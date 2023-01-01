Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gorgonzola salad in Chicago

Chicago restaurants that serve gorgonzola salad

The Pasta Bowl - Wicker Park - 1852 W North

1852 West North Avenue, Chicago

Cranberry Gorgonzola Salad$13.00
Spinach, mixed greens, dried cranberries, red onion, roasted almonds, gorgonzola, and raspberry vinaigrette on the side.
Legno by Suparossa - 4250 North Central Avenue

4250 North Central Avenue, Chicago

Gorgonzola Chicken Salad$12.25
Gluten free. Chicken, asparagus and Gorgonzola tossed with our balsamic vinaigrette dressing over mixed greens.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant

2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (438 reviews)
Pear & Gorgonzola Salad$17.75
grilled pears, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red onions, red peppers, pine nuts, balsamic vinaigrette
