Goat cheese salad in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve goat cheese salad

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pear Goat Cheese and Chicken Salad$17.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, fresh
blackberries and raspberries, curried walnuts, raspberry poppy seed dressing
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Breakfast House

4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GOAT CHEESE SALAD$12.99
Breaded, warm goat cheese, mixed greens, grilled chicken, almonds, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and house vinaigrette.
GOAT CHEESE SALAD$12.99
Breaded, warm goat cheese, mixed greens, grilled chicken, almonds, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and house vinaigrette.
More about Breakfast House
Eris Brewery and Cider House

4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beet & Goat Cheese Salad GF$14.00
Mixed greens, roasted gold beets, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, togarashi pipitas, lemon-dijon vinaigrette. GF
More about Eris Brewery and Cider House
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pear and Goat Cheese Salad$16.00
Grill chicken, mixed greens, fresh raspberries, curried walnuts, raspberry poppyseed dressing
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
Breakfast House

3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GOAT CHEESE SALAD$12.99
Breaded, warm goat cheese, mixed greens, grilled chicken, almonds, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and house vinaigrette.
More about Breakfast House
SANDWICHES

Oromo Cafe

1912 N Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beet + Goat Cheese Salad$11.00
spinach, beets, toasted pecans, goat cheese, cranberries, finished off with house-made apple-honey vinaigrette
More about Oromo Cafe
Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater

4620 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beet & Goat Cheese Salad$13.95
chilled beets with fresh goat cheese, spinach, sea salt roasted pepitas & balsamic glaze
More about Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chop Shop

2033-35 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (418 reviews)
Takeout
Pear & Goat Cheese Salad$16.00
More about Chop Shop
Breakfast House

3001 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GOAT CHEESE SALAD$12.99
Breaded, warm goat cheese, mixed greens, grilled chicken, almonds, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and house vinaigrette.
More about Breakfast House
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Rambler Kitchen + Tap

4128 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (283 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry and Goat Cheese Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, strawberries, goat cheese, red onion and tomato. Served with balsamic dressing. Add chicken for $5.
More about The Rambler Kitchen + Tap
Breakfast House

1800 Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GOAT CHEESE SALAD$12.99
Breaded, warm goat cheese, mixed greens, grilled chicken, almonds, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and house vinaigrette.
More about Breakfast House
Manny's Cafeteria & Deli

1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beet & Goat Cheese Salad (Vegetarian)$13.95
Spring greens with sliced beets, dried cranberries, crumbled goat cheese, walnuts, and choice of dressing. Dressing suggestions: Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli

