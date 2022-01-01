Gnocchi in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve gnocchi
Bocadillo Market
2342 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Artichoke and Gnocchi
|$22.00
Salsa Verde, Gnocchi, Pickled White Asparagus, Wild Mushroom, Romesco Sauce
PASTA • SANDWICHES
Franco's Ristorante
300 W. 31st Street, Chicago
|Gnocchi
|$20.00
Fresh Tomato Sauce
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gene & Georgetti
500 N Franklin St, Chicago
|Gnocchi Pomodoro Basilico
|$20.00
fresh potato dumplings in light tomato sauce with fresh basil
PIZZA • PASTA • STEAKS
Macello Cucina di Puglia
1235 W. Lake Street, Chicago
|Gnocchi al Forno
|$26.00
with meat sauce and fresh mozzarella baked in our wood-burning oven.
|Gnocchi Bolognese
|$20.00
|Gnocchi al Pesto
|$24.00
fluffy gnocchi with pesto sauce and pine nuts
Eduardos Enoteca Lakeview
2801 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Vodka Gnocchi
|$20.00
whipped ricotta and basil
FRENCH FRIES
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago
|Basil Pistou Gnocchi
|$22.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Village
71 W Monroe St, Chicago
|Gnocchi con Salsiccia
|$20.95
Potato dumpling pasta in a vodka spicy arrabbiata sauce with crumbled Italian sausage topped with parmesan cheese
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Uncommon Ground - Devon
1401 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Pistou Gnocchi
|$22.00
Eduardos Enoteca Gold Coast
1212 North Dearborn Street, Chicago
|Vodka Gnocchi
|$20.00
whipped ricotta and basil
Labriola Chicago
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Gnocchi Bolognese
|$20.00
Hand-Made Ricotta Gnocchi, Bolognese, Pecorino
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Frontier
1072 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Gator Gnocchi
|$16.00
Gemma Foods
1117 W Grand Ave., Chicago
|05 Potato Gnocchi with Asparagus + Black Truffle Burro Fuso Kit
VEGETARIAN
Our fluffy potato gnocchi pillows are rolled piece x piece on the cavarola to bring you maximum sauce grip. Paired with a black truffle + asparagus butter and added fresh blanched asparagus tips + stems for texture, this dish captures that unique time of year when Spring is just about to spring, but we still get that snow and rain that Prince once told us about. Not to be missed.
2-3 portions: 1lb. pasta, 16oz. sauce
1-2 portions: 1/2lb. pasta, 8oz. sauce
CONTAINS: WHEAT, EGG, MILK
|Ricotta Gnocchi alla Primavera
|$17.00
VEGETARIAN
Ricotta Gnocchi made tender and pillowy by skilled hands. We treat these like they are Rose's heart of the ocean necklace. Paired here with a lighter sauce alla primavera - in the style of springtime. Fresh blanched peas, asparagus, dill, pecorino and favas all make their way into the sauce which is brightened with lemon and cracks of black pepper. Satisfying without being overbearing.
This dish serves one and is ready to enjoy.
CONTAINS: WHEAT, EGG, MILK, LEGUME
|04 Ricotta Gnocchi alla Primavera Kit
VEGETARIAN
Ricotta Gnocchi made tender and pillowy by skilled hands. We treat these like they are the Heart of the Ocean necklace. Paired here with a lighter sauce alla primavera - in the style of springtime. Fresh blanched peas, asparagus, dill, pecorino and favas all make their way into the sauce which is brightened with lemon and cracks of black pepper. Satisfying without being overbearing.
CONTAINS: WHEAT, EGG, MILK
Victory Tap
1416 South Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Gnocchi Romano
|$21.00
housemade gnocchi, crumbled sausage, mushrooms, spring peas, tomato cream sauce
SMOKED SALMON
Cafe Selmarie
4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Spring Gnocchi
|$22.00
housemade herb gnocchi, asparagus, english peas, pea shoots, parmesan, prosciutto, pea puree
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Ceres' Table
3124 North Broadway, Chicago
|Gnocchi con Zucca
PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Reno.
2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Gnocchi
|$15.00
Radicchio, shiitake mushrooms, leeks in butter sauce.
Nonnina
340 N Clark St, Chicago
|**Gnocchi
|$22.00
Ricotta gnocchi, Roasted Butternut Squash, Corn, Sage-Brown Butter Parmesan Broth
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Capri
1733 N Halsted, Chicago
|Gnocchi alla Vodka
potato pasta, mushrooms, and green peas simmered in homemade tomato-vodka cream sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Gilt Bar
230 W Kinzie Street, Chicago
|Ricotta Gnocchi
|$19.95
Brown butter, caperberries, sage.
Peanut Park Trattoria
1359 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|Gnocchi
|$24.00
ricotta, guanciale, nduja, burrata, tomato, chili flake, basil
Testaccio – Antica Cucina Romana
2456 N California Ave, Chicago
|Roman Gnocchi
|$19.00
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Publican Quality Meats
825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago
|Mamma Emma Potato Gnocchi
|$10.00
Mamma Emma's potato gnocchi are ready in the pan in 3 minutes with the addition of 100 ml of water per pack and your favorite sauce. Ideal for those who love traditional foods, these potato gnocchi can be combined with any type of sauce
Torchio Pasta Bar
738 North Wells Street, Chicago
|Semolina Gnocchi
|$14.00
Baked in marinara sauce & topped with mozzarella