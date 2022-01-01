Goat cheese salad in Chicago
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Pear Goat Cheese and Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, fresh
blackberries and raspberries, curried walnuts, raspberry poppy seed dressing
Breakfast House
4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|GOAT CHEESE SALAD
|$12.99
Breaded, warm goat cheese, mixed greens, grilled chicken, almonds, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and house vinaigrette.
Eris Brewery and Cider House
4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Beet & Goat Cheese Salad GF
|$14.00
Mixed greens, roasted gold beets, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, togarashi pipitas, lemon-dijon vinaigrette. GF
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Pear and Goat Cheese Salad
|$16.00
Grill chicken, mixed greens, fresh raspberries, curried walnuts, raspberry poppyseed dressing
Breakfast House
3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago
SANDWICHES
Oromo Cafe
1912 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Beet + Goat Cheese Salad
|$11.00
spinach, beets, toasted pecans, goat cheese, cranberries, finished off with house-made apple-honey vinaigrette
Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater
4620 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
|$13.95
chilled beets with fresh goat cheese, spinach, sea salt roasted pepitas & balsamic glaze
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chop Shop
2033-35 W North Ave, Chicago
|Pear & Goat Cheese Salad
|$16.00
Breakfast House
3001 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Rambler Kitchen + Tap
4128 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Strawberry and Goat Cheese Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, strawberries, goat cheese, red onion and tomato. Served with balsamic dressing. Add chicken for $5.
Breakfast House
1800 Grand Ave, Chicago
