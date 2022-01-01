Gnocchi in Chicago

VEGETARIAN

Ricotta Gnocchi made tender and pillowy by skilled hands. We treat these like they are Rose's heart of the ocean necklace. Paired here with a lighter sauce alla primavera - in the style of springtime. Fresh blanched peas, asparagus, dill, pecorino and favas all make their way into the sauce which is brightened with lemon and cracks of black pepper. Satisfying without being overbearing.

This dish serves one and is ready to enjoy.

CONTAINS: WHEAT, EGG, MILK, LEGUME

