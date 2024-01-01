Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gobi manchurian in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve gobi manchurian

Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview

714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (10968 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gobi Manchurian$9.25
Golden fried cauliflower florets sautéed with spring onions tossed in Manchurian sauce.
More about Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
Consumer pic

 

Basant Modern Indian

1939 West Byron Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gobi Manchurian$12.00
Crispy fried cauliflower koftas, with complex red sauce, featuring red chillies, garlic, ginger, & rice vinegar (Veg, DF, contains soy and other allergens, including peanuts and sesame)
More about Basant Modern Indian
Consumer pic

 

Dhanteraz Indian Fusion

2116 West Roscoe Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gobi Manchurian(V)$13.99
Crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a tangy Indo-Chinese sauce
More about Dhanteraz Indian Fusion
Indian Clay Pot image

SEAFOOD

Indian Clay Pot

1804 W Irving Park, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2046 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gobi Manchurian$12.95
More about Indian Clay Pot
Consumer pic

 

Siri Chicago Indian Restaurant - 1520 W TAYLOR ST

1520 W TAYLOR ST, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gobi Manchurian$9.99
Crispy fried Gobi tossed in sweet and sour Manchurian sauce.
More about Siri Chicago Indian Restaurant - 1520 W TAYLOR ST

