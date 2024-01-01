Goulash in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve goulash
EuroAsia Restaurant
351 West Oak Street, Chicago
|Goulash
|$13.75
Seasoned meat stew with vegetables served over rice
Steingold’s of Chicago - Bagels and Deli
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago
|Beef & Rice Grapeleaves With Goulash
|$8.50
Cafe Selmarie
4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Beef Goulash
|$20.00
beef goulash, pappardelle pasta, sour cream, parsley.