Gorditas in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve gorditas
More about Don Pepe - Little Village - 3616 W 26th st
Don Pepe - Little Village - 3616 W 26th st
3616 W 26th st, Chicago
|Gorditas
|$5.50
Freshly made Gorditas with your choice of filling, topped with lettuce, tomato and beans.
More about El Tarasco
El Tarasco
4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO
|GORDITA CHORIZO C/ PAPA
|$5.95
STEAMED BEEF AND BEANS
|GORDITA QUESO C/ FRIJOLES
|$4.95
CHEESE AND BEANS
|GORDITA GUISADO DE RES
|$5.95
MEX BEEF STEW AND BEANS
More about Estrella Negra
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Estrella Negra
2346 w Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Blue Corn Gordita, Black Bean Chipotle (Vegan)
|$4.00
Home made blue corn gordita filled with a black bean chipotle stuffing.
More about Zacatacos I
Zacatacos I
5925 South Pulaski Road, Chicago
|Frijoles Con Queso Gordita
|$3.95
A gordita made out of masa dough filled with refried beans & chihuahua cheese
|Pastor Gordita
|$4.50
A gordita made out of masa dough filled with lettuce, tomato & chihuahua cheese
|Asada Gordita
|$5.25
A gordita made out of masa dough filled with lettuce, tomato & chihuahua cheese