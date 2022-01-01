Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve gnocchi

Item pic

 

Bocadillo Market

2342 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Artichoke and Gnocchi$22.00
Salsa Verde, Gnocchi, Pickled White Asparagus, Wild Mushroom, Romesco Sauce
More about Bocadillo Market
Gnocchi image

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Franco's Ristorante

300 W. 31st Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1837 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi$20.00
Fresh Tomato Sauce
More about Franco's Ristorante
Gene & Georgetti image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gene & Georgetti

500 N Franklin St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (6622 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi Pomodoro Basilico$20.00
fresh potato dumplings in light tomato sauce with fresh basil
More about Gene & Georgetti
Macello Cucina di Puglia image

PIZZA • PASTA • STEAKS

Macello Cucina di Puglia

1235 W. Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (800 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gnocchi al Forno$26.00
with meat sauce and fresh mozzarella baked in our wood-burning oven.
Gnocchi Bolognese$20.00
Gnocchi al Pesto$24.00
fluffy gnocchi with pesto sauce and pine nuts
More about Macello Cucina di Puglia
Sal's Trattoria image

PASTA

Sal's Trattoria

2834 North Southport Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.7 (445 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Gnocchi$7.00
More about Sal's Trattoria
Item pic

 

Eduardos Enoteca Lakeview

2801 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vodka Gnocchi$20.00
whipped ricotta and basil
More about Eduardos Enoteca Lakeview
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview image

FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview

3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (3404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Basil Pistou Gnocchi$22.00
More about Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Village

71 W Monroe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gnocchi con Salsiccia$20.95
Potato dumpling pasta in a vodka spicy arrabbiata sauce with crumbled Italian sausage topped with parmesan cheese
More about The Village
Uncommon Ground - Devon image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground - Devon

1401 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2456 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pistou Gnocchi$22.00
More about Uncommon Ground - Devon
Item pic

 

Eduardos Enoteca Gold Coast

1212 North Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vodka Gnocchi$20.00
whipped ricotta and basil
More about Eduardos Enoteca Gold Coast
Item pic

 

Labriola Chicago

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi Bolognese$20.00
Hand-Made Ricotta Gnocchi, Bolognese, Pecorino
More about Labriola Chicago
Frontier image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Frontier

1072 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1564 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gator Gnocchi$16.00
More about Frontier
Item pic

 

Gemma Foods

1117 W Grand Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
05 Potato Gnocchi with Asparagus + Black Truffle Burro Fuso Kit
VEGETARIAN
Our fluffy potato gnocchi pillows are rolled piece x piece on the cavarola to bring you maximum sauce grip. Paired with a black truffle + asparagus butter and added fresh blanched asparagus tips + stems for texture, this dish captures that unique time of year when Spring is just about to spring, but we still get that snow and rain that Prince once told us about. Not to be missed.
2-3 portions: 1lb. pasta, 16oz. sauce
1-2 portions: 1/2lb. pasta, 8oz. sauce
CONTAINS: WHEAT, EGG, MILK
Ricotta Gnocchi alla Primavera$17.00
VEGETARIAN
Ricotta Gnocchi made tender and pillowy by skilled hands. We treat these like they are Rose's heart of the ocean necklace. Paired here with a lighter sauce alla primavera - in the style of springtime. Fresh blanched peas, asparagus, dill, pecorino and favas all make their way into the sauce which is brightened with lemon and cracks of black pepper. Satisfying without being overbearing.
This dish serves one and is ready to enjoy.
CONTAINS: WHEAT, EGG, MILK, LEGUME
04 Ricotta Gnocchi alla Primavera Kit
VEGETARIAN
Ricotta Gnocchi made tender and pillowy by skilled hands. We treat these like they are the Heart of the Ocean necklace. Paired here with a lighter sauce alla primavera - in the style of springtime. Fresh blanched peas, asparagus, dill, pecorino and favas all make their way into the sauce which is brightened with lemon and cracks of black pepper. Satisfying without being overbearing.
CONTAINS: WHEAT, EGG, MILK
More about Gemma Foods
Main pic

 

Victory Tap

1416 South Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi Romano$21.00
housemade gnocchi, crumbled sausage, mushrooms, spring peas, tomato cream sauce
More about Victory Tap
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spring Gnocchi$22.00
housemade herb gnocchi, asparagus, english peas, pea shoots, parmesan, prosciutto, pea puree
More about Cafe Selmarie
Ceres' Table image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Ceres' Table

3124 North Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi con Zucca
More about Ceres' Table
Item pic

PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Reno.

2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi$15.00
Radicchio, shiitake mushrooms, leeks in butter sauce.
More about Reno.
Item pic

 

Nonnina

340 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2972 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
**Gnocchi$22.00
Ricotta gnocchi, Roasted Butternut Squash, Corn, Sage-Brown Butter Parmesan Broth
More about Nonnina
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Capri

1733 N Halsted, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1603 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi alla Vodka
potato pasta, mushrooms, and green peas simmered in homemade tomato-vodka cream sauce
More about Pizza Capri
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Gilt Bar

230 W Kinzie Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (9309 reviews)
Takeout
Ricotta Gnocchi$19.95
Brown butter, caperberries, sage.
More about Gilt Bar
Item pic

 

Peanut Park Trattoria

1359 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi$24.00
ricotta, guanciale, nduja, burrata, tomato, chili flake, basil
More about Peanut Park Trattoria
Item pic

 

Il Culaccino

2134 South Indiana, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi$20.00
Fresh Tomato Sauce
More about Il Culaccino
Testaccio – Antica Cucina Romana image

 

Testaccio – Antica Cucina Romana

2456 N California Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (983 reviews)
Takeout
Roman Gnocchi$19.00
More about Testaccio – Antica Cucina Romana
Consumer pic

 

Petterino's

150 N. Dearborn St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GNOCCHI
More about Petterino's
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Publican Quality Meats

825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1064 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mamma Emma Potato Gnocchi$10.00
Mamma Emma's potato gnocchi are ready in the pan in 3 minutes with the addition of 100 ml of water per pack and your favorite sauce. Ideal for those who love traditional foods, these potato gnocchi can be combined with any type of sauce
More about Publican Quality Meats
Banner pic

 

Sapori Trattoria

2701 N Halsted St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi al Brivido$26.00
More about Sapori Trattoria
Consumer pic

 

Torchio Pasta Bar

738 North Wells Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Semolina Gnocchi$14.00
Baked in marinara sauce & topped with mozzarella
More about Torchio Pasta Bar

