Gorditas in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve gorditas

Meson Del Taco

3144 N Narragansett Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada GORDITA$5.50
More about Meson Del Taco
Don Pepe - Little Village - 3616 W 26th st

3616 W 26th st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gorditas$5.50
Freshly made Gorditas with your choice of filling, topped with lettuce, tomato and beans.
More about Don Pepe - Little Village - 3616 W 26th st
El Tarasco

4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GORDITA CHORIZO C/ PAPA$5.95
STEAMED BEEF AND BEANS
GORDITA QUESO C/ FRIJOLES$4.95
CHEESE AND BEANS
GORDITA GUISADO DE RES$5.95
MEX BEEF STEW AND BEANS
More about El Tarasco
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Estrella Negra

2346 w Fullerton Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (567 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blue Corn Gordita, Black Bean Chipotle (Vegan)$4.00
Home made blue corn gordita filled with a black bean chipotle stuffing.
More about Estrella Negra
Zacatacos I

5925 South Pulaski Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Frijoles Con Queso Gordita$3.95
A gordita made out of masa dough filled with refried beans & chihuahua cheese
Pastor Gordita$4.50
A gordita made out of masa dough filled with lettuce, tomato & chihuahua cheese
Asada Gordita$5.25
A gordita made out of masa dough filled with lettuce, tomato & chihuahua cheese
More about Zacatacos I

