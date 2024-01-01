Gobi manchurian in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve gobi manchurian
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago
|Gobi Manchurian
|$9.25
Golden fried cauliflower florets sautéed with spring onions tossed in Manchurian sauce.
Basant Modern Indian
1939 West Byron Street, Chicago
|Gobi Manchurian
|$12.00
Crispy fried cauliflower koftas, with complex red sauce, featuring red chillies, garlic, ginger, & rice vinegar (Veg, DF, contains soy and other allergens, including peanuts and sesame)
Dhanteraz Indian Fusion
2116 West Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Gobi Manchurian(V)
|$13.99
Crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a tangy Indo-Chinese sauce