carrot, cilantro, red onion and chili paste tossed with spicy lime dressing on a bed of lettuce.