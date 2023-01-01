Gorgonzola salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve gorgonzola salad
More about The Pasta Bowl - Wicker Park - 1852 W North
The Pasta Bowl - Wicker Park - 1852 W North
1852 West North Avenue, Chicago
|Cranberry Gorgonzola Salad
|$13.00
Spinach, mixed greens, dried cranberries, red onion, roasted almonds, gorgonzola, and raspberry vinaigrette on the side.
More about Legno by Suparossa - 4250 North Central Avenue
Legno by Suparossa - 4250 North Central Avenue
4250 North Central Avenue, Chicago
|Gorgonzola Chicken Salad
|$12.25
Gluten free. Chicken, asparagus and Gorgonzola tossed with our balsamic vinaigrette dressing over mixed greens.